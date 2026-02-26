TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results, Provides 2026 Outlook

 | Source: TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp.

Fourth Quarter Highlights
Fourth quarter sales totaled $1.49 billion, up 13.2% driven by acquisitions
Completed SPI Acquisition

Full Year Highlights
Completed seven acquisitions, adding approximately $1.2 billion in annual sales
Returned $434.2 million in capital to stockholders through the repurchase of ~1.4 million shares

2026 Outlook
Expects 2026 sales between $5.925 to $6.225 billion and
adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.005 billion to $1.155 billion
Acquisitions continue to be top priority for deploying capital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“We are incredibly proud of everything we accomplished in 2025 as our teams demonstrated resilience, strength and an unwavering commitment to drive operational excellence and increase shareholder value.

“Last year we adapted our business to address the uncertain housing environment and continued to make targeted investments across the company. We completed seven acquisitions which together add about $1.2 billion in annual revenue to TopBuild, diversify our end-market exposure and further position us for long-term growth. We see tremendous runway for growth in commercial roofing, and the SPI acquisition reinforces our leadership position in mechanical insulation in the commercial and industrial space. While M&A will continue to be the highest priority for deploying our strong free cash flow, we also returned $434.2 million in capital to shareholders through our share buyback program, a testament to our unique business model and ongoing confidence in our ability to continue compounding strong returns.

“The acquisitions of SPI and Progressive Roofing fueled our top line growth of 13.2% in the fourth quarter, more than offsetting ongoing weakness in residential and light commercial new construction. Profitability remains solid, with Installation Services delivering 21.0% adjusted EBITDA margin. While Specialty Distribution margins declined due to the impact of the SPI acquisition, we have a very clear path to drive operating improvements and generate meaningful synergies over the next two years,” concluded Mr. Buck.

Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

  Reported Adjusted 
 ($ in thousands) 2025  2024   2025  2024  
 Sales$1,485,247 $1,312,206  $1,485,247 $1,312,206  
 Gross Profit$404,562 $392,033  $415,988 $392,033  
 Gross Margin 27.2%  29.9%   28.0%  29.9%  
 SG&A$224,915 $174,583  $208,692 $172,896  
 SG&A as % of Sales 15.1%  13.3%   14.1%  13.2%  
 Operating Profit$179,647 $217,450  $207,296 $219,137  
 Operating Margin 12.1%  16.6%   14.0%  16.7%  
 Net Income$104,515 $150,540  $126,661 $151,262  
 Net Income per diluted share$3.71 $5.11  $4.50 $5.13  
 EBITDA   $265,175 $258,025  
 EBITDA Margin    17.9%  19.7%  
        
 Year Ended December 31, 2025      
  Reported Adjusted 
 ($ in thousands) 2025  2024   2025  2024  
 Sales$5,409,086 $5,329,803  $5,409,086 $5,329,803  
 Gross Profit$1,568,997 $1,624,918  $1,592,929 $1,624,918  
 Gross Margin 29.0%  30.5%   29.4%  30.5%  
 SG&A$777,064 $738,575  $741,883 $707,393  
 SG&A as % of Sales 14.4%  13.9%   13.7%  13.3%  
 Operating Profit$791,933 $886,343  $851,046 $917,525  
 Operating Margin 14.6%  16.6%   15.7%  17.2%  
 Net Income$521,727 $622,602  $564,395 $645,258  
 Net Income per diluted share$18.28 $20.29  $19.77 $21.03  
 EBITDA   $1,036,842 $1,074,595  
 EBITDA Margin    19.2%  20.2%  
        

Sales Drivers
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2024)

   Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 
   Installation Services Specialty Distribution TopBuild, net of eliminations 
 Sales (in millions) $798  $755  $1,485  
 Sales Drivers       
 Volume  (14.5%)  (5.5%)  (10.5%) 
 Price  (0.5%)  2.2%  0.7% 
 M&A  16.3%  28.9%  23.0% 
 Total Sales Change  1.2%  25.5%  13.2% 
         
         
   Year Ended December 31, 2025 
   Installation Services Specialty Distribution TopBuild, net of eliminations 
 Sales (in millions) $3,183  $2,523  $5,409  
 Sales Drivers       
 Volume  (11.2%)  (3.0%)  (8.1%) 
 Price  0.2%  1.4%  0.8% 
 M&A  7.6%  9.4%  8.8% 
 Total Sales Change  (3.4%)  7.8%  1.5% 
         

