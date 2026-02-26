KBR Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

(All comparisons versus prior year period unless noted.)

Revenues of $1.9 billion, down 11%, due to the slower pace of awards and contingency EUCOM scope reductions

Net income attributable to KBR of $111 million, up 46%; Operating income of $191 million, up 36% with an Operating income margin of 10.1%; Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $238 million, up 5% with an Adjusted EBITDA 2 margin of 12.6%

of $238 million, up 5% with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6% Diluted EPS of $0.87, up 53%; Adjusted EPS 2 of $0.99, up 10%

of $0.99, up 10% Bookings and options1 of $2.0 billion with 0.9x book-to-bill1

Fiscal 2025 Results

(All comparisons versus prior year period unless noted.)

Revenues of $7.8 billion, up 1%

Net income attributable to KBR of $415 million, up 11%; Operating income of $778 million, up 18% with an Operating income margin of 10.0%; Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $968 million, up 12% with an Adjusted EBITDA 2 margin of 12.4%

of $968 million, up 12% with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4% Diluted EPS of $3.21, up 15%; Adjusted EPS 2 of $3.93, up 18%

of $3.93, up 18% Bookings and options1 of $11.1 billion with 1.0x book-to-bill1

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results.

“Fiscal 2025 was a year of disciplined execution for KBR as our teams delivered strong operational and financial performance despite a challenging award environment,” said Stuart Bradie, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We expanded margins, generated robust cash flow, and grew backlog and options while continuing to advance our strategy toward higher‑value, technology‑enabled, and recurring work. Importantly, we also made meaningful progress on the planned spin‑off, sharpening the strategic focus of each business and positioning both companies for long‑term value creation. As we enter fiscal 2026, we are confident in our outlook, supported by strong backlog coverage, improving award momentum, and the continued commitment and performance of our people.”

1 As used throughout this release, book-to-bill and bookings and options exclude long-term UK PFIs and the Plaquemines LNG project.

2 As used throughout this earnings release, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted earnings per share, and Operating cash conversion are non-GAAP financial measures. All non-GAAP financial measures reflect results from continuing operations. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

Summarized Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results

Three months ended Year ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, Dollars in millions, except share data 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 1,885 $ 2,108 $ 7,786 $ 7,710 Operating income 191 140 778 659 Net income attributable to KBR (including discontinued operations) 111 76 415 375 Net income attributable to KBR from continuing operations 110 75 451 374 Adjusted EBITDA2 238 226 968 868 Operating income margin 10.1 % 6.6 % 10.0 % 8.5 % Adjusted EBITDA2margin 12.6 % 10.7 % 12.4 % 11.3 % Earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share attributable to KBR (including discontinued operations) 0.87 0.57 3.21 2.79 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 0.87 0.56 3.49 2.78 Adjusted earnings per share2 0.99 0.90 3.93 3.33 Cash flows: Operating cash flows from continuing operations 51 41 557 450 Return of capital to shareholders: Payments to repurchase common stock 25 51 329 218 Payments of dividends to shareholders 21 20 84 79 Leverage: Net debt3 2,117 2,252 TTM Adjusted EBITDA2 968 868 Net leverage 2.2x 2.6x

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Review

(All comparisons against the fourth quarter fiscal 2024 unless noted.)

Revenues were $1.9 billion, down 11% or $223 million, due to the slower pace of awards and contingency EUCOM scope reductions.

Operating income was $191 million, up 36% or $51 million, primarily due to increases in Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, decreases in Selling, general and administrative expenses, and a $26 million resolution of an outstanding contract dispute associated with a legacy U.S. government project that did not recur in the current year.

Net income attributable to KBR was $111 million, up 46% or $35 million, primarily due to increases in Operating income noted above and decreases in Interest expense, partially offset by increases in Provision for income taxes.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to KBR were $0.87, up 53% or $0.30, in line with increased Net income attributable to KBR noted above and lower diluted weighted average common shares outstanding due to open market share repurchases.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $238 million, up 5% or $12 million, primarily due to strong project execution, favorable mix and prudent cost management. Adjusted EBITDA2 margin was 12.6%, up ~190bps in line with the above.

Adjusted earnings per share2 were $0.99, up 10% or $0.09, due to the increase in Adjusted EBITDA2 noted above and lower adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding due to open market share repurchases.

Backlog and options as of the quarter end totaled $23.2 billion, up 13% from the prior year. Book-to-bill1 was 0.9x for the quarter.

Summarized Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Segment Results

Three months ended Year ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, Dollars in millions, Backlog in billions 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 1,885 $ 2,108 $ 7,786 $ 7,710 Mission Technology Solutions 1,295 1,508 5,581 5,555 Sustainable Technology Solutions 590 600 2,205 2,155 Adjusted EBITDA2 238 226 968 868 Mission Technology Solutions 145 139 579 544 Sustainable Technology Solutions 121 117 497 439 Corporate (28 ) (30 ) (108 ) (115 ) Adjusted EBITDA2margin 12.6 % 10.7 % 12.4 % 11.3 % Mission Technology Solutions 11.2 % 9.2 % 10.4 % 9.8 % Sustainable Technology Solutions 20.5 % 19.5 % 22.5 % 20.4 % Backlog 16,864 16,605 Mission Technology Solutions 12,712 12,642 Sustainable Technology Solutions 4,152 3,963 Backlog and options 23,211 20,580 Mission Technology Solutions 19,059 16,617 Sustainable Technology Solutions 4,152 3,963

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Segment Results Review

(All comparisons against the fourth quarter fiscal 2024 unless noted.)

Mission Technology Solutions (MTS)

Revenues were $1.3 billion, down 14% and $213 million, due to contingency EUCOM scope reductions and procurement delays across U.S. Government Defense and Intelligence clients, funding restrictions from U.S. Government Federal Civilian clients, and delays in new awards, including awards won under protest. Revenues from International Government clients and Commercial clients remained largely consistent with the prior year.

Operating income was $118 million, up 44% and $36 million, due to a $26 million resolution of an outstanding contract dispute associated with a legacy U.S. government project that did not recur in the current year and decreases in Selling, general and administrative expenses driven by the decline in Revenues and cost savings from the segment realignment announced in January 2025. Operating income margin was 9.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $145 million, up 4% or $6 million, due to strong project execution and favorable mix, along with disciplined management of Selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA2 margin was 11.2%, up ~198bps from the prior year.

Backlog and options as of the quarter end totaled $19.1 billion, up 15% from the prior year. Book-to-bill1 was 0.5x for the quarter reflecting award cadence timing.

The following new business awards were announced:

Awarded an estimated $117 million cost‑plus‑fixed‑fee follow‑on contract to provide Foreign Military Sales support to NAVAIR’s F/A‑18 and EA‑18G Program Office

Awarded a technical support services contract by the U.S. Geological Survey with a $350 million ceiling to support operations at the Earth Resources Observation and Science Center

contract by the with a $350 million ceiling to support operations at the Earth Resources Observation and Science Center Awarded two firm‑fixed‑price task orders totaling $103 million to support strategic decision‑making, capability development, and personnel readiness for the U.S. Space Force and Department of the Air Force

for the Awarded a $77 million firm‑fixed‑price task order under the U.S. Space Force Decision Support for Headquarters Analysis contract to advance digital engineering and assured communications in support of AFRL and Space Systems Command modernization

in support of Awarded a cost‑plus‑fixed‑fee contract with a $149 million ceiling under the AFLCMC ADEDDIS program to deliver analytics, digital transformation and systems engineering supporting operator readiness at Eglin Air Force Base



In addition, MTS announced the following positions on IDIQ contracts that provide competitive differentiation and future growth potential:

Awarded a seat on the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD contract , a $151 billion ceiling vehicle supporting homeland and layered missile defense

, a $151 billion ceiling vehicle supporting Awarded a seat on the NAVSUP WEXMAC 2.1 – Territorial Integrity of the United States contract, a $10 billion ceiling vehicle supporting expeditionary logistics and contingency operations

Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS)

Revenues were $590 million, down 2% or $10 million, driven by delays in new awards as customers reassessed capital allocation, including reduced petrochemicals capex and a pause in certain green projects with increased emphasis on affordability and energy security.

Operating income was $117 million, up 17% or $17 million, primarily due to increases in Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates due to strong project execution on an LNG project and prior year losses on the legacy Ichthys project that did not recur in the current year, partially offset by increases in Selling, general and administrative expenses related to business development growth and the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system. Operating income margin was 19.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $121 million, up 3% or $4 million, due to strong project execution. Adjusted EBITDA2 margin was 20.5%, up ~101 bps in line with the above.

Backlog as of the quarter end totaled $4.2 billion, up 5% from the prior year. Book-to-bill1 was 1.6x for the quarter reflecting strengthening award momentum.

The following new business awards were announced:

Awarded a strategic 10-year digitally-enabled general maintenance services contract for Petro Rabigh's Polymer I and Polymer II plants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

for Petro Rabigh's Polymer I and Polymer II plants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Awarded an integrated field management services contract by Basra Oil Company for the Majnoon Oil Field in southern Iraq to support production optimization and field modernization

by Basra Oil Company for the to support production optimization and field modernization Awarded a detailed engineering services contract to support Qatar’s offshore development in the Bul Hanine oil and gas field

to support Awarded a detailed engineering design contract by ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş. for the Associated Gas Upstream Project Phase 2 , part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project in the Basra region of Iraq

by ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş. for the , part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project in the Awarded a technology and engineering contract by IGNIS to support the development of a new green ammonia facility in A Coruña, Spain

by IGNIS to support the development of a Awarded a technology licensing and engineering contract for KBR’s PureM SM green methanol technology by Fikrat Al‑Tadweer to support a biomethanol facility converting landfill gas into clean fuels in Saudi Arabia

for by Fikrat Al‑Tadweer to support a biomethanol facility converting landfill gas into clean fuels in Saudi Arabia Awarded the front‑end engineering design contract for Coastal Bend’s planned natural gas liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.



Additionally, during the quarter, KBR announced that its joint venture, Brown & Root Industrial Services (BRIS), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT), a leading provider of turnaround, cooling tower and industrial catalyst services. This strategic acquisition creates one of the largest specialty welding and turnaround service providers in North America and supports KBR’s strategy to grow recurring service revenue through unconsolidated joint ventures while maintaining a disciplined, capital‑light operating approach. The transaction closed on January 6, 2026.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Capital Deployment

Liquidity as of January 2, 2026, totaled approximately $1.1 billion, comprising $605 million in borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility and $500 million cash and cash equivalents. Net leverage ratio as of January 2, 2026, was 2.2x.

Operating cash flows from continuing operations for the quarter were $51 million, up 24% or $10 million. During the fourth quarter, KBR returned $46 million in capital to shareholders, consisting of $25 million in share repurchases (including withhold to cover shares) and $21 million in regular dividends.

On February 19, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, or $0.66 per share annualized, reflecting our focus on consistency and balance‑sheet discipline during the spin transaction. The dividend is payable April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.

Issuing Fiscal 2026 Guidance

KBR issues the following full‑year fiscal 2026 outlook for the consolidated company and plans to update standalone outlooks in connection with the planned spin transaction in the second half of 2026:

Fiscal Year 2026

Guidance Midpoint Growth Revenues $7.90B - $8.36B $8.13B + 4% at the midpoint Adjusted EBITDA $980M - $1,040M $1,010M + 4% at the midpoint Adjusted EPS $3.87 - $4.22 $4.05 + 3% at the midpoint Adjusted Operating cash flows $560M - $600M $580M + 4% at the midpoint

The company does not provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted Operating cash flows to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, and acquisition-related expenses without unreasonable effort, which could be material to the company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Management has provided the following assumptions related to fiscal 2026 guidance:

Capital expenditures: ~$40 - 50 million

Effective tax rate: 26% - 28%

Depreciation & amortization: ~$165 million (includes ~$45 million purchased intangibles amortization)

Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding: ~127 million

Phasing: 46% 1H / 54% 2H



Strategic Intent to Spin Off Mission Technology Solutions

On September 24, 2025, KBR announced its intention to spin off its Mission Technology Solutions segment into a separate, U.S. publicly traded company. Upon completion, KBR and its shareholders are expected to benefit from ownership in two pure‑play public companies with enhanced strategic focus, operational independence, and financial flexibility.

