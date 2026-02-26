Melco included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026

MACAU, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been included in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2026 (Yearbook). In the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), the Company has ranked in the 96th percentile within its industry group, rising from 92nd percentile the previous year.

Highlighting its position as a global leader in the industry, Melco has once again been included in the Yearbook, widely regarded as the benchmarking resource for corporate sustainability performance. Yearbook members are selected based on their score from the S&P Global 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve a CSA Score within 30% of their industry’s top-performing company. This year, over 9,200 companies assessed in the 2025 CSA were considered for the 2026 Sustainability Yearbook. Only some 800 companies, across 59 industries, were among the top performing companies selected for Yearbook inclusion.

Melco’s dedication to sustainability is highlighted by its growing recognition within the industry. The Company has consistently achieved a B score for CDP Climate 2025, and improved its CDP Water score from B to A-. Additionally, it holds an A rating from MSCI. Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “We are motivated by our longstanding commitment to achieve a better, sustainable future for all. We strive to enhance our performance annually and acknowledge that the rigorous CSA assessment serves as a crucial benchmark for evaluating the impact we are creating in our key focus areas. We are honored to be recognized by leading global ESG raters for our steadfast efforts towards driving real change across our business through our ‘RISE’ sustainability strategy.”

