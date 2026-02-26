Aircraft Refurbishing Industry Forecast Report 2026-2035: A $9 Billion Market by 2030 with Autotrade Aviation, Duncan Aviation, Gulfstream, Boeing, Bombardier, Lufthansa Technik Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Refurbishing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft refurbishing market has witnessed robust growth, projected to expand from $6.65 billion in 2025 to $7.08 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is propelled by a heightened demand for enhanced cabin interiors, engine refurbishing to increase aircraft lifespan, and refurbishing activities to elevate aircraft resale value. With an anticipated market size reaching $9 billion by 2030, the forecast period will see a CAGR of 6.2%. Drivers include rising demand for cabin modernizations, use of lightweight materials, and increased fleet modernization initiatives.

Key trends influencing the market include modern cabin designs, lightweight materials, and MRO facility expansions to meet refurbishment needs. The growth is also fueled by increasing air passenger traffic. For instance, a Eurostat report cited an 11.5% rise in EU air passengers during Q1 2024 compared to the previous year, highlighting the strong linkage between passenger growth and refurbishment services demand.

Leading companies are focusing on cabin modernization programs aimed at increasing passenger comfort and operational efficiency. Notable initiatives include Air India's $400 million refurbishment plan launched in September 2024, which features next-gen seating and advanced inflight entertainment across its widebody fleets. This reflects a strategic shift towards refurbishing existing aircraft, balancing cost with sustainability goals.

An example of strategic expansion in this market is Flexjet's acquisition of Constant Aviation in February 2023. This move is aimed at bolstering Flexjet's maintenance support and expanding its business aviation footprint. Constant Aviation is renowned for its MRO services, enhancing Flexjet's capability in servicing refurbishing demands.

Key players in the market include Autotrade Aviation, Duncan Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace, and others. North America led the market in 2025, with significant activity in regions like Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. However, global trade tensions and tariffs have posed challenges by escalating costs for refurbishment components, driving local manufacturing efforts.

The market report comprehensively covers the size, segment dynamics, regional shares, and trends in the aircraft refurbishing industry, also addressing geopolitical factors reshaping cost structures and supply chain dynamics. This includes analysis for countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and India. As the market continues to evolve, companies are adopting strategic refurbishing solutions to remain competitive and meet growing demand effectively.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





