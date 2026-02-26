Hook Lifts and Skip Loaders Industry Report 2026-2035: A $4.25 Billion Market by 2030 with Marrel, B.O.B. Sistemi Idraulici, Cargotec, Meiller Group, PALFINGER Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hook Lifts and Skip Loaders Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The hook lifts and skip loaders market is set for robust expansion, transitioning from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $2.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Key drivers of growth include the expansion of municipal waste management, construction and demolition activities, and the increasing use of roll-off containers, highlighting a demand for flexible hauling solutions and heavy-duty truck platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $4.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. This anticipated growth is fueled by investments in smart municipal equipment, the call for efficient recycling logistics, infrastructure development projects, low-emission hauling equipment, and automated lifting systems. Emerging trends include the adoption of heavy-duty hook lift systems, demand for multi-container transport solutions, and enhanced automated hydraulic control systems.

One driving force behind this market surge is the increased governmental focus on waste recycling. Recycling reduces waste, conserves resources, and propels economic growth by creating jobs in the recycling sector. Hook lifts and skip loaders assist in efficiently collecting and transporting waste and recyclables, enhancing recycling processes. For instance, in 2023, the UK reported an increase in packaging waste recycling to 64.8% from 62.4% in 2022, as per GOV.UK.

Companies in the sector are innovating, with notable advancements such as telescopic hooklifts like the NXT40 introduced by Stellar Industries. This advanced product exemplifies the industry's response to the demand for versatile waste management solutions, showcasing a design that accommodates a range of truck bodies with high efficiency and durability.

In strategic market moves, International Tractors Limited (ITL), a prominent farm equipment supplier, acquired Thaler GmbH in February 2023 for $24 million, aiming to boost its presence in the European and U.S. markets.

The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2025, with key players like Marrel Corporation, Cargotec Corporation, and PALFINGER Group spearheading the industry's advancements. The regional scope includes major markets such as China, India, and the USA, while the broader market encompasses sales of core components like frames, cylinders, and lifting arms.

This thriving market reflects the sector's dynamic transformations, characterized by innovative solutions addressing diverse waste management needs, and poised for continued growth as environmental considerations and economic opportunities align globally.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Product: Hook Lift; Skip Loader

By Control System: Hydraulic; Pneumatic

By Application: Construction; Agriculture; Municipalities; Forestry; Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Hook Lift: Standard Hook Lift; Demountable Hook Lift; Heavy-Duty Hook Lift

By Skip Loader: Standard Skip Loader; Heavy-Duty Skip Loader; Mini Skip Loader

Key Companies Mentioned: Marrel Corporation, B.O.B. Sistemi Idraulici, Cargotec Corporation, Meiller Group, PALFINGER Group, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Marrel Corporation (Ampliroll)

B.O.B. Sistemi Idraulici S.p.A.

Cargotec Corporation

Meiller Group

PALFINGER Group

VDL Containersystemen B.V.

SwapLoader USA Ltd.

Galbreath

Stellar Industries

West-Trans Equipment

JOST Group

Roll-off Truck & Trailer Equipment

Hammar Maskin AB

Loadmac Ltd.

Munck Cranes AB

Binotto

EH Hooklift Systems

Effer S.p.A.

Hyva

Zepro

F.lli Ferrari S.p.A.

