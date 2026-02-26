Mine Rescue Vehicle Industry Report 2026-2035: A $6.07 Billion Market by 2030 with Dragerwerk, MineARC Systems, Caterpillar, and Sandvik Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The mine rescue vehicle market is witnessing significant expansion, with a projected growth from $3.65 billion in 2025 to $4.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. This growth is driven by increased underground mining activities, a heightened awareness of mine safety, the presence of specialized rescue vehicle manufacturers, and the adoption of regulated emergency protocols. Furthermore, the hazardous nature of mining environments continues to amplify demand for rescue solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is set to further escalate, reaching $6.07 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7%. This upsurge can be attributed to rising investments in mine safety infrastructure, a growing demand for autonomous rescue technologies, the expansion of deep and remote mining ventures, and the incorporation of smart monitoring systems. Additionally, stringent regulatory enforcement of emergency preparedness measures is enhancing market dynamics. Key trends forecasted include the deployment of advanced rescue vehicles, integration of real-time communication systems, electrification of rescue platforms, and expanded specialized underground rescue capabilities.

A notable increase in mining accidents is underscoring the urgency for effective mine rescue vehicles. Recent data from the China Coal Industry Association highlights the critical need for rapid response solutions, reporting a rise in fatalities to 100 in 2023. This increase is driving the demand for robust mine rescue vehicles capable of efficient miner evacuation and safety operations during emergencies.

Leading companies in the industry are strategically focusing on innovation. For example, in June 2023, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA partnered with Hermann Paus Maschinenfabrik GmbH to launch the MR Fire Truck, a cutting-edge mobile rescue vehicle. Utilizing the PAUS MinCa 18A, this vehicle integrates advanced life support equipment by Drager. It features a protected driver's cabin with a breathing apparatus, designed for rapid response to emergency situations, ensuring safe operation and transport of rescue teams across perilous areas.

This collaboration underscores the emphasis on combining expertise in life support and heavy-duty vehicle engineering to enhance emergency mission capabilities. The market is populated by major industry players including MineARC Systems, Rescue One Vehicle, GHH Fahrzeuge GmbH, and many others, with strategic developments focusing on technological integration and competitive market positioning.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2025, while North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Key geographical coverage includes Australia, Brazil, China, and more, reflecting the market's global reach and influence.

The mine rescue vehicle market comprises sales of utility, remote-controlled, autonomous vehicles, and personnel carriers, with market values representing 'factory gate' sales. These values include related services, indicating the comprehensive nature of market revenues gained through sales, grants, or donations, within specified market territories.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.2. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3. Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4. Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.5. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Increasing Deployment of Advanced Mine Rescue Vehicles

4.2.2. Rising Integration of Real-Time Communication Systems

4.2.3. Growing Use of Electrified Rescue Platforms

4.2.4. Expansion of Specialized Underground Rescue Capabilities

4.2.5. Enhanced Focus on Rapid Emergency Response



5. Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Mining Companies

5.2. Underground Mine Operators

5.3. Mining Safety Authorities

5.4. Emergency Response Teams

5.5. Industrial Rescue Service Providers



6. Mine Rescue Vehicle Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Passenger Shuttle or Car, Ambulance, Fire and Rescue Truck

9.2. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Light and Medium Duty Mine Rescue Vehicles, Heavy Duty Mine Rescue Vehicles

9.3. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market, Segmentation by Mine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Underground Mining, Coal Mining

9.4. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market, Sub-Segmentation of Passenger Shuttle or Car, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Personnel Transport Vehicles, Evacuation Shuttle Vehicles

9.5. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ambulance, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Mine Ambulance Vehicles, Emergency Medical Transport Vehicles

9.6. Global Mine Rescue Vehicle Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fire and Rescue Truck, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Firefighting Trucks, Rescue and Extrication Vehicles, Hazardous Material Response Trucks

Companies Featured

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hermann Paus Maschinenfabrik GmbH

MineARC Systems

Rescue One Vehicle

GHH Fahrzeuge GmbH

Marcotte Mining Machinery Services Inc.

Arva Industries Inc.

Schopf Maschinenbau GmbH

MacLean Engineering

PaR Systems LLC

Caterpillar Inc.

Sandvik AB

Epiroc AB

Normet Group Oy

Getman Corporation

BAS Mining Trucks

China Coal Group

Becker Mining Systems AG

Kovatch Mobile Equipment Corp KME

Joy Global Inc.

