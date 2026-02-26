Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Research Report 2026-2035: A $12.69 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Sensata Technologies, Infineon Technologies, NXP

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive intelligence battery sensor market has witnessed rapid growth, expanding from $7.43 billion in 2025 to $8.27 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This surge is attributed to the adoption of start-stop systems, vehicle electrification, battery reliability, alternator control integration, and fuel efficiency mandates.
Projections indicate that the market will accelerate to $12.69 billion by 2030, propelled by electric and hybrid vehicle expansion, advanced battery analytics demand, integration with connected vehicle systems, smart alternator growth, and vehicle electrification regulations. Key trends include increased integration of intelligent battery monitoring, adoption of 48v electrical architectures, and the rising use of diagnostics for battery health and accurate state-of-charge measurement.
The rise in high-end vehicles is a significant driver of this market's growth. These luxury vehicles, which emphasize superior build quality and advanced technologies, rely on automotive intelligence battery sensors for optimal battery health monitoring and electrical system efficiency. For instance, Porsche AG's vehicle sales increased by 27.16% in 2023, while Audi AG experienced a 24.30% sales growth. Such trends underscore the market's robust expansion driven by luxury vehicles.
Leading companies in this domain focus on developing innovative solutions like high-precision voltage and current monitoring sensors to enhance electric vehicle battery safety, efficiency, and lifecycle management. Notable developments include LEM International SA's launch of the Hybrid Supervising Unit (HSU), and Continental AG's strategic partnership with Novosense Microelectronics to co-develop advanced automotive-grade sensor integrated circuits aimed at bolstering vehicle safety and reliability.
In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in this market. The regions and countries covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
The market encompasses sales of sensors designed for use in battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles. Market values are assessed at the 'factory gate,' capturing the value of goods sold by manufacturers directly to other entities or end customers, including related services. Revenues are characterized by sales within the specified geography, irrespective of production location, and exclude resale revenues further along the supply chain.
Major Trends
- Increasing Integration of Intelligent Battery Monitoring
- Adoption of 48V Electrical Architectures
- Rising Use of Battery Health Diagnostics
- Demand for Accurate State-of-Charge Measurement
- Integration With Vehicle Energy Management
