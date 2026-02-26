AGM Batteries for Cars Industry Report 2026-2035: A $16.08 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Robert Bosch, GS Yuasa International, Exide Technologies, and East Penn Manufacturing Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AGM Batteries for Cars Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AGM batteries for cars market has experienced robust growth, projected to expand from $12.6 billion in 2025 to $13.26 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This development is driven by increased automotive production, replacement of traditional flooded batteries, and a rising demand for reliable and standardized battery solutions. The market is set to continue this upward trend, reaching $16.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%, fueled by factors such as electric vehicle (EV) penetration and advancements in automotive electronics.

The proliferation of electric vehicles will significantly contribute to this market's expansion. EVs are gaining traction due to environmental concerns, government incentives, and technological advancements. According to a July 2023 report by the International Energy Agency, over 2.3 million electric cars were sold in the first quarter, a 25% increase compared to the previous year, with projections for 14 million sales by the end of 2023. Consequently, the demand for AGM batteries, known for their maintenance-free operation and safety features, is expected to rise, despite their lower energy density compared to lithium-ion batteries.

Key industry players are focusing on innovation to address emerging demands. For instance, Exide Industries Ltd launched a new Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery in July 2024, designed for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) specifically in the automotive sector. This battery offers enhanced power and durability, meeting the needs of energy-efficient vehicle technologies like regenerative braking. The strategic release targets both domestic and international markets, aligning with OEM demands for high-performance battery solutions.

In a strategic move, Energy Products Inc. acquired Reliable Batteries Inc. in May 2024. This acquisition aims to improve distribution capabilities and expand the customer base, enhancing Energy Products Inc.'s market competitiveness. Such strategic expansions underscore the dynamic landscape of the AGM batteries market.

Prominent companies in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Exide Technologies, and East Penn Manufacturing Company, among others. Regional growth is led by North America, with Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses a wide range of batteries, including starting AGM batteries, deep cycle AGM batteries, and enhanced flooded batteries, with sales based on 'factory gate' values, emphasizing the manufacturing perspective.

Overall, the AGM batteries market is poised for significant growth as industry players adapt to demand shifts, particularly in the electric vehicle sector, and engage in strategic activities to capture new opportunities on a global scale.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Types include Stationary and Motive; Voltage options range from 10 Volts to above 12 Volts; Sales Channels cover OEM and Aftermarket.

Types include Stationary and Motive; Voltage options range from 10 Volts to above 12 Volts; Sales Channels cover OEM and Aftermarket. Subsegments: Stationary includes Emergency Power Supply, Automotive Electrical Backup for Hybrid and EVs, and Power Supply for Car Audio Systems. Motive highlights SLI Batteries, Hybrid Vehicle Batteries, and High-Performance AGM Batteries for Motorsports.

Stationary includes Emergency Power Supply, Automotive Electrical Backup for Hybrid and EVs, and Power Supply for Car Audio Systems. Motive highlights SLI Batteries, Hybrid Vehicle Batteries, and High-Performance AGM Batteries for Motorsports. Companies Mentioned: Industry leaders such as Robert Bosch GmbH, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, and many more.

Industry leaders such as Robert Bosch GmbH, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, and many more. Countries and Regions: Extensive coverage includes Australia, Brazil, China, various European and Asian countries, North America, and more key global regions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market Trends Major Trends

Growing Demand for Start-Stop Systems

Rising Adoption in Electric Cars

Preference for Maintenance-Free Batteries

Expansion of Aftermarket Sales

Demand for Vibration-Resistant Batteries

Companies Featured

Robert Bosch GmbH

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Exide Technologies

East Penn Manufacturing Company

EnerSys

FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Leoch International Technology Limited

Mutlu Aku

Banner Batterien

HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG

Clarios

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.

Sebang Global Battery

VARTA AG

FB Battery

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Battery Group

Zhejiang Fengfan Battery

Delkor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5odh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment