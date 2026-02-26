Zero-Emission Aircraft Research Report 2026-2035: A $56+ Billion Market by 2030 with Boeing, AeroDelft, Wright Electric, Airbus, Bye Aerospace, ZeroAvia, Eviation Aircraft, Joby Aviation Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero-Emission Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The zero-emission aircraft market has experienced rapid expansion, with expectations to burgeon from $28.04 billion in 2025 to $32.29 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.1%. This acceleration is driven by a global commitment to reducing aviation's carbon footprint, advancements in solar-powered experimental models highlighting zero-emission feasibility, substantial investments in electrical and hydrogen propulsion technologies, and government-backed sustainability initiatives. A burgeoning network of suppliers is also evolving, providing lightweight materials crucial for zero-emission development.

Future projections indicate sustained growth, with the market expected to reach $56.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8%. This predicted uptick is underpinned by increased adoption of hydrogen and battery-electric systems in regional and short-haul aircraft, stringent emissions regulations for airlines, and growth in infrastructure for green hydrogen and charging stations. Additionally, collaborations between aerospace and energy firms are hastening the deployment of zero-emission fleets, as evidenced by advances in hydrogen fuel storage, lightweight material development, and next-gen solar systems integration.

Rising air traffic acts as a catalyst for market expansion, with increased economic activity, global connectivity, and tourism driving this trend. Zero-emission aircraft offer an environmentally responsible alternative, addressing climate change concerns and appealing to ecologically-aware travelers and regulators. According to IATA, global air travel saw a 3.7% rise in 2025, reaching 9.8 billion passengers, underscoring the demand for cleaner aviation solutions.

Industry leaders are prioritizing innovative designs such as battery-electric propulsion, which replaces jet fuel usage, thereby reducing emissions and operational costs while enhancing regional mobility. Aura Aero's 2023 unveiling of the hybrid-electric ERA highlights advancements with enhanced efficiency and cost-effective solutions, indicating significant strides in zero-emission aviation technology.

In a strategic move, ZeroAvia partnered with Japan Airlines and JALEC in November 2023 to explore hydrogen-powered aviation, focusing on safety, economic feasibility, and maintenance. Such alliances demonstrate the industry's commitment to pioneering eco-friendly technologies.

The zero-emission aircraft sector is witnessing participation from major players like Airbus SE, Wright Electric, Boeing, ZeroAvia, and many others, with Europe leading the market in 2025. Global market dynamics continue evolving, influenced by fluctuating trade relationships and tariffs, impacting component costs and supply chain efficiency. However, this also fosters domestic manufacturing and innovation, contributing to market resilience.

Market research reports offer an insightful analysis, covering global market sizes, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging opportunities, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge to thrive. With a detailed evaluation of current and future scenarios, these reports serve as a vital resource in navigating the dynamically shifting landscape of the zero-emission aircraft industry.

Scope and Segmentation

Type: Turboprop Rear Bulkhead, Turbofan System, Blended Wing Body

Source: Hydrogen, Electric, Solar

Range: Short-Haul, Medium-Haul, Long-Haul

Technology: Electric Motor, Fuel Cell, Hydrogen Storage, Power Management

Application: Passenger and Cargo Aircraft

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $32.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global



Global Zero-Emission Aircraft Market Trends

Advancements in Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems

Growing Development of Lightweight Aircraft Materials

Integration of Next-Generation Solar Energy Systems

Increased R&D in Long-Haul Zero-Emission Aviation

Rising Collaborations for Hybrid Propulsion Innovation

Companies Featured

AeroDelft

Airbus SE

Bye Aerospace

Eviation Aircraft

Joby Aviation

Lilium GmbH

Wright Electric

Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ZeroAvia Inc.

MagniX

Zunum Aero

SkyDrive Inc.

Pipistrel d.o.o.

HyPoint Inc.

Wisk Aero

XTI Aircraft Company

Rolls-Royce plc

Ampaire Inc.

Alaka'i Technologies

Volocopter GmbH

Vertical Aerospace

H55

Heart Aerospace

Scaled Composites

Embraer SA

Faradair Aerospace Limited

Beta Technologies

