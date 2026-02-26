Advanced Air Mobility Research Report 2026-2035: A $29.68 Billion Market by 2030 with Boeing, Airbus, Honeywell International, Bell Textron, Bristow Group and Joby Aviation Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Air Mobility Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The advanced air mobility (AAM) market is poised for meteoric growth, with projections indicating an increase from $11.6 billion in 2025 to $29.68 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is marked by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%, driven by rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and increasing investments in air mobility infrastructure. This burgeoning industry is reshaping urban landscapes by providing efficient, on-demand aerial transportation solutions.

Key factors fueling this expansion include advancements in drone technology, solutions addressing urban congestion, and pioneering AAM projects with significant venture capital backing. Electric propulsion and autonomous navigation systems are at the forefront, paving the way for smart city airspace planning and commercial air taxi services. Companies are actively developing urban air taxi programs, autonomous flight systems, and integrating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) platforms into air traffic management.

In response to rising urbanization and congested roadways, AAM presents a promising solution by reducing reliance on traditional ground-based transportation. For instance, population growth in U.S. metropolitan areas has outpaced the national average, intensifying the need for innovative mobility solutions. AAM offers a compelling alternative, enhancing commuter efficiency and alleviating traffic pressure.

Innovative firms within this sector are leveraging urban air-traffic management (UATM) systems to optimize flight routes, ensure collision prevention, and manage airspace effectively in urban environments. Notable developments include JetSetGo's Air Mobility India platform, focusing on AAM industry insights and fostering community engagement to address local priorities such as medical transport and commuter efficiency in dense metropolitans like India.

Significant industry movements such as Ampaire's acquisition of Talyn Air further underscore the sector's commitment to electrification and expansion into areas like defense and drone technology. Major industry players, including The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., and Joby Aviation, continue to drive innovation and competition within the AAM market.

Geographically, Europe led the market in 2025, while North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The global landscape encompasses developments across regions such as Asia-Pacific, North and South America, and key countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany.

The market encompasses a broad range of products, from eVTOL aircraft to comprehensive air traffic management systems and electric propulsion technologies. These components collectively contribute to the industry's robust revenue generation, positioning AAM as a transformative force in modern urban transportation.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Air Taxis, Drones

Air Taxis, Drones By Component: Hardware, Software

Hardware, Software By Mode of Operation: Piloted, Autonomous

Piloted, Autonomous By Propulsion Type: Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboelectric

Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboelectric By Application: Cargo Transport, Passenger Transport, Mapping, Surveying, Surveillance

Subsegments:

Air Taxis: eVTOL, Hybrid VTOL, Autonomous, Piloted Air Taxis

eVTOL, Hybrid VTOL, Autonomous, Piloted Air Taxis Drones: Delivery, Passenger, Surveillance, Cargo Drones

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Growth of Urban Air Taxi Programs

Development of Autonomous Flight Systems

Expansion of Electric Vtol Platforms

Integration With Air Traffic Management

Rising Investment in Aam Infrastructure

Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Bell Textron Inc.

Bristow Group Inc.

Joby Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc.

Lilium GmbH

Volocopter GmbH

Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation

Eve Air Mobility Inc.

Wisk Aero LLC

Vertical Aerospace Ltd

Elroy Air Inc.

Opener Inc.

Urban Aeronautics Ltd

EHang Holdings Limited

Workhorse Group Inc.

Pipistrel Co

The Helicopter Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88vlug

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment