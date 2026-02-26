$126.55 Bn Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Market is projected to expand from USD 93.79 Billion in 2025 to USD 126.55 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.12%.

This sector encompasses the full spectrum of services required to guarantee aircraft safety and airworthiness, ranging from airframe modifications and component repairs to engine restoration. Key drivers propelling this market growth include the rapid enlargement of the global commercial fleet and the extended service life of aging aircraft, both of which necessitate rigorous and frequent maintenance to meet regulatory standards. Underscoring this significant economic scale, the Aeronautical Repair Station Association reported that the international maintenance market exceeded $100 billion in direct annual spending in 2024.

However, the market faces a substantial obstacle in the form of a persistently fragile global supply chain. Delays in acquiring essential raw materials and spare parts have prolonged maintenance turnaround times, creating operational bottlenecks that restrict overall service capacity. This logistical pressure, often compounded by a shortage of skilled technical labor, limits the ability of providers to fully leverage the escalating demand for aviation maintenance services.

Market Drivers:

The resurgence in global air passenger traffic and fleet utilization acts as a pivotal catalyst for the MRO sector. As airlines increase flight frequencies to satisfy restoring travel demand, aircraft utilization rates rise markedly, accelerating the accumulation of flight cycles and hours that trigger mandatory maintenance events.

This heightened operational tempo requires more frequent line maintenance, A-checks, and component replacements to ensure safety compliance and minimize downtime. According to the International Air Transport Association's '2024 Annual Passenger Market Analysis' from January 2025, global Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) increased by 10.4% year-over-year, signaling a robust return to high-intensity operations that drives elevated service volumes for MRO providers.

Simultaneously, the rising demand for engine overhauls and component repairs is intensifying value generation within the market. Since engines represent the most capital-intensive segment of maintenance, high utilization in harsh environments hastens wear, necessitating expensive performance restoration shop visits and the replacement of life-limited parts.

In January 2025, RTX reported in its 'Fourth Quarter 2024 Results' that its Pratt & Whitney division achieved an 18% increase in sales, driven primarily by higher commercial aftermarket volume. This trend highlights the financial significance of propulsion maintenance as airlines prioritize reliability, a trajectory supported by Airbus's 2025 projection that the global commercial aircraft services market will reach $311 billion annually by 2044.

Market Challenges:

The persistent fragility of the global supply chain remains a primary obstacle restricting the expansion of the aviation MRO market. This challenge manifests through severe delays in securing critical spare parts and raw materials, which directly prolongs maintenance turnaround times and diminishes the effective capacity of repair facilities. When MRO providers are unable to source components promptly, aircraft remain grounded for extended periods, creating operational bottlenecks that prevent the industry from absorbing the full volume of service demand. This inefficiency limits revenue generation and forces facilities to operate below their potential output despite high market needs.

Furthermore, these logistical strains create a financially burdensome environment that erodes the economic viability of maintenance operations. The scarcity of parts forces reliance on older, more maintenance-intensive aircraft, yet the supply chain cannot support the increased upkeep frequency required. According to the International Air Transport Association, in 2025, supply chain disruptions were estimated to impose more than $11 billion in excess costs on the airline industry, with approximately $3.1 billion specifically attributed to the additional maintenance expenses required to keep aging fleets operational. This financial strain demonstrates how supply chain instability directly hampers the market's ability to convert demand into sustainable growth.

Market Trends:

The adoption of AI-based predictive maintenance is fundamentally reshaping the market by transitioning operations from reactive intervals to data-driven proactive strategies. MRO providers are increasingly integrating sensor-based algorithms and machine learning to monitor real-time component health, which allows for the precise anticipation of failures before they disrupt schedules. This technological shift significantly enhances fleet availability and operational reliability by mitigating unexpected grounding events. Validating the operational impact of this technology, according to Lufthansa Technik, April 2025, in the 'LATAM opts for Lufthansa Technik's digital platform AVIATAR' press release, initial results from LATAM Airlines confirmed a 20% reduction in delays and cancellations following the implementation of the platform's Predictive Health Analytics.

Simultaneously, the acceleration of passenger-to-freighter conversions is emerging as a dominant trend driven by the sustained surge in global e-commerce and the restructuring of logistics supply chains. As demand for dedicated air cargo capacity outstrips the production of new freighters, lessors and operators are aggressively repurposing older passenger aircraft to extend their revenue-generating lifecycles. This structural shift is creating a robust revenue stream for MRO facilities capable of performing complex airframe modifications. Reflecting this long-term demand, according to Airbus, October 2025, in the '2025 Cargo Global Market Forecast', the global freighter fleet is projected to grow by 45% to 3,420 aircraft by 2044, with passenger-to-freighter conversions accounting for 1,670 of the additional units required.

Key Players Profiled in the Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Market:

AAR Corporation

Airbus SAS

Boeing Company

Bombardier Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

GE Aviation

ST Engineering

Safran SA

Lufthansa Technik AG

Honeywell Aerospace

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul Market, by Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul Market, by Component:

Engine MRO

Avionics MRO

Airframe MRO

Cabin MRO

Landing Gear MRO

Others

Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul Market, by End User:

Commercial

Military

Aviation

Aviation Maintenance Repair Overhaul Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $93.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $126.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsxx7m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment