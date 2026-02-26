Fifth Generation (5G)-Powered Smart Stadiums Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $29.53 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Samsung, Verizon, AT&T, Huawei, Cisco, HPE, ZTE, CommScope, Orange, BT Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fifth Generation (5G)-Powered Smart Stadiums Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 5G-powered smart stadium market has been experiencing unprecedented growth, expecting to rise from $7.92 billion in 2025 to $10.32 billion in 2026, at a robust CAGR of 30.4%. This expansion is driven by the commercial rollout of 5G networks, increased investment in digital infrastructure, and the rising demand for enhanced spectator experiences through IoT-based venue systems. The market is anticipated to grow further, reaching $29.53 billion by 2030, attributed to investments in connected stadium ecosystems and edge computing solutions, as well as the demand for smart security systems and data-driven venue optimization.

Key market trends include the deployment of 5G-enabled fan engagement platforms, integration of real-time analytics, and the adoption of immersive AR and VR experiences. The expansion of smart crowd management solutions and focus on connected venue operations are also notable developments. The digitalization of sports is a significant driver, with technologies improving performance, fan engagement, and revenue generation. 5G-powered stadiums enhance these efforts with high-speed, low-latency connectivity, facilitating real-time data sharing and interactive fan engagement. Notably, Affinity Solutions Inc. has projected a 21% increase in digital live sports viewership between 2024 and 2027, reaching 127.4 million viewers.

Leading companies in this market are investing in advanced connectivity technologies like outdoor Wi-Fi 6E and private 5G networks. For instance, in April 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise deployed an outdoor Wi-Fi 6E network and piloted private 5G connectivity at Notre Dame Stadium. This setup delivers high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless access, enhancing fan experiences while operational needs such as IoT-based stadium management are supported. Similarly, BT Group plc collaborated with Canonical Ltd. in June 2024 to bring 5G connectivity to UK stadiums, using open-source and virtualized networks for enhanced digital interactions and reliable coverage.

Prominent players in the 5G-powered smart stadium market include Samsung Electronics, Verizon, AT&T, Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, and more. Geography-wise, North America was the largest market in 2025, but the scope covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and others. Countries involved include the USA, UK, China, India, Germany, Brazil, and others.

The market encompasses revenues from ultra-fast Wi-Fi services, real-time streaming, smart ticketing, personalized fan engagement, mobile ordering, and contactless payments. Products and services offered include interactive fan engagement platforms, smart digital signage, routers, access points, and biometric scanners. The market value represents revenues generated from the sale of goods and services within defined geographies, excluding resale revenues within the supply chain.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Offering Type (Solutions, Services), Stadium Type (Outdoor, Multi-Purpose, Indoor), End-User (Sports Arenas, Concert Venues, Convention Centers).

Subsegments: By Solution (Network Infrastructure, Edge Computing, IoT, AI and Analytics, Security, Connectivity Management). By Services (Consulting and Integration, Managed Services, Support and Maintenance, Network Optimization, Training and Deployment).

Companies Profiled: Samsung, Verizon, AT&T, Huawei, Cisco, Orange, Vodafone, Telefonica, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, BT Group, Corning, CommScope, Ruckus Networks, Boingo Wireless, Rakuten Mobile, AiFi.

Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.1% Regions Covered Global



