DENZA Opens First South Australian Showroom in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 13 February 2026, DENZA officially opened its first showroom in South Australia, marking another step in the brand's expansion across Australia. The launch in Adelaide signals the continued growth of the premium new energy brand and the increasing global presence of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

More than 150 guests attended the opening ceremony, including representatives from government, business and media, along with DENZA VIP customers. Guests included Wing You, General Manager of BYD Australia and New Zealand; Brian Jia, Deputy General Manager of BYD Australia and New Zealand; Mark Harland, Chief Operating Officer of DENZA Australia and New Zealand; Robert Milne, Regional Manager of DENZA Australia and New Zealand; Judy Sun, Country Representative of Harmony Auto Australia and New Zealand; Daniel Fang, Deputy Country Representative of Harmony Auto Australia and New Zealand; and Max Chapman, the Dealer Principal at Harmony DENZA Australia.





Following DENZA's official entry into Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth on 10 December 2025, the opening of DENZA Adelaide represents the next step in the brand's Australian journey. Operated by Harmony Auto, the Adelaide showroom is its first location in South Australia. Guided by a long-term vision and a customer-first philosophy, DENZA Adelaide is committed to delivering a premium ownership experience to local drivers. Combining advanced technology with refined luxury, DENZA continues to expand its footprint across Australia, bringing high-quality, intelligent electric vehicles to South Australian consumers while strengthening the global presence of premium Chinese new energy brands.





During the ceremony, Max Chapman welcomed guests and acknowledged Adelaide's first DENZA B5 owner and his family, while Mark Harland, Chief Operating Officer of DENZA Australia and New Zealand, thanked Harmony Auto for its support in the brand's international expansion.

A ceremonial vehicle handover was also held during the event. Wing You presented the keys to Rod Ventura, Adelaide's first DENZA owner, and his family. The moment symbolised the trust between brand and customer, and marked the beginning of a new chapter in intelligent, safe and sustainable mobility for more Australian families.





Located in one of Adelaide's prominent inner-city precincts, the DENZA Adelaide showroom blends contemporary design with local cultural inspiration. The space integrates artistic aesthetics with advanced automotive technology, creating a refined environment for customers to explore the brand's vehicles and services. The showroom is scheduled for its official grand opening in March, with the wider community warmly invited to attend.

As the economic and cultural centre of South Australia, Adelaide is home to a steadily growing premium consumer market, alongside increasing demand for new energy vehicles. The launch of DENZA Adelaide further strengthens the brand's Australian network and introduces a new benchmark for premium electric mobility in the region.

Looking ahead, DENZA will continue to position Adelaide as a strategic hub to deepen its presence in Australia, promote intelligent and sustainable mobility, and work alongside local partners to shape the future of premium new energy transportation.

