Precision Medicine Market 2026–2031 Growth: 13%+ CAGR as AI Integration and Biomarker Advancements Drive Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the precision medicine market size is expected to grow from USD 110.68 billion in 2025 to USD 125.71 billion in 2026, reaching an estimated USD 237.28 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.58% during the 2026–2031 forecast period, driven by rapid advancements in genomics, biomarker-based diagnostics, and targeted therapeutics. Increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, combined with rising investments in research and development, is accelerating the adoption of precision-based treatment strategies across major healthcare systems worldwide. As medical practice shifts from conventional treatment models toward individualized care, precision medicine is emerging as a cornerstone of next-generation healthcare delivery.

The precision medicine market is expanding as healthcare providers increasingly leverage genetic profiling and molecular diagnostics to tailor treatments based on individual patient characteristics. Targeted therapies in oncology remain a key growth driver, with precision approaches improving treatment efficacy while reducing adverse effects. The growing use of companion diagnostics to identify suitable patient populations for specific drugs is further strengthening market momentum.

Precision Medicine Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the precision medicine market, driven by strong research funding, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption rates of genomic technologies. The presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies further supports regional dominance.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by collaborative research initiatives, favorable regulatory frameworks, and growing emphasis on personalized treatment pathways.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in biotechnology, and rising awareness of precision-based diagnostics and therapies.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/precision-medicine-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Precision Medicine Market Trends & Forecast

Expansion of Targeted Oncology Therapies

Growing adoption of biomarker-driven treatments in cancer care is accelerating demand for precision diagnostics and therapeutics.

Advancements in Genomic Sequencing Technologies

Declining sequencing costs and improved analytical capabilities are increasing accessibility and clinical integration of genomic testing.

Precision Medicine Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

OTC Homeopathic Medicines

Prescription Homeopathic Medicines

Self-Care Combination Remedies

By Source

Plant-Based

Mineral-Based

Animal-Based

Biochemic

By Form

Liquid Dilutions

Tablets & Pellets

Drops & Tinctures

Ointments & Creams

Powders

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Homeopathic Clinics

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/precision-medicine-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Precision Medicine Market Competitive Outlook

The precision medicine market features a mix of global pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and diagnostic solution providers focusing on expanding genomic capabilities, strengthening companion diagnostic portfolios, and investing in advanced analytics platforms. Market participants are prioritizing strategic partnerships, mergers, and innovation-driven product launches to enhance competitive positioning and address the growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions.

Precision Medicine Major Companies include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence

Ashwagandha Market Size - The ashwagandha market is estimated at USD 0.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for herbal supplements, rising awareness of stress management and immunity support products, and expanding use of botanical ingredients in functional foods and nutraceuticals.

Phytoestrogen Supplements Market Share - The phytoestrogen supplements market stood at USD 4.53 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.30%. Market expansion is supported by growing demand for plant-based hormone support products, increasing focus on women’s health, and rising adoption of natural alternatives for menopausal symptom management.



Ayurveda Market Growth - The Ayurveda market is estimated at USD 19.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.14% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing global interest in traditional medicine systems, expanding wellness tourism, and rising demand for herbal formulations and preventive healthcare solutions.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



