Beyond Meat® Expands New Line of Protein Drinks with Four Additional Flavors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) today announced the launch of four new flavor variations of its first-ever beverage line, Beyond Immerse™, a sparkling protein drink that combines plant protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes. Building on early momentum, the brand is adding four invigorating flavors to its lineup: Cherry Berry, Strawberry Lemonade, Piña Colada, and Cucumber Grapefruit—delivering more ways to enjoy a functional beverage. The new flavors are available for a limited time starting today exclusively on Beyond Test Kitchen.

“Beyond Immerse represents a meaningful next chapter for our brand as we expand beyond center-of-the-plate protein,” said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “We challenged ourselves to redefine the protein drink, designing a beverage that immerses the body not only in protein but more broadly in the remarkable power of plants. Available in 10g and 20g protein varieties and packed with 7g of fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes, Beyond Immerse fuels and nourishes the body. We can’t wait for consumers to experience the new flavors for themselves.”

Beyond Immerse Highlights:

Features plant-based ingredients like protein from peas and fiber from tapioca

Available in 4 new flavors: Cherry Berry, Strawberry Lemonade, Piña Colada, and Cucumber Grapefruit

Each flavor will come in two protein options: 10g protein/7g fiber/60 calories 20g protein/7g fiber/100 calories

Good source of protein, critical to support muscle health

Excellent source of fiber with 7g per serving, vital to support a healthy gut

Excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C, essential to support immune function

Made with electrolytes

No GMOs or sugar alcohols

Cherry Berry, Strawberry Lemonade, Piña Colada, and Cucumber Grapefruit join the current Beyond Immerse flavor lineup of Peach Mango, Lemon Lime, and Orange Tangerine. Beyond Immerse is available exclusively for a limited time on Beyond Test Kitchen, and beginning today, the protein drink will also be offered in variety packs. To learn more about Beyond Test Kitchen, follow @BeyondMeat on Instagram and subscribe to our newsletter to be notified about future launches.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

