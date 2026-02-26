Blasting Services Industry Report 2026-2035: A $7.39 Billion Market by 2030 with Orica, Austin Powder Co, ENAEX, BME Mining, Precision Blasting Services, and Pacific Blasting Norland Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blasting Services Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blasting services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.62 billion in 2025 to $5.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of industrial maintenance activities, growth in infrastructure refurbishment projects, rising demand for surface preparation in manufacturing, increasing ship repair operations, wider use of abrasive blasting techniques.







The blasting services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.39 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on eco-friendly cleaning solutions, rising adoption of robotic blasting systems, expansion of restoration and refurbishment projects, growing demand for precision cleaning in aerospace and automotive sectors, increasing regulatory scrutiny on blasting operations.

Major trends in the forecast period include increasing adoption of environmentally friendly blasting methods, rising demand for precision surface preparation services, growing use of automated blasting equipment, expansion of non-abrasive blasting techniques, enhanced focus on worker safety and compliance.



The expanding aerospace sector is expected to drive the growth of the blasting services market in the coming years. The aerospace industry involves the design, manufacture, and maintenance of aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and related systems for commercial, defense, and space applications. Growth in the aerospace sector is fueled by rising global demand for air travel, driven by economic expansion and urbanization, which encourages airline fleet growth and new aircraft orders worldwide.

Blasting services in aerospace are employed for surface preparation, coating removal, and fatigue life enhancement through techniques such as abrasive blasting and shot peening. For example, in January 2024, Airbus, a France-based European leader in commercial aircraft, reported delivering 735 commercial aircraft worldwide in 2023, up from 661 in 2022, and securing 2,319 gross orders, reflecting strong airline demand for new aircraft. Thus, the growth of the aerospace sector is propelling the blasting services market.



Key players in the blasting services market are developing innovative technologies such as centralized electronic blasting systems to improve operational efficiency, safety, and accuracy. A centralized electronic blasting system is a digital technology that allows precise, remote-controlled initiation and monitoring of multiple electronic detonators from a single location, enhancing safety and efficiency. For instance, in April 2024, Bulk Mining Explosives (Pty) Ltd., a mining company based in South Africa, introduced the AXXIS system. This technology offers improved control, precision, and safety for underground blasting, featuring real-time two-way communication and centralized surface management, enabling quicker setup, reliable monitoring, and safer initiation of electronic detonators.



In March 2024, Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC, a US-based provider of metal finishing, specialty coating, and surface treatment services for aerospace, defense, and industrial clients, acquired Aqua Blasting Corp. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allowed Metal Finishing Technologies to expand and diversify its surface treatment capabilities by incorporating advanced blasting and peening services into its portfolio, enabling immediate support for existing customers and facilitating strategic growth into complementary surface enhancement markets. Aqua Blasting Corp. is a US-based provider of shot peening and abrasive blasting services serving the aerospace, defense, medical, and semiconductor industries.



North America was the largest region in the blasting services market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blasting services market report are Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the blasting services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

