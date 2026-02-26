Stella-Jones to Participate in the 2026 Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced Eric Vachon, President & Chief Executive Officer and Silvana Travaglini, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will participate in the 2026 Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on March 4, 2026.

Stella-Jones is scheduled to host a fireside chat at the event at 1:05 p.m. (EDT). A webcast link of the live event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.stella-jones.com/en-CA/investor-relations on the Events & Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same page for 90 days.

Management will host institutional investor meetings at the Conference, which can be arranged by contacting your Raymond James representative or David Galison, Vice President, Investor Relations at dgalison@stella-jones.com.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

Contact