In connection with the planned separation, certain perimeter changes were implemented in fiscal 2026 to better align the businesses ahead of the spin‑off, including the transition of Frazer‑Nash Consultancy and the UK Civil Nuclear portfolio to Sustainable Technology Solutions. These changes will be reflected in KBR’s fiscal 2026 SEC filings. Investors are encouraged to refer to the supplemental financial information available in the Investor Relations section of KBR’s website, which has been recast to reflect these updates.

The planned spin‑off is intended to be tax‑free to KBR and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is targeting completion during the second half of 2026, subject to final approval by KBR’s Board of Directors and other customary conditions. Additional details regarding the spin off transaction are available on the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com/news-and-events/spin-off-information.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR’s website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on KBR’s website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 304270.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding our expectations for our future financial performance, effective tax rate, operating cash flows, contract revenues, award activity and backlog, program activity, our business strategy, business opportunities, interest expense, our plans for raising and deploying capital and paying dividends, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty, delays or reductions in government funding, appropriations and payments, including as a result of continuing resolution funding mechanisms, government shutdowns or changing budget priorities; developments and changes in government laws, regulations and regulatory requirements and policies that may require us to pause, delay or abandon new and existing projects; changes in the priorities, focus, authority and budgets of government agencies under the current administration that may impact our existing projects and/or our ability to win new contracts; the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and global volatility and continued unrest, including in the Middle East and Venezuela, and the related impacts on our business; potential adverse economic and market conditions, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, or impacts of newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any additional responsive non-U.S. tariffs or other changes in trade policy, including impact tariffs could have on customer spend; the company’s ability to manage its liquidity; delays, cancellations or reversals of contract awards due to bid protests or legal challenges; the potential adverse outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; changes in capital spending by the company’s customers; the company’s ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company’s ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company’s customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; compliance with laws related to income taxes including compliance with the reconciliation bill H.R. 1; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; the company's proposed spin off; investment decisions by project owners; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

KBR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Mission Technology Solutions $ 1,295 $ 1,508 $ 5,581 $ 5,555 Sustainable Technology Solutions 590 600 2,205 2,155 Total revenues 1,885 2,108 7,786 7,710 Gross profit 290 291 1,150 1,099 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 47 10 210 107 Selling, general and administrative expenses (143 ) (153 ) (578 ) (543 ) Other (3 ) (8 ) (4 ) (4 ) Operating income (loss): Mission Technology Solutions 118 82 463 415 Sustainable Technology Solutions 117 100 477 405 Corporate (44 ) (42 ) (162 ) (161 ) Total operating income 191 140 778 659 Interest expense (37 ) (44 ) (158 ) (144 ) Other non-operating income (expense) (1 ) 3 (6 ) (7 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 153 99 614 508 Provision for income taxes (40 ) (22 ) (156 ) (129 ) Net income from continuing operations 113 77 458 379 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 1 (55 ) 2 Net income 113 78 403 381 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations 3 2 7 5 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests included in discontinued operations (1 ) — (19 ) 1 Net income attributable to KBR 111 76 415 375 Adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 238 $ 226 $ 968 $ 868 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.87 $ 0.56 $ 3.49 $ 2.78 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ — $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.01 Diluted earnings per share attributable to KBR $ 0.87 $ 0.57 $ 3.21 $ 2.79 Adjusted EPS¹ $ 0.99 $ 0.90 $ 3.93 $ 3.33 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 127 133 129 134 Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding 127 133 129 134

1 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure

KBR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)

January 2, 2026 January 3, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 500 $ 342 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6 and $9, respectively 1,086 1,066 Contract assets 280 271 Other current assets 166 173 Current assets of discontinued operations 19 21 Total current assets 2,051 1,873 Pension assets 89 82 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $506 and $474 (including net PPE of $5 and $5 owned by a variable interest entity), respectively 232 237 Operating lease right-of-use assets 217 203 Goodwill 2,677 2,630 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $501 and $427, respectively 727 763 Equity in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 107 192 Deferred income taxes 162 209 Other assets 322 396 Non-current assets of discontinued operations — 78 Total assets $ 6,584 $ 6,663 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 712 $ 772 Contract liabilities 331 328 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 342 351 Current maturities of long-term debt 49 36 Other current liabilities 235 280 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 19 15 Total current liabilities 1,688 1,782 Employee compensation and benefits 144 135 Income tax payable 83 122 Deferred income taxes 95 83 Long-term debt 2,547 2,533 Operating lease liabilities 236 228 Other liabilities 279 244 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations — 69 Total liabilities 5,072 5,196 Commitments and Contingencies KBR shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.001 par value 300,000,000 shares authorized, 182,891,428 and 182,469,230 shares issued, and 126,454,289 and 132,435,609 shares outstanding, respectively — — Paid-in capital in excess of par 2,552 2,526 Retained earnings 1,697 1,367 Treasury stock, 56,437,139 shares and 50,033,621 shares, at cost, respectively (1,818 ) (1,494 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (928 ) (946 ) Total KBR shareholders' equity 1,503 1,453 Noncontrolling interests 9 14 Total shareholders' equity 1,512 1,467 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,584 $ 6,663





KBR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Year ended January 2, 2026 January 3, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 403 $ 381 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 55 (2 ) Net income from continuing operations 458 379 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 169 156 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (210 ) (107 ) Deferred income tax 60 1 Other (1 ) (11 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired businesses: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses (2 ) 5 Contract assets (3 ) (93 ) Accounts payable (70 ) 147 Contract liabilities (16 ) (29 ) Accrued salaries, wages and benefits (2 ) (7 ) Payments on operating lease liabilities (81 ) (71 ) Payments from unconsolidated affiliates, net 9 9 Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 170 163 Pension funding (3 ) (62 ) Other assets and liabilities 79 (30 ) Total cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 557 $ 450 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (42 ) $ (52 ) Proceeds from sale of assets or investments 3 7 Return of equity method investments, net 82 36 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (14 ) (738 ) Funding in other investment (10 ) (5 ) Other (3 ) 1 Total cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 16 (751 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on short-term and long-term debt $ — $ 574 Borrowings on Revolver 555 393 Payments on short-term and long-term debt (36 ) (124 ) Payments on Revolver (505 ) (98 ) Payments to repurchase common stock (329 ) (218 ) Payments on settlement of warrants — (33 ) Debt issuance costs — (18 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest — (10 ) Payments of dividends to shareholders (84 ) (79 ) Other (4 ) (13 ) Total cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations $ (403 ) $ 374 Total operating cash flows from discontinued operations (33 ) 12 Total investing cash flows from discontinued operations (12 ) (25 ) Total financing cash flows from discontinued operations 12 — Total cash flows from discontinued operations $ (33 ) $ (13 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 18 (14 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 155 46 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 350 304 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 505 $ 350 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations 5 8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period for continuing operations $ 500 $ 342 Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information: Noncash financing activities Dividends declared $ 21 $ 20

Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Information

The following information provides reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in the press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided the non-GAAP financial information presented in the press release as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the press release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the press release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We evaluate performance based on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to KBR, plus Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax; less Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest included in discontinued operations; less Interest expense; Other non-operating expense (income); Provision for income taxes; Depreciation and amortization; and certain discrete items as identified by Management to be non-recurring in nature as set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA can also be defined as Operating income less Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations; plus Depreciation and amortization; and certain discrete items as identified by Management to be non-recurring in nature as set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 2, 2026 and January 3, 2025 are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in the calculation of Net income (loss) attributable to KBR in accordance with GAAP for such periods. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin afford investors a view of what management considers KBR's core performance for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 2, 2026 and January 3, 2025 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core performance for the comparable periods.

Three Months Ended Years Ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, Dollars in millions 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income attributable to KBR $ 111 $ 76 $ 415 $ 375 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (1 ) 55 (2 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest included in discontinued operations (1 ) — (19 ) 1 Net income attributable to KBR from continuing operations $ 110 $ 75 $ 451 $ 374 Interest expense 37 44 158 144 Other non-operating expense (income) 1 (3 ) 6 7 Provision for income taxes 40 22 156 129 Depreciation and amortization 40 44 169 156 Spin off, acquisition and integration 10 8 28 23 Ichthys commercial dispute cost — 10 — 11 Legacy legal fees and settlements — 26 — 24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 238 $ 226 $ 968 $ 868





Three Months Ended Year ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, Dollars in millions 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating income - MTS $ 118 $ 82 $ 463 $ 415 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations (1 ) 1 — 1 Depreciation and amortization 27 28 115 99 Spin off, acquisition and integration 1 2 1 5 Legacy legal fees and settlements — 26 — 24 Adjusted EBITDA - MTS $ 145 $ 139 $ 579 $ 544 Operating income - STS $ 117 $ 100 $ 477 $ 405 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations (2 ) (3 ) (7 ) (6 ) Depreciation and amortization 6 8 27 27 Spin off, acquisition and integration — 2 — 2 Ichthys commercial dispute cost — 10 — 11 Adjusted EBITDA - STS $ 121 $ 117 $ 497 $ 439 Operating loss - Corporate $ (44 ) $ (42 ) $ (162 ) $ (161 ) Depreciation and amortization 7 8 27 30 Spin off, acquisition and integration 9 4 27 16 Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate $ (28 ) $ (30 ) $ (108 ) $ (115 ) Operating income - KBR $ 191 $ 140 $ 778 $ 659 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests included in continuing operations (3 ) (2 ) (7 ) (5 ) Depreciation and amortization 40 44 169 156 Spin off, acquisition and integration 10 8 28 23 Legacy legal fee and settlements — 26 — 24 Ichthys commercial dispute cost — 10 — 11 Adjusted EBITDA - KBR $ 238 $ 226 $ 968 $ 868

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 2, 2026 and January 3, 2025 is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under SEC rules because Adjusted EPS excludes certain amounts included in the Diluted EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP for such periods. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is Diluted EPS for the same periods. Management believes that Adjusted EPS affords investors a view of what management considers KBR's core earnings performance for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 2, 2026 and January 3, 2025 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core earnings performance for the comparable periods.

Three months ended Year ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Diluted EPS attributable to KBR $ 0.87 $ 0.57 $ 3.21 $ 2.79 Less: Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations — 0.01 (0.28 ) 0.01 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.87 $ 0.56 $ 3.49 $ 2.78 Amortization related to acquisitions 0.06 0.07 0.28 0.20 Ichthys commercial dispute cost — 0.08 — 0.09 Spin off, acquisition and integration 0.06 0.05 0.16 0.13 Legacy legal fees and settlements — 0.14 — 0.13 Adjusted EPS $ 0.99 $ 0.90 $ 3.93 $ 3.33 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 127 133 129 134 Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding 127 133 129 134

Operating Cash Conversion

Operating cash conversion is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under SEC rules. Operating cash conversion is calculated as Operating cash flows from continuing operations divided by Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding, which is then divided by Adjusted earnings per share. Management believes that Operating cash conversion affords investors a view of what management considers KBR's core operating cash flow performance for each of the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 2, 2026 and January 3, 2025 and also afford investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core operating cash generation performance.

Three months ended Year ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, Dollars in millions, except per share amounts 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating cash flows from continuing operations $ 51 $ 41 $ 557 $ 450 Operating cash flow per adjusted share $ 0.40 $ 0.31 $ 4.32 $ 3.36 Adjusted earnings per share 0.99 0.90 3.93 3.33 Operating cash conversion 40 % 34 % 110 % 101 %



