Aircraft De-Icing Industry Report 2026-2035: A $1.66 Billion Market by 2030 with B/E Aerospace, John Bean, Global Ground Support, SDI Aviation and Collins Aerospace Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft De-Icing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft de-icing market has witnessed consistent growth, projected to escalate from $1.32 billion in 2025 to $1.38 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of de-icing fluids, early implementation of pneumatic de-icing boots, demand for refractometers, and expansion of commercial aviation in severe winter regions. The establishment of standardized de-icing procedures further enhances operational safety.

Forecasts indicate the market will reach $1.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7%, fueled by advancements in eco-friendly fluids and automated de-icing systems. The expansion of aircraft fleets necessitates frequent de-icing, while technological developments enhance the efficacy of de-icing formulations. Regulatory developments are driving investments in winter operation safety, with trends shifting towards low-glycol fluids and automated solutions.

The rising demand for air travel significantly boosts the aircraft de-icing market. As global connectivity intensifies, aircraft de-icing ensures passenger safety by preventing ice accumulation on critical surfaces, thereby averting accidents and delays. According to Eurostat, air travel in the EU saw a 19.3% increase in passengers in 2023 compared to 2022. This recovery is indicative of a growing reliance on reliable de-icing practices, especially in harsh winter conditions.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovative technologies like automated deicing systems to cut costs, enhance efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. For example, NextGen Deicing LLC, established by Equivu Capital Holdings in June 2023, employs trucks optimized for rapid and efficient de-icing, improving sustainability and airport turnaround times. Similarly, Flightcheck Commercial Aviation Services Inc. acquired Keenan Technical Industries to expand its reach and quality of service, leveraging established regional expertise.

The market is dominated by major companies such as B/E Aerospace Inc., Global Ground Support LLC, and Collins Aerospace, among others. North America emerged as the largest market region in 2025. The comprehensive geographical coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas, among others, indicating widespread market presence and opportunities.

Recent tariff developments on chemical imports and heavy machinery have affected input costs and supply chains, primarily impacting fluid manufacturers dependent on imported feedstocks. This has led to increased prices, particularly impacting Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, tariffs have also motivated manufacturers to localize production and innovate cost-effective fluid formulations.

Overall, the aircraft de-icing market research provides a holistic overview of market size, regional dynamics, competitor analysis, and future opportunities. The report emphasizes essential market trends, enabling stakeholders to strategize amidst a rapidly evolving international trade environment. The sectors covered include sales of de-icing fluids and equipment like de-icing trucks, with a focus on both commercial and military applications across diverse geographies such as the USA, China, and Germany.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Equipment: De-Icing Trucks; Sweepers; Other Equipment

Fluid Type: Type I; Type II; Type III; Type IV

End User: Commercial; Military; Other Users

Subsegments:

De-Icing Trucks: Type I De-Icing Trucks; Type IV Anti-Icing Trucks

Sweepers: Broom Sweepers; Vacuum Sweepers

Other Equipment: De-Icing Pads; Heated Mats; Anti-Icing Fluid Dispensing Systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Shift to Low-Glycol / Environmentally Friendly De-Icing Fluids

Integrated Onboard Anti-/De-Icing Systems (Aircraft-Installed)

Electrification & Electrified Ramp De-Icing Equipment

Standardization & Regulatory Tightening on Fluid Composition and Waste Handling

Demand Growth for Rapid, Automated Airport Ground De-Icing Services

Companies Featured

B/E Aerospace Inc.

Global Ground Support LLC

John Bean Technologies Corporation

SDI Aviation Limited

Collins Aerospace

Vestergaard Company A/S

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

Kilfrost Ltd.

Contego De-icing Solutions

Tronair Inc.

Cryotech Deicing Technology

Denge Airport Equipment

Safewing Ltd.

Vaisala Corporation

Cavotec SA

ice shield limited

Midland Aircraft Products Ltd.

Ice Management Solutions LLC

Aircraft De-icing Inc.

Baldwin Aviation

Textron Inc.

AEGEAN Aircraft Services

Norwegian Deicing Systems AS.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0snlq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment