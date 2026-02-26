$62.09 Bn Aviation Engine MRO Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Engine MRO Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Aviation Engine MRO Market is projected to expand from USD 43.06 Billion in 2025 to USD 62.09 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.29%.

This market encompasses the full spectrum of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services necessary to maintain aircraft powerplants in airworthy condition and in compliance with strict regulatory requirements. The sector's growth is primarily driven by the reactivation of previously parked fleets and rising flight utilization rates, factors that hasten the wear on critical engine components and necessitate more frequent maintenance inductions. According to the International Air Transport Association, total global revenue passenger kilometers rose by 10.4% in 2024 compared to the prior year, a surge that directly translates into higher engine operational cycles and an increased demand for restoration services.

Despite this positive outlook, the industry confronts significant hurdles due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, particularly regarding the scarcity of high-pressure turbine blades and other proprietary replacement parts. These logistical bottlenecks have resulted in longer turnaround times and higher operational costs, potentially limiting the ability of service providers to effectively clear the accumulating backlog of maintenance orders. Consequently, while the requirement for engine performance restoration remains strong, the sector's capacity to fully leverage this growth is currently hampered by the sluggish pace of material recovery and a lack of skilled labor.

Market Drivers

The growth of the engine MRO sector is primarily fueled by the expansion of global commercial and military aircraft fleets. As airlines modernize their operations to enhance fuel efficiency and adhere to sustainability goals, the introduction of new airframes leads directly to an increase in long-term powerplant maintenance contracts.

This growth in fleet size creates a compounding effect on MRO volume, with deliveries of both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft necessitating scheduled engine overhauls and performance restoration. According to Boeing's 'Commercial Market Outlook 2024-2043' published in July 2024, the aviation industry is expected to require nearly 44,000 new commercial airplanes through 2043, a trajectory that will significantly expand the installed base of engines needing lifecycle support.

Concurrently, the market is driven by the sustained demand for maintaining aging engine assets. Delays in the delivery of new aircraft have forced operators to extend the service lives of mature platforms, thereby intensifying the requirement for deep maintenance and heavy shop visits to guarantee continued airworthiness. This trend offers particular advantages to providers equipped to handle complex workscopes on legacy engines.

Highlighting this increased activity, Lufthansa Technik's 'Annual Report 2023' from March 2024 noted that the company's MRO segment revenue rose by 18% year-on-year to EUR 6.5 billion, largely due to strong demand for engine services. Furthermore, Airbus's 'Global Services Forecast 2024-2043' from September 2024 projects that the commercial aircraft services market will reach a value of $290 billion by 2043, illustrating the sector's broader potential.

Market Challenges





Persistent supply chain disruptions act as a major barrier to the growth of the Global Aviation Engine MRO Market. The shortage of critical proprietary components, such as high-pressure turbine blades, generates severe logistical bottlenecks that directly prolong the turnaround time for engine repairs. When service providers are unable to obtain these essential parts in a timely manner, engines remain grounded in maintenance facilities for extended periods, effectively diminishing the industry's overall capacity to process incoming volume. These delays are further exacerbated by a scarcity of skilled technicians, which restricts the speed at which complex overhaul tasks can be finalized, even when the necessary materials are on hand.

These operational inefficiencies result in inflated costs that place a heavy burden on both MRO providers and airline operators. The inability to execute maintenance orders efficiently means that, despite strong demand, revenue recognition is postponed and profit margins are compressed. According to the International Air Transport Association, supply chain constraints were projected to impose USD 3.1 billion in excess maintenance costs on the global airline industry in 2025, largely due to the need to keep aging fleets in operation for longer periods. As a result, the market cannot fully capitalize on the surge in air travel demand, as the pace of restoration is currently unable to keep up with the rate of engine wear and tear.

Market Trends

A dominant trend in the industry is the increased outsourcing to independent and third-party service providers as airlines seek to optimize capital allocation and gain access to specialized technical expertise for next-generation propulsion systems. Carriers are progressively moving away from maintaining heavy in-house infrastructure, opting instead to partner with independent MRO networks that provide scalable capacity and broad platform capabilities to help mitigate supply chain volatility.

This strategic shift enables operators to concentrate on core flight operations while securing fleet availability through dedicated external slots. For instance, StandardAero reported in its 'Third Quarter 2025 Results' from November 2025 that it achieved a 20.4% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.5 billion, a growth trajectory driven largely by heightened demand for commercial engine services and component repairs.

Additionally, the integration of digital twin technology for real-time engine monitoring is fundamentally transforming maintenance protocols by facilitating immediate data transmission and analysis. By shifting from manual data retrieval to continuous wireless monitoring systems, operators can instantly identify performance anomalies and schedule shop visits based on actual engine condition rather than fixed intervals.

This transition significantly improves fleet reliability and removes the operational inefficiencies linked to physical data offloading. Validating the impact of this connectivity, a report in Aviation Week's 'MRO Industry Rolling Daily Updates' from October 2025 noted that Delta TechOps' deployment of wireless quick access recorders on its Boeing 757 fleet successfully reduced data latency from 25 days to just three minutes, thereby eliminating thousands of hours of manual data collection annually.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $43.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $62.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Players Profiled in the Aviation Engine MRO Market

Lufthansa Technik

Rolls-Royce PLC

RTX Corporation

General Electric Company

Safran SA

ST Engineering

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

MTU Aero Engines AG

Textron Inc.

Report Scope

Aviation Engine MRO Market, by Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Aviation Engine MRO Market, by End-User:

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Others

Aviation Engine MRO Market, by Engine Type:

Turbine Engine

Piston Engine

Aviation Engine MRO Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

