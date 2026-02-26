Fairfield, Connecticut, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea produces more than 2.2 billion tea bags annually in three U.S. manufacturing facilities and are biodegradable, compostable, and contain no plastic. Bigelow Tea uses an environmentally friendly process of oxygen and peroxide to clean the teabag fibers. The company does not use elemental chlorine. This process is important to ensure their teabags are clean, neutral, and free of residues such as elemental chlorine and dioxin.

What Are Bigelow Tea Bags Made Of

Non-Heat Seal Paper (approximately 90.0% of tea bags sold)

Wood pulp and abaca fiber

Machine-folded and sealed requiring no adhesives

Used in 8-, 18-, 20-, 28, 60, 80, and 100 tea bags count boxes

Contains no plastic

Heat Seal Paper (approximately 10.0% of tea bags sold)

Wood pulp and plant-based starches derived from corn and sugarcane

Used in 40-count boxes, 140+ count Club, Premium Ceylon

Contains no plastic

Heat Seal Pyramid Paper (approximately 0.2% of tea bags sold)

Plant based starches derived from corn and sugarcane

Used in Pyramid tea bags in our Steep Café and Charleston Tea Garden lines

Contains no plastic

Where Bigelow Tea Bag Paper Comes From

For over 90 percent of teabags sold from Bigelow Tea, we use a non-heat seal tea bag paper from the same global supplier as other leading tea brands. Similar to Bigelow Tea, almost all tea bag companies in the USA produce non-heat seal tea bags made of wood pulp and abaca.

For less than 10 percent of teabags sold in the U.S., Bigelow Tea uses heat seal paper that contains no plastic. The sealant used is made from plant-based starches such as corn and sugar cane. The company, as well as most tea companies, transitioned to plant-based sealants nearly a decade ago, recognizing the need to move away from any kind of sealant that was not plastic-free.

Do Studies Show Plastic in Bigelow Tea Bags

Studies from McGill University and researchers in Barcelona have been referenced in online discussions about plastic in tea bags. Both studies examined tea bag materials made with petroleum-based components, including nylon, PET, and polypropylene. Bigelow Tea does not use any of these materials in its tea bags.

The 2019 McGill University study evaluated fully plastic tea bags made from nylon and PET, which differ from the plant-based materials used in Bigelow Tea products.

The 2024 Barcelona study examined tea bag materials that included polypropylene, including a heat-sealed cellulose material containing polypropylene. Bigelow Tea does not use polypropylene, nylon, or PET in any of its tea bags.

In the Barcelona study, researchers steeped 300 empty tea bags in one liter of 95°C water while stirring at 750 RPM. According to a Winter 2025–2026 analysis in Stir Magazine, “this methodology cannot serve as a meaningful benchmark for consumer microplastic exposure as it bears no resemblance to actual tea-drinking behavior."

What Follow-Up Research Found About Microplastics in Tea Bags

In addition to the fact that Bigelow Tea does not use these materials, these studies were not representative of consumers' experiences. A follow-up peer-reviewed rebuttal that was published in Environmental Science & Technology by the American Chemical Society reviewed the McGill study, which focused on fully plastic tea bags made from materials not used by Bigelow Tea. They found that earlier claims about billions of microplastics being released were likely overstated. The authors noted that the testing methods may have misidentified some residue as plastic when it was not, raising questions about how the original particle counts were determined.

A Message from Cindi Bigelow, President and CEO

“I want every tea drinker to feel confident about what is in their cup of Bigelow tea,” says Cindi Bigelow, third-generation president and CEO of Bigelow Tea. “For 80 years my family has been dedicated to providing only the finest quality teas for the best value to our wonderful tea community. The health of our customers and ourselves, who drink multiple cups per day, is paramount to what we do. As we deal with much misinformation that is currently circulating online, we want you to know your cup of Bigelow tea is safe and healthy. The teabag paper we use is plastic-free, biodegradable, and compostable. We want to encourage anyone with questions about our tea bags or anything else of concern, reach out directly. We always want to answer your questions and hear your thoughts.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Bigelow Tea bags contain plastic?

No. All Bigelow Tea bags are biodegradable, compostable, and contain no plastic. Bigelow Tea bags are made from wood pulp, abaca fiber, and plant-based starches derived from corn and sugarcane. No petroleum-based materials are used in any Bigelow Tea bag.

Are Bigelow Tea bags biodegradable and compostable?

Yes. All Bigelow Tea bags are biodegradable and compostable. The tea bag paper is made from wood pulp, abaca fiber, and plant-based starches. No adhesives or plastic sealants are used in over 90% of tea bags produced.

Do Bigelow Tea bags release microplastics?

No. The studies cited on social media examined tea bags made with nylon, PET, and polypropylene. Bigelow Tea does not use any of these materials. A peer-reviewed rebuttal published in Environmental Science & Technology found that earlier microplastic claims were likely overstated.

What materials are Bigelow Tea bags made from?

Approximately 90% of Bigelow Tea bags are non-heat seal paper made from wood pulp and abaca fiber, machine-folded with no adhesives. The remaining tea bags use heat seal paper made from wood pulp and plant-based starches derived from corn and sugarcane. None contain plastic.

Does the 2019 McGill University tea bag study apply to Bigelow Tea?

No. The McGill University study examined nylon and PET tea bags. Bigelow Tea does not use nylon or PET. A follow-up rebuttal in Environmental Science & Technology found the original testing methods may have misidentified residue as plastic, raising questions about the particle counts.

Does the 2024 Barcelona tea bag study apply to Bigelow Tea?

No. The Barcelona study tested three tea bag materials containing petroleum-based components such as polypropylene. Bigelow Tea does not use any of these materials. The study also used testing conditions that do not resemble actual tea-drinking behavior.

For a detailed breakdown of Bigelow Tea’s tea bag materials and analysis of recent microplastics research, see the full article at:

https://www.bigelowtea.com/blogs/tea-education/are-bigelow-tea-bags-plastic-free?_pos=1&_psq=tea+bags&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Bigelow Tea Bags Summation

Tea bag type Material composition Where used Plastic content % Produced Non-heat seal paper Wood pulp and abaca fiber Tea boxes containing 8, 18, 20, 28, 60, 80, and 100 tea bags No plastic 90.0% Heat seal paper Wood pulp and plant-based starches derived from corn and sugar cane 40-count, 140+ count Club, Premium Ceylon No plastic 10.0% Heat seal pyramid paper Plant-based starches derived from corn and sugar cane Steep Café and Charleston Tea Garden No plastic 0.2%

About Bigelow Tea

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family and woman-owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category over 80 years ago. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s #1 leading tea company brand.

Producing over 2.2 billion tea bags annually in the company’s three blending and packaging facilities in the U.S., the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Herbal, Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic, Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion including its flagship specialty tea flavor, "Constant Comment"®, an all-time American favorite. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide and internationally as well as on www.BigelowTea.com

