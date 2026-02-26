Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $28+ Billion Market by 2030 with Samsung, Huawei, Cisco, Nolia, and NEC Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The wireless broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market has witnessed robust growth, with a projected increase from $17.64 billion in 2025 to $19.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. This surge is linked to global broadband penetration, the proliferation of 4G LTE networks, early WiMAX CPE adoption, and escalating demand for reliable home and enterprise connectivity.

The market is poised to expand significantly, potentially reaching $28.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%. Anticipated drivers include the expansion of 5G networks, heightened demand for high-speed connectivity, and the adoption of AI-driven network management in CPEs. The industry will likely see trends like the extension of fixed wireless broadband in rural areas, the integration of satellite CPE solutions, and advancements in 4G LTE and 5G CPEs for enterprise networks.

The pressing need for high-speed internet access is a key factor propelling the wireless broadband CPE market forward. This demand stems from the increasing reliance on data-intensive applications, cloud computing, and remote collaboration tools. Wireless broadband CPE efficiently converts wireless signals into stable, cost-effective broadband without wiring needs. Ofcom revealed that 88% of broadband lines had average download speeds of 30 Mbit/s in March 2023, up from 83% the previous year, underscoring the need for such high-speed internet access.

Leading companies are innovating with 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) devices to enhance network performance and coverage. In 2024, Nokia Corporation released new 5G FWA devices, FastMile 5G16-B and FastMile Gateway 12, offering enhanced connectivity using advanced 5G technology. These devices support a wide frequency range, including CBRS, providing reliable internet access across diverse regions.

Verizon Communications Inc. acquired Starry Internet in October 2025 to bolster its fixed wireless broadband capabilities and utilize Starry's expertise in mmWave technology. Other major players include Samsung, Huawei, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, and TP-Link, among others. These companies are at the forefront of developing advanced solutions to cater to the burgeoning demand for high-speed, reliable internet.

The wireless broadband CPE market is also shaped by global trade dynamics and tariffs, notably impacting costs and prompting more local manufacturing initiatives. This environment encourages companies to devise cost-effective, adaptable broadband solutions, reducing import reliance.

Research reports delineate the wireless broadband CPE market's landscape, offering insights into market size, competitive shares, regional distributions, and emerging opportunities. The current research reflects an exhaustive analysis catering to entities seeking to navigate and thrive in this competitive market space.

Key CPE types include fixed wireless, mobile wireless, and satellite CPE, prevalent across residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and educational sectors. While North America led the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is predicted to outpace growth, driven by technological advancements and growing demand for connectivity.

The wireless broadband CPE market is comprised of products such as signal boosters, access points, Wi-Fi routers, modems, and antennas, representing 'factory gate' values-a reflection of goods' worth directly sold by manufacturers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Expansion of Fixed Wireless Broadband Connectivity for Rural and Remote Areas

Increasing Adoption of Portable Mobile Cpe Devices for on-the-Go Connectivity

Integration of Satellite Cpe Solutions for Global Broadband Access

Development of High-Performance 4G Lte and 5G Cpes for Enterprise Networks

Enhanced Network Management and Remote Monitoring Features for Cpes

Scope

Markets Covered: Fixed Wireless, Mobile Wireless, Satellite CPE.

Fixed Wireless, Mobile Wireless, Satellite CPE. Technology: 4G LTE, 5G, WiMAX CPEs.

4G LTE, 5G, WiMAX CPEs. Distribution Channel: Online, Offline.

Online, Offline. End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government, Educational.

Companies Featured

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ubiquiti Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Calix Inc.

Edgecore Networks Corporation

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

NETGEAR Inc.

Zyxel Communications Corporation

Extreme Networks Inc.

Hitron Technologies Inc.

Cambium Networks Corporation

FS.com Inc.

D-Link Corporation

EnGenius Technologies Inc.

Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd.

Billion Electric Co. Ltd.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7ljbf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment