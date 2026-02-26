BNP and NTproBNP Market Research Report 2026: Increasing Demand for Early Cardiac Diagnosis and Prognostic Testing Strengthens Adoption - Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BNP and NTproBNP Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global BNP and NTproBNP Market, valued at USD 1.92 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.15% to reach USD 2.91 Billion by 2030

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) and N-terminal pro-B-type Natriuretic Peptide (NT-proBNP) are cardiac biomarkers secreted by cardiomyocytes in response to ventricular stretch or pressure overload, serving as critical diagnostic indicators for heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions. The market for these diagnostic assays is substantially driven by the increasing global incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the expanding geriatric population, which is particularly susceptible to cardiac ailments.

Key Market Drivers

The growth of the Global BNP and NTproBNP Market is significantly influenced by the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the expanding geriatric population increasingly susceptible to heart conditions. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases necessitates widespread diagnostic and prognostic tools like BNP and NTproBNP assays for early detection and disease management.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, an estimated 19.8 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, highlighting the profound global health burden these conditions impose. Concurrently, the increasing longevity of populations worldwide contributes to a higher prevalence of age-related cardiac ailments. This demographic shift directly fuels demand for cardiac biomarkers.

Key Market Challenges

The inherent limited specificity of Brain Natriuretic Peptide and N-terminal pro-B-type Natriuretic Peptide tests significantly impedes market expansion. Elevated levels of these biomarkers can arise from various non-cardiac conditions, such as renal failure and pulmonary embolism, potentially leading to false-positive diagnoses and complicating clinical interpretation. This lack of singular diagnostic clarity diminishes confidence in the tests as standalone indicators for heart failure.

Key Market Trends

The expanding integration of point-of-care (PoC) testing represents a significant trend in the global BNP and NTproBNP market by decentralizing diagnostic capabilities and enabling rapid clinical decisions. PoC devices provide immediate results, crucial for managing acute cardiac events and enhancing patient throughput in emergency settings.

This trend reflects a broader move towards more accessible and efficient diagnostic pathways. For instance, the American College of Cardiology in a journal scan from August 2024, highlighted a 2-hour strategy for point-of-care high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I testing in suspected acute myocardial infarction, underscoring the drive for expedited cardiac biomarker assessment.

Report Scope

Key Market Players Profiled:

Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd

Gentian Diagnostics ASA

Siemens AG

PerkinElmer Inc

Biomerieux SA

Quidel Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

By Type:

Brain Natriuretic Peptide

NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro-B-Type Natriuretic Peptide)

By Location of Testing:

Point Of Care Testing

Laboratory Testing

By Application:

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

