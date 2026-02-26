Aviation Gasoline Industry Report 2026-2035: A $2.58 Billion Market by 2030 with Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, and Chevron Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Gasoline Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aviation gasoline market is witnessing a steady upward trajectory, projected to increase from $2.04 billion in 2025 to $2.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is driven by several factors including the expansion of flight training schools, a rise in general aviation, and an increasing demand for private aircraft. The aerospace sector's reliance on military trainer aircraft and a robust avgas infrastructure further contributes to this growth.

Forecasts indicate the aviation gasoline market will reach $2.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The demand is fueled by a growing interest in recreational flying, modernization of light aircraft fleets, and a push for lower lead fuel variants. The expansion of regional airports and adherence to stringent aviation safety standards are also key factors. Emerging trends include a steady demand from piston engine aircraft, bolstered use in pilot training fleets, and an emphasis on fuel quality, octane ratings, and the use of protective additives.

The demand for small aircraft is a pivotal driver for market growth, as these planes increasingly serve private travel, training, and recreation. Rising needs for personal mobility and regional air transport are catalysts. For instance, by February 2025, it's noted that over 10,000 aircraft in service globally are more than 20 years old, supporting the need for efficient avgas to sustain their operations.

Technological advancements are transforming the market, with major companies investing in sustainable fuel solutions. Honeywell International's deployment of UOP eFining Technology aims to recycle CO2 and produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), potentially reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 88%. This aligns with the aviation sector's decarbonization efforts.

In a strategic move, General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) partnered with Vitol Aviation in April 2024 to commercialize G100UL, a high-octane unleaded aviation gasoline. This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of unleaded Avgas across the United States. Leveraging Vitol's supply chain expertise, they strive to enhance fuel availability while fostering environmentally friendly aviation practices.

Prominent companies in the aviation gasoline market include Shell PLC, BP, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, and Chevron, among others. North America commanded the largest market share in 2025, with significant activity across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions.

The market encompasses various gasoline types like Jet A, Jet A1, and biofuels, reflecting factory gate values. Such growth highlights not just the internal revenue dynamics but also the extended reach through various geographical markets.

Report Scope

Fuel Type: Avgas, Jet Fuel

Avgas, Jet Fuel Aircraft Type: Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and others

Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and others Additive Types: Deposit Control, Anti-icing, etc.

Deposit Control, Anti-icing, etc. End-User: Private, Commercial, Military

Private, Commercial, Military Subsegments: Coverage includes specific products like Avgas 100LL, Jet A, and more.

Coverage includes specific products like Avgas 100LL, Jet A, and more. Key Companies: Industry leaders such as Shell PLC, British Petroleum Company PLC, and ExxonMobil Corporation are highlighted.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Aviation Gasoline Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Aviation Gasoline Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Aviation Gasoline Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Aviation Gasoline Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Aviation Gasoline Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Private Aircraft Operators

5.2. Flight Training Schools

5.3. Commercial Aviation Operators

5.4. Military Aviation Units

5.5. Aviation Fuel Distributors



6. Aviation Gasoline Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Aviation Gasoline Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Aviation Gasoline PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Aviation Gasoline Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Aviation Gasoline Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025

7.4. Global Aviation Gasoline Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F



8. Global Aviation Gasoline Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

Shell PLC

British Petroleum Company PLC

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

ExxonMobil Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Repsol S.A.

Hjelmco Oil Ab

Chevron Corporation

Sinopec Group

NAFTAL Branche Carburants

Sasol Limited

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Bryant Fuel Systems LLC

World Energy

SkyNRG

Alder Fuel

Phillips Petroleum Company

Air BP Ltd.

Neste Corporation

Avfuel Corporation

World Kinect Corporation

Sunoco Inc.

HF Sinclair Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd.

QatarEnergy

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Reliance Industries Limited

