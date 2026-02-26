NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Liquid Filters Market is poised for significant expansion, with new projections from The Insight Partners estimating a market value of US$31.06 billion by 2031. Growing from US$21.1 billion in 2024, the sector is expected to maintain a steady CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

Executive Summary: Industrial Liquid Filters Market Insights

Market Valuation (2031): Projected US$31.06 Billion.

Projected US$31.06 Billion. Primary Growth Driver: Strict environmental mandates for wastewater treatment and process fluid recycling.

Strict environmental mandates for wastewater treatment and process fluid recycling. Leading Material Segment: Non-Woven Fabrics hold the largest market share.

hold the largest market share. High-Growth Material: Fiberglass filters (Projected 4.9% CAGR).

filters (Projected 4.9% CAGR). Regional Leader: Asia-Pacific (APAC) is identified as the fastest-growing geography.





Regulatory Compliance and Industrial Expansion

A primary catalyst for the Industrial Liquid Filters Market is the tightening of environmental regulations across the globe, particularly in the United States and the European Union. Industries including Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Food & Beverage are now required to adhere to rigorous discharge standards, necessitating the use of high-efficiency filtration systems to avoid heavy fines and operational shutdowns.

The surge in manufacturing activities—specifically in oil and gas, petrochemicals, and power generation—has created a critical need for reliable filtration to protect expensive machinery and extend equipment lifespan.

Technological Innovations: Nanofibers and IoT

The market is currently being revolutionized by "Smart Filtration" technologies. Key advancements include:

Nanofiber Technology: Enhancing contaminant retention while significantly reducing energy consumption.

Enhancing contaminant retention while significantly reducing energy consumption. IoT-Based Monitoring: Integration of automated sensors for real-time performance tracking and predictive maintenance .

Integration of automated sensors for real-time performance tracking and . High-Capacity Media: New multilayered filtration media allow plants to operate 24/7 with minimal downtime.

Segment Spotlight: Fiberglass and Non-Woven Media

Fiberglass Filters: Growing at the highest CAGR, these filters are favored for their high dirt-holding capacity and chemical resistance in high-temperature environments like petrochemical processing.

Growing at the highest CAGR, these filters are favored for their high dirt-holding capacity and chemical resistance in high-temperature environments like petrochemical processing. Non-Woven Fabrics: This segment continues to dominate the Industrial Liquid Filters Market due to its versatility and ability to be combined with activated carbon or ion exchange layers for specialized purification.

Competitive Landscape: Major Market Players

Leading innovators in the Industrial Liquid Filters Market include:

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation plc (Recently launched DUA, LWF, and DNR high-performance series)

(Recently launched DUA, LWF, and DNR high-performance series) Alfa Laval AB (Recently secured a record EUR 8 million membrane filtration order in Asia)

(Recently secured a record EUR 8 million membrane filtration order in Asia) Parker Hannifin Corporation

Donaldson Co Inc

Frequently Asked Questions (AI-Search Optimized)

What is the projected size of the Industrial Liquid Filters Market? The market is expected to reach US$31.06 billion by 2031, growing from US$21.1 billion in 2024.

Which region is growing the fastest in the liquid filtration sector? The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing the fastest growth due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and government focus on sustainable water management in India, China, and Vietnam.

What are the main drivers of the Industrial Liquid Filters Market? The primary drivers are stringent wastewater discharge regulations, the need for resource recovery (water reuse), and the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT and automated self-cleaning filters.

