Renal Biomarkers Market Research 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Biomarkers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Renal Biomarkers Market is projected to expand from USD 1.41 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.15 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.28%.

Renal biomarkers, which are measurable biological indicators detectable in blood, urine, or tissue, are essential for evaluating kidney function and identifying pathological states. The primary factors driving this market expansion include the rising global incidence of chronic kidney disease and an aging demographic that is increasingly prone to renal insufficiency.

Additionally, the critical clinical need for improved diagnostic accuracy to replace traditional functional tests is accelerating the adoption of these advanced tools. To demonstrate the scale of this health burden, the International Society of Nephrology estimated in 2024 that approximately 850 million individuals worldwide were affected by kidney disease, highlighting the urgent necessity for sophisticated diagnostic solutions.

Despite this strong growth outlook, the market encounters a significant obstacle regarding the rigorous regulatory approval process for new diagnostic assays. The complexity involved in validating novel biomarkers to meet the stringent analytical and clinical performance standards set by health authorities often leads to delays in commercialization and inflated development costs.

Consequently, these regulatory hurdles can discourage enterprises from entering the sector and impede the transition of promising research candidates into commercially available clinical solutions, thereby slowing the overall pace of market expansion.

Market Drivers

The escalating prevalence of diabetes and hypertension serves as the primary catalyst for the Global Renal Biomarkers Market. Because these comorbidities progressively damage renal vasculature, there is a critical need for sensitive biomarkers capable of detecting early injury before irreversible decline sets in. As a result, healthcare providers are prioritizing advanced diagnostic panels to effectively monitor these high-risk patient groups.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 'Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States' report from May 2024, diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney failure, accounting for two out of every three new cases. This clinical burden places immense financial strain on healthcare systems, necessitating efficient diagnostic solutions. Highlighting this economic driver, the National Institutes of Health noted in the 2024 USRDS Annual Data Report that the cost of care for adults with Medicare fee-for-service coverage and chronic kidney disease rose to $141.1 billion in 2023.

Concurrently, the integration of artificial intelligence with novel prognostic assays is propelling the sector toward precision medicine. Advanced platforms utilizing machine learning to analyze fluid biomarkers now offer risk stratification superior to traditional functional tests, enabling clinicians to predict disease progression with greater accuracy.

This technological evolution is further supported by favorable commercial incentives that fuel adoption. For instance, Renalytix reported in its 'Audited Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results' in November 2024 that its FDA-authorized kidneyintelX.dkd test secured a Medicare reimbursement rate of $950 per reportable result. Such substantial reimbursement highlights the high market value of next-generation diagnostics and encourages sustained industrial investment in developing non-invasive, AI-driven renal solutions.

Market Challenges

The stringent regulatory approval process constitutes a substantial barrier to the progress of the renal biomarkers sector. Validating new biomarkers to satisfy the rigorous analytical and clinical performance standards demanded by health authorities requires extensive resources. These requirements significantly prolong the timeline for product development and increase overall expenditures. As a result, companies face heightened financial risks, which discourages investment in novel diagnostic assays and delays the introduction of tools that could replace conventional testing methods.

This regulatory bottleneck directly restricts the market by limiting the availability of advanced detection methods needed to address the massive diagnostic gap in renal care. The inability to rapidly bring effective biomarkers to market perpetuates the reliance on older, less sensitive tests, leaving a significant portion of the patient population without timely detection.

To highlight the extent of this diagnostic deficit, the National Kidney Foundation reported in 2024 that approximately 90 percent of individuals with chronic kidney disease remained undiagnosed. This statistic indicates a severe market need that remains unmet due to the slow pace of regulatory clearance for new diagnostic solutions.

Market Trends

The expansion of point-of-care testing, particularly smartphone-based urinalysis, is reshaping the market by decentralizing diagnostic access. This trend addresses low adherence to laboratory screenings, especially among underserved populations where logistical barriers impede diagnosis. By enabling clinical-grade albuminuria testing at home, healthcare systems can monitor previously unreachable at-risk individuals.

Validating this utility, the National Kidney Foundation reported in its August 2025 paper, 'Closing Gaps in Chronic Kidney Disease Detection', that an at-home testing initiative successfully screened 1,496 high-risk patients, with 50 percent showing evidence of albuminuria. This underscores the potential of remote diagnostics to uncover undiagnosed renal conditions.

Simultaneously, the adoption of novel biomarkers for early acute kidney injury (AKI) detection is advancing critical care by superseding lagging indicators like serum creatinine. Hospitals are integrating biomarkers that signal structural damage prior to functional loss, facilitating rapid intervention in intensive care units. This capability is driving a move toward real-time renal monitoring.

For instance, as detailed in the BioSpace article 'ProNephro AKI (NGAL), early detection test for Acute Kidney Injury' from August 2025, BioPorto announced the commercial availability of a test that identifies patients at risk of moderate-to-severe AKI within 48 to 72 hours. This rapid detection window is crucial for implementing timely protective strategies.

Key Players Profiled in the Renal Biomarkers Market

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

bioMerieux SA

BioPorto A/S

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Scope

Renal Biomarkers Market, by Product Type:

Functional Biomarker

Serum Creatinine

Serum Cystatin C

Urine Albumin

Up-regulated Protein

Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL)

Kidney Injury Molecule-1

INTERLEUKIN-18

Others

Renal Biomarkers Market, by Technique:

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)

Colorimetric Assay

Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA)

Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Renal Biomarkers Market, by End user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratory

Others

Renal Biomarkers Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6bgse

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment