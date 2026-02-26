Dosing Systems Research Report 2026-2035: A $9.15 Billion Market by 2030 with Emec., Netzsch Pumpen & Systeme, IDEX, Nikkiso, and ProMinent Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dosing Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global dosing systems market is poised for significant growth, increasing from $6.82 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.15 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth trajectory is fueled by the rising adoption of smart dosing solutions, heightened investments in industrial automation, and expanding sustainable water treatment initiatives. The demand for remote monitoring capabilities and chemical usage optimization further propels market expansion.

A key market driver is the increasing demand for wastewater treatment, necessitating the use of dosing systems for substances like chlorine. The significance of wastewater treatment is underscored by data from Earthwatch Europe, indicating that the UK's sewer systems handle over 11 billion liters of wastewater daily. This surge in wastewater treatment requirements is contributing to the upward trend in the dosing systems market.

Innovation within the industry is exemplified by advancements such as the Qdos H-FLO chemical metering and dosing pump introduced by Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions in February 2024. This innovative pump, engineered for high flow rates and pressure, enhances precision in chemical dosing for sectors including water treatment and food processing. The Qdos H-FLO pump emphasizes ease of maintenance, ensuring minimal downtime and bolstering operational reliability.

Acquisitions also play a pivotal role in market dynamics. For instance, in January 2023, Serac Group acquired Doselec, a French company specializing in dosing systems and filling machines. This strategic acquisition aims to position Serac Group to meet the burgeoning demand for advanced filling solutions across diverse sectors.

Key players in the market include Emec S.r.l., Netzsch Pumpen & Systeme GmbH, IDEX Corporation, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., ProMinent GmbH, and many others. These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency and precision in dosing applications.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years, with significant contributions from countries like China, India, and Japan. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The dosing systems market primarily comprises sales of various dosing pumps, catering to both local and global demands. These market values reflect the revenue generated at the 'factory gate,' inclusive of goods and related services.

Ultimately, the dosing systems market is poised for substantial growth and innovation, driven by technological advancements, strategic acquisitions, and increasing demands for precise dosing solutions across diverse applications.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



