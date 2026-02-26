VEON to Release FY25 Earnings Update on March 13, 2026

Dubai and New York, February 26, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator (together with its subsidiaries “VEON Group” or “the Group”), today confirms that the Group will release its selected consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2025, at 8:00 GST (0:00 EST) on March 13, 2026.

VEON Group will also host a results conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST) on the same day.

FY25 results conference call

To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: https://veon-fy25-and-4q25-results-presentation.open-exchange.net/

Once registered, a registration confirmation will be sent to the email address provided during registration with a link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, please use the dial-in details.

Join the Conversation Live

In addition to the webcast, the conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube. This option allows you to follow the discussion in real time from any device without the need for registration or dial-in details. Simply click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: https://www.youtube.com/live/9JiE8saO38s?feature=share

Q&A

If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the ‘Yes' option on the ‘Will you be asking questions live on the call?’ dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting’.

You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the ‘raise hand button’ on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.

To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholders and facilitate connections with its investors, VEON is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by VEON management during the results conference call.

Starting on March 6, 2026, at 8:00 EST, the Q&A platform will become available, and all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for VEON management by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/veon-2025-q4. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the trading update conference call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

You can also submit your questions prior the event to VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Regards,

VEON

Investor Relations

ir@veon.com