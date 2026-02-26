Refined Petroleum Products Industry Report 2026-2035: A $3.89 Trillion Market by 2030 with Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum, and Total SA Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refined Petroleum Products Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The refined petroleum products market has steadily expanded, growing from $3.12 trillion in 2025 to an expected $3.89 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for transportation fuels, refining capacity expansion, rising industrial energy consumption, urbanization, and global trade dynamics. The refined petroleum market is driven by emerging trends like cleaner fuel specifications, refinery process optimization, and petrochemical integration.

Crude oil demand is a significant catalyst for market growth. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), global petroleum production is set to increase by 2 million barrels per day in 2025. Non-OPEC+ countries will contribute 1.4 million barrels daily, with OPEC+ adding 0.7 million barrels following output adjustments. This heightened demand propels the refined petroleum market forward.

The engine oils segment is witnessing innovation with the inclusion of re-refined base oils (RRBOs), promoting sustainability and engine protection. For example, Castrol Limited unveiled the Renault Castrol GTX in December 2025, featuring RRBOs to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions while supporting sustainability efforts.

Strategic acquisitions are bolstering market positions. In September 2025, Phillips 66 acquired full ownership of WRB Refining LP for $1.4 billion, enhancing its refining capacity and operational synergies by securing key assets and expanding its footprint in the U.S. market.

The refined petroleum products market features prominent companies such as Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum, and Total SA among others. Regional market strength is most notable in Asia-Pacific, followed by Western Europe, with significant activity in China, India, the USA, and Brazil.

Leading in diesel, jet fuel, liquid petroleum gases, and asphalt sales, this market consists of 'factory gate' sales values, including related services. These values represent revenues gained from direct sales within specified markets, exclusive of resales or supply chain revenue redistribution. Thus, the market is defined by its sales, grants, or donations revenue streams within the geographical context, predominantly measured in USD.

Overall, the refined petroleum products market is poised for robust growth driven by global demand, innovation in engine oils, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, underpinning its trajectory through 2030. As companies navigate stringent emission norms and invest in modernization and technological advances, the market's value and impact are set to rise significantly.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.25 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.89 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Cleaner Fuel Specifications Adoption

Refinery Process Optimization

Rising Middle Distillate Demand

Integration of Petrochemical Feedstocks

Operational Efficiency Improvements

