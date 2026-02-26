Poloniex Super Membership Card Now Available: Unlock 30 Days of Zero Fees for Just 1 USDT!





PANAMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency trading costs trend downward due to fierce platform competition, the competitive advantage lies with exchanges that can effectively lower barriers and maximize capital efficiency for their users. On February 14, the veteran crypto exchange Poloniex officially launched its brand-new membership system - Poloniex Super - alongside a limited-time "1 USDT Trial" campaign. For just 1 USDT, users can unlock 30 days of zero trading fees across the spot, margin, and futures markets, with no trading volume cap.

Entering the Zero-Fee Trading Era

In traditional trading, fees often represent one of the most significant costs for high-frequency traders and professional investors. With the launch of the Super membership card, Poloniex has lowered this barrier to an absolute minimum.

The membership is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase. During this period, users enjoy 0-fee spot, margin, and futures trading with no volume limits, alongside massive airdrops, 24/7 priority customer support, exclusive member-only events, and advanced value-added services.

In other words, whether executing high-frequency intraday trades, deploying quantitative strategies, or positioning for medium-term market trends, users can enjoy "unlimited free trading" for 30 days. For high-volume traders, this optimized cost structure directly translates into improved net returns. For beginners, it provides a lower barrier to experimenting with strategies and managing risk across multiple trading products.

Limited-Time Early Access: 30 Days of Unlimited Zero-Fee Trading for 1 USDT

To celebrate the launch of this membership system, Poloniex has introduced a special "Early Access" promotion. During this promotional period, users can subscribe to the Super membership for just 1 USDT and unlock a 30-day trial. This membership is ideally suited for:



High-frequency and quantitative traders looking to save significantly on costs

Active futures traders aiming to substantially improve net profitability through zero fees

Margin traders seeking cost advantages via interest-free loan coupons

Passive income investors wanting to enhance annualized returns with APY booster coupons

New users exploring multiple trading instruments in a low-cost environment

Compared to common industry models such as capped fee reduction or tiered discount structures, this campaign adopts a more direct approach of zero fees, no trading quota limits, and ultra-low entry requirements, thereby maximizing the appeal of the membership system. From an asset management perspective, the membership system also integrates trading and wealth management benefits. By offering interest-boosting tools, it enhances capital efficiency and ensures that even idle funds can generate additional value.

Beyond Zero Fees: A Comprehensive Upgrade in User Benefits

The launch of Poloniex Super signals the platform's evolution from a pure trading venue to a more comprehensive service provider that reduces trading friction, improves capital utilization, strengthens user retention, and delivers exclusive premium benefits.

In an era where trading fee transparency has become the norm, competition is no longer about "who is cheaper," but about "who is more efficient." The 1 USDT pricing represents a strategic move, using minimal cost to deliver a significant upgrade in user experience, and leveraging high-frequency trading scenarios to build long-term engagement. In today's increasingly competitive crypto market, platform value is no longer defined solely by market depth or the number of listings, but by how effectively it enhances user efficiency.

For more details about the campaign and how to subscribe to the Super membership, please visit the official Poloniex website. The offer is available for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Poloniex

Founded in 2014, Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovation-driven digital asset services to users worldwide. The platform supports trading of over 350 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products and tools, including spot trading, margin trading, perpetual futures, as well as convenient financial services such as lending and staking. With a high-performance trading system, robust security safeguards, and worldwide support, Poloniex strives to be the preferred digital asset exchange for global users. By focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, Poloniex is dedicated to advancing the adoption and growth of decentralized finance.

More information, please visit: www.poloniex.com.

Media inquiries: media.enquiry@poloniex.com.

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26133bb5-e65a-4852-bf92-064c42b35c5b