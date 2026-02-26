Hook Lifts and Skip Loaders Industry Report 2026-2035: A $4.25 Billion Market by 2030 with Marrel, B.O.B. Sistemi Idraulici, Cargotec, Meiller Group, PALFINGER Leading

The hook lifts and skip loaders market is set to grow driven by expanding municipal waste management, rising demand for efficient recycling logistics, infrastructure development, and automated systems. Opportunities lie in telescopic hooklifts and the focus on low-emission hauling equipment.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hook Lifts and Skip Loaders Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hook lifts and skip loaders market is set for robust expansion, transitioning from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $2.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Key drivers of growth include the expansion of municipal waste management, construction and demolition activities, and the increasing use of roll-off containers, highlighting a demand for flexible hauling solutions and heavy-duty truck platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $4.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. This anticipated growth is fueled by investments in smart municipal equipment, the call for efficient recycling logistics, infrastructure development projects, low-emission hauling equipment, and automated lifting systems. Emerging trends include the adoption of heavy-duty hook lift systems, demand for multi-container transport solutions, and enhanced automated hydraulic control systems.

One driving force behind this market surge is the increased governmental focus on waste recycling. Recycling reduces waste, conserves resources, and propels economic growth by creating jobs in the recycling sector. Hook lifts and skip loaders assist in efficiently collecting and transporting waste and recyclables, enhancing recycling processes. For instance, in 2023, the UK reported an increase in packaging waste recycling to 64.8% from 62.4% in 2022, as per GOV.UK.

Companies in the sector are innovating, with notable advancements such as telescopic hooklifts like the NXT40 introduced by Stellar Industries. This advanced product exemplifies the industry's response to the demand for versatile waste management solutions, showcasing a design that accommodates a range of truck bodies with high efficiency and durability.

In strategic market moves, International Tractors Limited (ITL), a prominent farm equipment supplier, acquired Thaler GmbH in February 2023 for $24 million, aiming to boost its presence in the European and U.S. markets.

The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2025, with key players like Marrel Corporation, Cargotec Corporation, and PALFINGER Group spearheading the industry's advancements. The regional scope includes major markets such as China, India, and the USA, while the broader market encompasses sales of core components like frames, cylinders, and lifting arms.

This thriving market reflects the sector's dynamic transformations, characterized by innovative solutions addressing diverse waste management needs, and poised for continued growth as environmental considerations and economic opportunities align globally.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

  • By Product: Hook Lift; Skip Loader
  • By Control System: Hydraulic; Pneumatic
  • By Application: Construction; Agriculture; Municipalities; Forestry; Other Applications

Subsegments:

  • By Hook Lift: Standard Hook Lift; Demountable Hook Lift; Heavy-Duty Hook Lift
  • By Skip Loader: Standard Skip Loader; Heavy-Duty Skip Loader; Mini Skip Loader

Key Companies Mentioned: Marrel Corporation, B.O.B. Sistemi Idraulici, Cargotec Corporation, Meiller Group, PALFINGER Group, and more.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$2.97 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4.25 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Marrel Corporation (Ampliroll)
  • B.O.B. Sistemi Idraulici S.p.A.
  • Cargotec Corporation
  • Meiller Group
  • PALFINGER Group
  • VDL Containersystemen B.V.
  • SwapLoader USA Ltd.
  • Galbreath
  • Stellar Industries
  • West-Trans Equipment
  • JOST Group
  • Roll-off Truck & Trailer Equipment
  • Hammar Maskin AB
  • Loadmac Ltd.
  • Munck Cranes AB
  • Binotto
  • EH Hooklift Systems
  • Effer S.p.A.
  • Hyva
  • Zepro
  • F.lli Ferrari S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrjqra

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Hook Lifts and Skip Loaders Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Elevators and Escalators 
                            
                            
                                Lift
                            
                            
                                Loader
                            
                            
                                Skip Loader
                            
                            
                                Wheel Loaders
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading