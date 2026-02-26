Weight Loss Devices Market Set to Hit USD 10.92 Billion by 2035, Owing to the Increasing Demand for Obesity Management Solutions Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Loss Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Weight Loss Devices Market size is estimated at USD 5.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by increasing obesity prevalence, rising health consciousness among consumers, and technological advancements in connected fitness equipment.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 5.98 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 10.92 billion

CAGR: 6.21% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Weight Loss Devices Market is estimated at USD 2.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.17 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.26% over 2026-2035. The U.S. represents the largest market for weight loss devices, primarily driven by the high obesity prevalence, strong consumer spending on health and wellness products, and well-developed fitness industry infrastructure.

Rising Obesity Prevalence and Health Awareness is Propelling the Market Expansion Globally

The weight loss devices market share is being driven by the implementation of WHO obesity guidelines, national health campaigns for chronic disease prevention, and an increasing consumer understanding of obesity-related health risks. This is due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and health awareness. The base of the market, the penetration of wearable technology and fitness equipment markets, and the overall market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for sustainable weight management and metabolic health improvement.

High Device Costs and Limited Reimbursement Coverage May Impede Market Expansion Globally

High device costs & limited reimbursement coverage of weight loss devices also restrict the weight loss devices market growth, as a large number of consumers face financial barriers to accessing premium fitness equipment, surgical weight loss procedures, and advanced body contouring technologies. This might lead to market concentration in affluent demographics, limited adoption in price-sensitive markets, and reduced accessibility for lower-income populations. As a result, health equity concerns intensify, and market growth is stunted in regions where consumer purchasing power is limited and insurance reimbursement policies exclude weight management devices.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Fitbit Inc. (Google LLC)

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Technogym S.p.A.

Life Fitness (Brunswick Corporation)

InBody Co., Ltd.

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic plc

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Cynosure LLC (Hologic, Inc.)

BTL Industries Ltd.

Cutera, Inc.

Zimmer Aesthetics (Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH)

Syneron Candela (Apax Partners)

Nautilus, Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Devices

The fitness devices segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 42.18% in 2025, owing to widespread home gym adoption globally. The wearables segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 7.34% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the rapid technological advancement in smart health monitoring globally.

By Indication

By 2025, the obesity management segment contributed the largest revenue share of 36.52% due to high clinical demand for weight reduction solutions. The fitness & performance enhancement segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 6.89% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing participation in fitness activities and competitive sports performance optimization.

By Procedure

The mechanical segment accounted for the largest share of the weight loss devices market with about 48.73%, owing to proven effectiveness of traditional exercise equipment globally. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 6.45% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as consumers seek reliable physical training equipment globally.

Weight Loss Devices Market Segmentation

By Devices

Fitness Devices Treadmills Exercise bikes Elliptical trainers Weightlifting Devices Home gym Devices Others

Wearables Smartwatches Fitness trackers Others

Surgical Devices Bariatric surgery Liposuction Others

Non-Invasive Body Contouring Devices CoolSculpting Ultrasound cavitation Radiofrequency devices Electromagnetic field (EMF) devices



By Indication

Body Contouring & Body Toning

Obesity Management

Chronic Disease Management

Obesity & Weight Management

Fitness & Performance Enhancement

Others

By Procedure

Mechanical

Electrical

Laser/Ultrasound

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89%, the weight loss devices market is expanding at the quickest rate in Asia Pacific due to factors, such as rising middle-class disposable income, rising urban obesity rates, and expanding fitness centers in developing countries. The market is expanding as a result of factors such growing adoption of health and wellness lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and shifting dietary patterns brought on by an increase in Western food consumption.

Due to a well-established fitness industry infrastructure, high consumer spending on wellness and health products, and growing awareness of the negative health effects of obesity and sedentary lifestyles, North America held the largest revenue share of the weight loss devices market in 2025, which is more than 39.64%. A sophisticated medical device regulatory framework, the increasing use of linked exercise equipment, the widespread penetration of gym memberships, and the decreased societal stigma associated with cosmetic body reshaping treatments are some of the factors driving this trend.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Fitbit Inc. it expanded its smartwatch capabilities with advanced metabolic health tracking and AI-powered workout recommendations, aiming to improve weight management outcomes and user engagement across its global consumer base.

In May 2024, Peloton Interactive, Inc. launched an enhanced connected fitness platform featuring personalized training programs and real-time performance analytics across its equipment portfolio, enhancing user motivation, workout effectiveness, and subscriber retention globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER ADOPTION AND USAGE METRICS – helps you understand global device penetration rates by region, average utilization frequency, user engagement levels, consumer satisfaction benchmarks including NPS, and the correlation between consistent device usage and successful weight loss outcomes.

– helps you understand global device penetration rates by region, average utilization frequency, user engagement levels, consumer satisfaction benchmarks including NPS, and the correlation between consistent device usage and successful weight loss outcomes. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE AND INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the integration of AI and machine learning, connected and IoT enabled device penetration, mobile app ecosystem utilization, and adoption of immersive and virtual fitness experiences to identify innovation driven growth opportunities.

– helps you evaluate the integration of AI and machine learning, connected and IoT enabled device penetration, mobile app ecosystem utilization, and adoption of immersive and virtual fitness experiences to identify innovation driven growth opportunities. CLINICAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you analyze average weight loss results by device category, compare surgical versus non-invasive success rates, track adverse event reporting trends, and assess long term weight maintenance statistics to measure clinical credibility and risk exposure.

– helps you analyze average weight loss results by device category, compare surgical versus non-invasive success rates, track adverse event reporting trends, and assess long term weight maintenance statistics to measure clinical credibility and risk exposure. MARKET ACCESS AND DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS – helps you assess e commerce versus retail sales distribution, subscription model adoption and recurring revenue trends, insurance reimbursement coverage by device type, and pricing sensitivity to evaluate accessibility and revenue sustainability.

– helps you assess e commerce versus retail sales distribution, subscription model adoption and recurring revenue trends, insurance reimbursement coverage by device type, and pricing sensitivity to evaluate accessibility and revenue sustainability. CAPACITY UTILIZATION AND DEMAND ALIGNMENT RATES – helps you identify whether manufacturers and service providers are facing supply shortages or excess inventory across regions, influencing pricing strategies, expansion plans, and investment decisions.

– helps you identify whether manufacturers and service providers are facing supply shortages or excess inventory across regions, influencing pricing strategies, expansion plans, and investment decisions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading players through analysis of product portfolios, technological differentiation, geographic reach, partnerships, and recent developments shaping market leadership.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Weight Loss Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Devices

6. Weight Loss Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Indication

7. Weight Loss Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Procedure

8. Weight Loss Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

