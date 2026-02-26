Rock Drilling Equipment Industry Report 2026-2035: A $2.45 Billion Market by 2030 with Caterpillar, Sandvik, Epiroc, Xuzhou Construction Machinery, Weir Group, Atlas Copco Leading

The rock drilling equipment market offers growth opportunities through increased smart drilling investments, energy-efficient systems, and automation in operations, driven by rising mining projects and infrastructure construction. Key trends include automated rigs, high-performance drill bits, and precision technologies.

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rock Drilling Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rock drilling equipment market has shown steady, albeit marginal, growth in recent years. From $2.29 billion in 2025, it is projected to grow to $2.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%. This growth is supported by expanding mining and quarrying activities, infrastructure projects, the availability of advanced drilling tools, increased oil and gas exploration, and the rising demand for efficient rock excavation.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to further expand to $2.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.3%. This period will see increased investments in smart drilling technologies, a heightened focus on energy-efficient drilling systems, more underground construction projects, and a growing trend towards automation in drilling operations. Noteworthy industry trends include the adoption of automated drilling rigs, demand for high-performance drill bits, precision rock penetration technologies, and the expansion of electrified and hydraulic drilling systems.

Mining projects will be pivotal in driving market growth due to the rising global demand for minerals and raw materials needed for industrialization, urbanization, renewable energy initiatives, and technological developments. In November 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a sustained high level of mining operations in the U.S., with 524 active coal mines, supporting strong market activity.

Companies in the sector are prioritizing drilling efficiency through advancements in down-the-hole (DTH) drilling. For instance, in January 2023, Sweden-based Epiroc AB launched new DTH drill bits designed to extend service life and reduce downtimes, resulting in more consistent performance and higher productivity.

In May 2023, Argonaut Private Equity acquired Center Rock Inc. to expand its portfolio in the rock drilling sector. Center Rock Inc., a leader in down-the-hole drilling technologies, will enhance Argonaut's operational efficiency and market reach, aligning with the increasing demand for advanced mining solutions.

Key players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Sandvik AB, Epiroc AB, Xuzhou Construction Machinery, Weir Group, Atlas Copco AB, among others. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2025, with North America expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany.

The market encapsulates sales of various drilling equipment types such as percussion and top hammer drills, reflecting the value of goods sold by manufacturers to various sectors. This value encompasses the related services sold alongside the drilling equipment.

Major Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Automated Drilling Rigs
  • Rising Demand for High-Performance Drill Bits
  • Growing Use of Precision Rock Penetration Technologies
  • Expansion of Electrified and Hydraulic Drilling Systems
  • Enhanced Focus on Equipment Durability and Safety

Scope of the Report:

  • Product Type: Rotary Drilling Tools, Down-the-Hole Drilling Tools, Horizontal Drilling Tools, Handheld Drilling Tools.
  • Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket.
  • Application: Mining, Construction, Quarrying, Oil and Gas, Other Applications.
  • Subsegments include Tricone Drill Bits, DTH Hammers, HDD Rigs, Pneumatic Rock Drills, among others.

