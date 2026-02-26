Election of employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S

An election of employee representatives and their alternates to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S has been held.

The following employee representatives and their alternates were elected to Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board with effect immediately after Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting to be held on 17 March 2026:

Company representatives: Alternates (not personal): Line Skov Fuglkjær (newly elected) Tilde Graabæk Brokholm (newly elected) Michael C. Mariegaard (re-elected) Group representatives: Alternates (not personal): Henriette Hoffmann (re-elected) Pernille Sværke (newly elected) Sine Møller (newly elected)

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Bank A/S

Attachment