Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Research Report 2026: Next-Generation Sequencing Breakthroughs and High-Throughput Mutation Analysis Drives Growth - Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market is projected to expand from USD 15.99 Billion in 2025 to USD 23.34 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.51%

These biomarkers, which include specific biological molecules like genes, proteins, or genetic variations, are essential for identifying patient subgroups best suited for particular therapeutic interventions or for predicting adverse reactions.

The market is primarily driven by rapid breakthroughs in genomic sequencing technologies and a healthcare paradigm shift toward targeted therapies that maximize treatment efficacy while minimizing toxicity. This transition is further reinforced by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and the increasing incorporation of companion diagnostics into drug development. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. FDA approved 18 new personalized medicines in 2024, accounting for approximately 38 percent of all newly authorized therapeutic molecular entities, highlighting the sector's growing impact on modern medicine.

Despite this strong growth potential, the market faces significant hurdles due to the complicated reimbursement landscape for diagnostic tests. Payers often find it difficult to assess the value of biomarker testing, resulting in inconsistent coverage policies that restrict patient access to these critical diagnostic tools.

Additionally, the substantial costs involved in developing and validating novel biomarkers present a high financial barrier for smaller biotechnology firms. Consequently, while scientific innovation continues to accelerate, the misalignment between regulatory approval and reimbursement mechanisms remains a critical challenge that threatens to slow the widespread commercial adoption of personalized medicine solutions globally.

Market Drivers:

Rapid advancements in next-generation sequencing and genomic technologies act as a primary catalyst for the market, enabling high-throughput identification of genetic mutations and expression patterns. These technical improvements allow researchers to analyze immense datasets of genetic information, facilitating the discovery of novel biomarkers crucial for developing precision therapies.

The capacity to process genomic data at scale is demonstrated by major initiatives that utilize robust sequencing infrastructure to map disease susceptibility and pinpoint therapeutic targets. According to the UK Biobank, in its November 2023 announcement regarding the release of the world's largest genetic dataset, whole genome sequencing data from 500,000 participants was made available to approved researchers, providing a vital resource for correlating genetic markers with health outcomes and shortening the timeline for translating insights into clinical tools.

Simultaneously, the market is heavily influenced by the rising global prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, which necessitates the adoption of targeted treatment regimens to enhance patient survival rates. As the burden of complex pathologies increases, healthcare systems increasingly rely on biomarkers to stratify patients and select appropriate therapeutic interventions.

According to the American Cancer Society's 'Cancer Facts & Figures 2024' report from January 2024, it is projected that there will be 2,001,140 new cancer cases in the United States alone in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for precise diagnostic modalities. This growing disease incidence compels pharmaceutical companies to prioritize biomarker-driven drug development; for instance, AstraZeneca's 'Annual Report and Form 20-F Information 2023' from February 2024 noted that approximately 90 percent of its clinical pipeline consisted of targeted therapies, reflecting an industry-wide commitment to personalized medicine.

Market Challenges:

The intricate reimbursement landscape for diagnostic tests operates as a severe constraint on the growth of the Global Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market. Payers and insurers frequently struggle to apply consistent value assessment frameworks to these advanced diagnostics, leading to unpredictable coverage decisions and high denial rates. This uncertainty creates a difficult environment for healthcare providers, who may hesitate to order essential biomarker tests due to administrative hurdles and potential financial liabilities. As a result, the commercial viability of novel biomarkers is compromised, and the uptake of associated targeted therapies is significantly delayed.

This misalignment in coverage directly impedes market penetration by disconnecting diagnostic availability from patient access. Without reliable reimbursement pathways, the adoption of personalized medicine remains suboptimal, limiting revenue opportunities for developers. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, in 2024, personalized medicines reached only 36 percent of potentially eligible advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients, highlighting the profound impact of these access barriers.

Such data illustrates that despite scientific breakthroughs, the market's trajectory is heavily suppressed by the inability of reimbursement models to keep pace with clinical innovation.

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of liquid biopsy is transitioning the market from static tissue sampling to dynamic, non-invasive monitoring. This technology detects circulating tumor DNA to identify resistance mechanisms in real time, enabling clinicians to adjust treatments without the risks associated with repeat biopsies.

Commercial momentum is accelerating as providers increasingly rely on blood-based testing for therapy selection and recurrence tracking. According to Guardant Health's 'First Quarter 2024 Financial Results' press release in May 2024, the company reported a 20 percent year-over-year increase in clinical test volume to 46,900 tests, illustrating the growing dependence on liquid biopsy for precision management.

At the same time, the implementation of artificial intelligence is reshaping biomarker discovery by integrating multi-modal datasets. Computational tools analyze interactions between genomic and clinical data to identify predictive signatures that traditional methods overlook, thereby increasing the success rates of clinical trials.

This data-driven approach creates extensive libraries that fuel algorithmic diagnostics and personalized care strategies. According to Tempus AI, in its 'Form S-1 Registration Statement' filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May 2024, the organization disclosed that its multimodal database grew to include over 200 petabytes of data, demonstrating the massive scale of digital infrastructure now supporting biomarker development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Players Profiled in the Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Genome Medical, Inc.

Coriell Life Sciences.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

Illumina, Inc.

Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market, by Application:

Early Detection/Screening

Indication

Treatment Selection

Monitoring

Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market, by Indication:

Oncology

Neurology

Diabetes

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiology

Others

Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t214x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment