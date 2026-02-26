Intellectual Property Management Software Analysis Report 2026-2035 Featuring Thales, LexisNexis, Wolters Kluwer , Clarivate, Questel, PatSnap, WIPO, Dennemeyer, Anaqua, Cardinal, Minesoft Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intellectual Property Management Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Intellectual Property Management Software Market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $9.32 billion in 2025 to $10.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the surge in global patent filings, growing complexity of IP portfolios, and the heightened need for regulatory compliance. The trend is set to continue, reaching $15.41 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%, driven by demand for predictive IP analytics, cloud-native platforms, and IP monetization strategies.
The adoption of cloud-based solutions is pivotal in propelling the intellectual property management software market. These solutions enable organizations to manage data efficiently on remote servers, offering scalability and cost benefits. An example is CloudZero, which reported in 2025 that 33% of organizations spent over $12 million annually on public cloud services, accentuating the market's expansion.
Innovative companies are advancing IP efficiency through automation and collaborative tools, enhancing portfolio management, reducing administrative overhead, and improving decision-making processes. Anaqua Inc., for instance, debuted PATTSY WAVE version 8 in May 2024, offering enhanced automation and collaborative features aimed at boosting efficiency and accuracy in IP management.
Further fostering market dynamics, Elevatea acquired Sagacious IP in January 2025 to expand its intellectual property solutions and establish a strong presence in IP research, analytics, and consulting services.
Prominent players in the market include Thales Group, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Clarivate, Questel, PatSnap, WIPO, Dennemeyer Group, Anaqua Inc., Cardinal Intellectual Property Inc., Minesoft, among others.
North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and countries including the USA, China, Germany, Brazil, and Australia.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$10.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Ai-Based Ip Analytics Tools
- Rising Demand for Centralized Ip Portfolio Management
- Growing Shift Toward Cloud-Based Ip Platforms
- Expansion of Automated Filing and Renewal Processes
- Enhanced Focus on Ip Risk and Compliance Management
Report Scope
- Type: Patent, Trademark, Copyright, Design, Others
- Component: Service, Software
- Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud
- End-User: BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Research Institutes, Others
Companies Featured
- Anaqua Inc.
- Clarivate
- Questel
- Dennemeyer Group
- AppColl Inc.
- Alt Legal Inc.
- PatSnap
- PatSeer Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Minesoft
- Gridlogics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Patrix AB
- TM Cloud Inc.
- IPfolio
- FoundationIP
- CPI Global
- Computer Packages Inc.
- WebTMS
- Unycom
- MaxVal Group
- PatentBot
