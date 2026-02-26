Acme United Reports 12% Increase in Earnings per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were $47.5 million compared to $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3%. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $196.5 million compared to $194.5 million in 2024, an increase of 1%.

Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to $1.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024, an increase of 10% in net income and 12% in diluted earnings per share.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $10.2 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, for 2024, an increase of 2% in both net income and diluted earnings per share.

Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, “Our team successfully navigated customer uncertainty and increased costs due to tariffs during 2025. The tariffs were suddenly imposed in April and changed abruptly many times throughout the year. Sales to our retail customers were particularly impacted as they postponed and cancelled promotions. We are now seeing improvement in retail activity.”

Mr. Johnsen continued, “In January 2026, we acquired My Medic, which sells tactical, trauma and emergency response products directly to consumers. Revenues in 2025 were approximately $19 million and the purchase price was $18.7 million. We are actively working to integrate My Medic and build its revenues by expanding its product offering and distribution in the U.S. and Canada.”

Mr. Johnsen added, “We have a strong balance sheet and we continue to reap the benefits of our investments in increased distribution capacity, productivity improvements and cost reduction initiatives. As a result, we believe that we continue to be well-positioned for growth, including through acquisitions,” and look forward to a strong year.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net sales in the U.S. segment were constant compared to the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net sales in the U.S. segment declined 1% compared to 2024. Sales of first aid and medical products were strong. However, sales of school and office products were lower mainly due to the cancellation of customer orders as a result of tariff uncertainty.

European net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 31% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. On October 1, 2025, the Company’s German subsidiary acquired a line of cutting and sharpening tools that contributed approximately $0.5 million in fourth quarter sales. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 8% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency compared to 2024.

Net sales in Canada for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 14% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the same period in 2024. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 14% in U.S. dollars and 16% in local currency compared to 2024. The increases in sales for both periods were due to strong sales of first-aid products.

Gross margin was 38.2% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 versus 38.7% in the same period last year. Gross margin was 39.4% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 39.3% for the same period in 2024.

The Company’s bank debt less cash as of December 31, 2025 was $18.1 million compared to $21.5 million as of December 31, 2024. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company distributed approximately $2.3 million in dividends on its common stock, purchased the cutting and sharpening line of products in Germany for approximately $1.6 million and generated approximately $13.6 million in free cash flow, before the purchase for cash of a new $6 million manufacturing and distribution facility in Tennessee in July 2025 to expand the Company’s Spill Magic business.

Net sales $ 47,524 $ 45,943 Cost of goods sold 29,376 28,178 Gross profit 18,148 17,765 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,247 15,483 Operating income 2,901 2,282 Interest expense, net 338 427 Other expense (income), net 90 (8 ) Income before income tax expense 2,473 1,863 Income tax expense 596 153 Net income $ 1,877 $ 1,710 Shares outstanding - basic 3,807 3,748 Shares outstanding - diluted 4,076 4,155 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.49 $ 0.46 Earnings per share - diluted 0.46 0.41









Net sales $ 196,542 $ 194,490 Cost of goods sold 119,132 118,139 Gross profit 77,410 76,351 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,685 62,211 Operating income 14,725 14,140 Interest expense, net 1,560 1,942 Other expense (income), net 47 (95 ) Income before income tax expense 13,118 12,293 Income tax expense 2,933 2,270 Net income $ 10,185 $ 10,023 Shares outstanding - basic 3,787 3,701 Shares outstanding - diluted 4,087 4,099 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.69 $ 2.71 Earnings per share - diluted 2.49 2.45





