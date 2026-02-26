Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Industry Report 2026-2035: A $17+ Billion Market by 2030 with United Parcel Service, DSV, Atlas Air, Cargo Partner, Cathay Pacific Cargo Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cargo aircraft charter service market is experiencing robust growth, with an expected increase from $10.89 billion in 2025 to $11.86 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This expansion largely stems from increased global trade flows, heightened demand for expedited freight solutions, and a surge in cross-border e-commerce shipments. Furthermore, the rise in air freight usage for high-value goods along with limited scheduled cargo capacity has bolstered market growth.

Forecasts indicate that the market will reach $17.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increasing reliance on flexible logistics solutions, rising demand for rapid disaster relief logistics, and the expansion of global manufacturing networks. Additionally, major trends include the growing demand for time-critical air cargo services, the adoption of digital charter booking platforms, and an enhanced focus on reliability and schedule flexibility.

The e-commerce boom plays a significant role in driving this market. Rapid and flexible shipping solutions provided by cargo aircraft charter services help meet the rising demand for fast e-commerce deliveries and efficient inventory management. Notably, retail e-commerce sales in the US reached $304.2 billion in Q2 2025, marking a 5.3% increase from the previous year, thus fueling market expansion.

Leading companies are investing in advanced aircraft technologies like the Boeing 777-200F to boost operational efficiency and expand long-haul capabilities. For instance, in August 2024, CMA CGM Air Cargo launched a transatlantic cargo service using this model. Such advancements contribute to the sector's sustained growth.

Significant mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape. In April 2025, Stonepeak acquired Air Transport Services Group Inc. for approximately $3.1 billion to enhance its aviation infrastructure and portfolio. This strategic move aligns with the long-term demand for e-commerce and logistics services.

Key players in the market include United Parcel Service, DSV A/S, Atlas Air, Cathay Pacific Cargo, and many others. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cargo aircraft charter service market in 2025, covering diverse geographies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and beyond.

The market encompasses revenues from services like door-to-door delivery, loading and unloading, and humanitarian aid. The value represents revenues earned within a specified market and geography through various sales channels, maintaining a focus on providing comprehensive and efficient cargo solutions to meet global demand.

Report Scope: Market Segmentation:

By Type: Time Critical Cargo, Heavy and Outside Cargo, Dangerous Cargo, Animal Transportation, Others

By Aircraft Type: Light, Mid-Sized, Large

By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use

Subsegments:

Time Critical Cargo: Express, Same-Day, Next-Day Delivery

Heavy and Outside Cargo: Oversized Freight, Heavy Machinery, Project Cargo

Dangerous Cargo: Hazmat, Chemicals, Explosives

Animal Transportation: Live Animals, Specialty Transport

Other Types: Perishable Goods, Special Event Cargo

Key Companies: United Parcel Service, DSV a/S, Atlas Air, Cathay Pacific Cargo

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Logistics and Freight Forwarding Companies

5.2 E-Commerce Companies

5.3 Manufacturing Companies

5.4 Humanitarian and Relief Organizations

5.5 Government and Defense Agencies



6. Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

United Parcel Service

DSV A/S

Atlas Air

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Cargo Partner

Vietjetair Cargo

Cargo Air Chartering

AYR Logistics Limited

CTS Logistics Group

ACC Aviation

Chapman Freeborn

Air Partner

Logistics Plus

CSI Aviation Inc.

Rhenus Logistics

Arcus-Air GmbH and Co. KG

Fliteline B.V.

Prescott Support

Aviocharter

Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd.

Airmacs Aviation

JALCARGO Charter Service

Euroasian Cargo Solutions

XELLZ Air Cargo Charter Services (XACS)

