Immunoassay for Neurological Biomarkers Market Research 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay for Neurological Biomarkers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Immunoassay for Neurological Biomarkers Market, valued at USD 654.22 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 11.65% to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2030.

Immunoassays for neurological biomarkers encompass protein-based tests designed to detect and quantify specific molecular interactions indicative of neurological disorders within biological samples. The global market for these diagnostics is primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of neurodegenerative conditions and the increasing demand for early and precise diagnostic tools.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders globally constitutes a primary impetus for the immunoassay market for neurological biomarkers. The increasing longevity of the global population, coupled with environmental and lifestyle factors, contributes to a rising burden of neurodegenerative conditions.

For instance, according to a study published in The Lancet in March 2024, the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors study 2021 revealed that 3.4 billion people, representing 43% of the world's population, were affected by neurological conditions in 2021. This widespread occurrence underscores an urgent clinical need for accurate and accessible diagnostic and monitoring tools, driving demand for advanced biomarker detection and effective therapeutic intervention development.

Key Market Challenges:

The market for immunoassays in neurological biomarkers faces significant impedance due to stringent regulatory hurdles and the inherent complexity of standardizing biomarker panels. These obstacles directly constrain the introduction of novel assays and complicate their widespread clinical adoption.

For instance, according to MedTech Europe's 2024 survey results, which includes data up to October 2023, certification and maintenance costs for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices under the new European IVD Regulation (IVDR) have escalated by 100% or more compared to previous directives, diverting substantial personnel and financial resources away from innovation and market expansion. This increase in regulatory burden and cost creates unpredictable timelines for manufacturers, particularly impacting smaller and medium-sized enterprises.

Key Market Trends:

The integration of Artificial Intelligence for enhanced biomarker detection and analysis significantly impacts the immunoassay market for neurological biomarkers. AI algorithms process complex multimodal data, including imaging and clinical records, identifying subtle biomarker patterns crucial for diagnosing neurological disorders.

This capability enables precise disease stratification and personalized therapeutic approaches. According to AdvaMed, in 2022, at least 91 new algorithms gained FDA approval in the first ten months, impacting diagnostic markets. Illustrating this, the University of Liverpool announced in October 2025 the development of a low-cost, handheld AI-powered blood test for early Alzheimer's detection. This innovation highlights AI's role in advancing accurate diagnostic tools.

Key Market Players Profiled:

QIAGEN NV

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

Nimble Therapeutics Inc.

HD Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Immunoassay for Neurological Biomarkers Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Services

Immunoassay for Neurological Biomarkers Market, By Disease:

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Others

By Application:

In Vitro Diagnostics

Research

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $654.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1260 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77pn8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment