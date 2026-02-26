Tunneling and Rock Drilling Equipment Industry Report 2026-2035: An $18.63 Billion Market by 2030 with Atlas Copco, Sandvik, Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunneling and Rock Drilling Equipment Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tunneling and rock drilling equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.55 billion in 2025 to $15.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of underground infrastructure projects, growth in mining activities, increasing demand for metro and rail tunnels, rising investments in hydropower projects, availability of advanced drilling technologies.







The tunneling and rock drilling equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.63 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing investments in smart tunneling solutions, rising demand for low-emission construction equipment, expansion of deep underground mining projects, growing adoption of autonomous drilling systems, increasing focus on operational efficiency.

Major trends in the forecast period include increasing adoption of automated tunnel boring systems, rising demand for high-precision rock drilling equipment, growing use of electrified and hybrid drilling machines, expansion of remote-controlled and autonomous operations, enhanced focus on equipment safety and reliability.



The increasing infrastructure development activities are expected to stimulate the growth of the tunneling and rock drilling equipment market going forward. Infrastructure development involves the planning, construction, and maintenance of critical physical systems such as transportation, energy, water, and communication networks. The surge in infrastructure projects is fueled by economic expansion and urbanization, which increase the need for improved transport, energy, and public utility networks.

Tunneling and rock drilling equipment facilitate these activities by enabling efficient underground excavation and rock removal, which are crucial for building tunnels, roads, and utilities. These tools enhance project speed and safety, supporting the construction of durable and complex infrastructure systems. For example, in July 2024, the Office for National Statistics, a UK government agency, reported that infrastructure sector investment reached $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, reflecting a 3.9% rise from 2022. Therefore, the growth in infrastructure development activities is driving demand for tunneling and rock drilling equipment.



Leading companies in the tunneling and rock drilling equipment market are prioritizing the development of advanced technologies such as emission-free surface drills, aimed at minimizing environmental impact and complying with sustainability and regulatory requirements. Emission-free surface drills are machines powered by electricity or alternative clean energy sources designed to operate without emitting harmful gases.



In July 2024, Komatsu Ltd., a Japan-based machinery manufacturer, acquired GHH Group GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Komatsu intends to strengthen its position in underground mining and tunneling equipment, advance its technology, and broaden its global reach across Europe, Africa, and India. GHH Group GmbH is a Germany-based company specializing in tunneling and rock drilling machinery manufacturing.



North America was the largest region in the tunneling and rock drilling equipment market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tunneling and rock drilling equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the tunneling and rock drilling equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



The tunneling and rock drilling equipment market consists of sales of hydraulic drills, percussion drills, blast hole drills, horizontal directional drills, roadheaders, and hydraulic breakers. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Tunneling Equipment; Rock Drilling Equipment

Power Source: Electric; Hydraulic; Diesel; Other Power Sources

Control Systems: Manual; Semi-Automatic; Automated

Sales Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors and Dealers; Online Sales; Rental Services

End-User Industry: Construction; Mining; Oil and Gas; Renewable Energy; Water and Wastewater Treatment

Subsegments:

Tunneling Equipment: Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs); Roadheaders; Continuous Miner; Shaft Boring Machines (SBMs); Drill and Blast Equipment

Rock Drilling Equipment: Rotary Drilling Rigs; Percussion Drilling Equipment; Down-the-Hole Drills; Top Hammer Drills; Hydraulic Drills

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Global Tunneling and Rock Drilling Equipment Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Automated Tunnel Boring Systems

Rising Demand for High-Precision Rock Drilling Equipment

Growing Use of Electrified and Hybrid Drilling Machines

Expansion of Remote-Controlled and Autonomous Operations

Enhanced Focus on Equipment Safety and Reliability

Companies Featured

Atlas Copco AB

Sandvik AB

Caterpillar Inc

Komatsu Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd

Herrenknecht AG

China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co Ltd

Furukawa Rock Drill Co Ltd

SANY Group Co Ltd

DH Mining System

Sunward Equipment Group

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Boart Longyear Ltd

Liebherr-International AG

Normet Group Oy

The Robbins Company

Junjin CSM Co Ltd

Terratec Ltd

IHI Corporation

Akkerman Inc

