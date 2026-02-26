FinchTrade Secures ISO Certifications as Institutions Tighten Crypto Controls









Zug, Switzerland - Feb. 26, 2026. FinchTrade AG, a Swiss-based provider of digital asset liquidity to banks and payment firms, completed ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, formalising its information security and privacy controls as regulators and financial institutions raise standards for crypto market infrastructure.

The certifications cover FinchTrade’s trading, settlement, and data-handling systems, which process institutional crypto and fiat flows across multiple currencies. ISO/IEC 27001 governs how companies manage information security risks, while ISO/IEC 27701 extends those controls to personal and client data privacy, including requirements aligned with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation.

“Institutional clients don’t ask whether security matters — they ask how it’s audited,” said Nicola Boldrini, Growth Lead at FinchTrade. “These certifications force discipline. They document who can access what, how incidents are handled, and how client data is isolated across systems. That matters when your counterparties include regulated banks and payment institutions.”

The move comes as traditional financial firms expand crypto exposure while regulators demand controls comparable to legacy markets. European banks, payment processors, and asset managers increasingly require ISO-aligned frameworks before onboarding digital asset service providers, shifting compliance from a competitive advantage to a baseline requirement. Providers unable to demonstrate audited security and privacy controls risk exclusion from institutional settlement and liquidity networks.

Security Controls Anchored in Operations, Not Marketing

The ISO certifications apply to FinchTrade’s full operational stack, including non-custodial trade execution, automated 24/7 settlement, and client onboarding workflows. According to the company, the scope includes encryption of transaction and settlement data, role-based access controls for internal systems, continuous security monitoring, and documented incident-response procedures tested through internal audits.

Privacy requirements under ISO/IEC 27701 extend these controls to how client data is collected, stored, and processed throughout onboarding and transaction lifecycles. This includes governance around data minimisation, access logging, and retention policies — areas under increasing scrutiny as crypto firms interface with banks subject to EU and Swiss privacy laws.

Why ISO Matters in Institutional Crypto Markets

For institutional counterparties, ISO certification reduces due diligence friction. Banks and payment firms typically require extensive security questionnaires, on-site audits, and ongoing reporting before approving crypto infrastructure providers. Independent certification standardises those reviews, lowering onboarding costs while shifting accountability to audited processes rather than assurances.

The certifications also address a widening gap in the digital asset sector. While many crypto service providers rely on internal controls without third-party validation, regulated institutions increasingly favour vendors with externally audited systems, particularly for settlement, liquidity provision, and data-intensive services.

Positioning for Regulated Growth

FinchTrade serves institutional clients, providing aggregated crypto liquidity, OTC execution, and fiat settlement in currencies including EUR, USD, GBP, and CHF. The company does not custody client funds; instead, it operates a non-custodial execution and settlement model designed for payment processors, banks, and asset managers seeking crypto exposure without direct balance-sheet risk.

As regulatory expectations converge between traditional finance and digital assets, ISO-aligned security and privacy frameworks are becoming prerequisites rather than differentiators. For infrastructure providers like FinchTrade, certification signals readiness to operate inside regulated financial supply chains — where access, not innovation speed, increasingly determines growth.

About FinchTrade

FinchTrade is a Swiss-based OTC liquidity provider, founded in 2021, trusted in 30+ countries, powering real-time crypto and fiat payments with compliant, high-volume execution — processing billions in annual exchange volume.





Nico Boldrini

Growth Lead

nicola@finchtrade.com

Attachment