Segment Profitability        
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2024)

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025
 ($ in thousands)Installation ServicesSpecialty Distribution Installation ServicesSpecialty Distribution
 Operating Profit$137,675$79,311 $589,494$322,966
 Change(7.9%)(12.4%) (9.2%)(8.4%)
 Operating Margin17.2%10.5% 18.5%12.8%
 Adj. Operating Profit$138,013$91,656 $597,659$342,504
 Change(7.7%)0.5% (8.0%)(2.8%)
 Adj. Operating Margin17.3%12.1% 18.8%13.6%
 Adj. EBITDA$167,321$116,154 $691,998$413,443
 Change(1.0%)8.9% (4.7%)(0.2%)
 Adj. EBITDA Margin21.0%15.4% 21.7%16.4%
       

Capital Allocation
2025 Acquisitions

CompanyAnnual RevenueMonth Closed
($ in millions)
Seal-Rite Insulation (I)$15.2April
Progressive Roofing (I) 438.0July
Insulation Fabrics (D) 6.1September
Specialty Products and Insulation (D) 698.8October
Diamond Door Products (D) 30.4October
Performance Insulation Fabricators (D) 8.9October
L&L Insulation (I) 7.2November
Total$1,204.6 
I = Installation Services, D = Specialty Distribution  
   

2026 Acquisitions
In February, TopBuild completed the acquisitions of Applied Coatings and Upstate Spray Foam, which together total approximately $20 million in annual revenue. Earlier this week, the Company announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Johnson Roofing with approximately $29 million in annual revenue. The Johnson Roofing transaction is expected to close in the first quarter.

Share Repurchases
During the fourth quarter, TopBuild repurchased 43,200 shares totaling $17.0 million. For the full year, the Company bought back 1.37 million shares for a total of $434.2 million. The remaining availability for share repurchases at the end of the year totaled $753.9 million.

2026 Outlook1
TopBuild provided its full year outlook which assumes ongoing uncertainty in the residential new construction market and continued growth across a variety of verticals in the commercial and industrial end market. The Company noted that its 2026 guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.


$ in millions		  
2026 OutlookLowHigh
Sales$5,925.0$6,225.0
Adjusted EBITDA$1,005.0$1,155.0
   


2026 Assumptions 
Residential SalesMid-single digit decline
Commercial/Industrial SalesLow-single digit growth
M&A Sales Contribution$800 - $850 million
Interest Expense and Other, net$143 - $149 million
Tax Rate∼26%
Capital Expenditures1.0% - 2.0% of sales
Working Capital15% - 17% of sales


1 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may close after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, February 26, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com/investors shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

(tables follow)

             
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
             
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net sales $1,485,247  $1,312,206  $5,409,086  $5,329,803 
Cost of sales  1,080,685   920,173   3,840,089   3,704,885 
Gross profit  404,562   392,033   1,568,997   1,624,918 
             
Selling, general, and administrative expense  224,915   174,583   777,064   738,575 
Operating profit  179,647   217,450   791,933   886,343 
             
Other income (expense), net:            
Interest expense  (38,207)  (17,280)  (103,768)  (73,092)
Other, net  2,074   2,551   15,418   27,537 
Other expense, net  (36,133)  (14,729)  (88,350)  (45,555)
Income before income taxes  143,514   202,721   703,583   840,788 
             
Income tax expense  (38,999)  (52,181)  (181,856)  (218,186)
Net income $104,515  $150,540  $521,727  $622,602 
             
Net income per common share:            
Basic $3.74  $5.13  $18.41  $20.41 
Diluted $3.71  $5.11  $18.28  $20.29 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  27,930,422   29,319,538   28,333,633   30,504,064 
Diluted  28,135,351   29,485,271   28,541,263   30,679,660 
             


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025 2024  2025 2024 
Net income $104,515 $150,540  $521,727 $622,602 
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  3,166  (11,076)  9,383  (14,541)
Comprehensive income $107,681 $139,464  $531,110 $608,061 
             


TopBuild Corp.
 
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data
 
(dollars in thousands)
 
  As of December 31, 
  2025 2024 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $184,742 $400,318 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $29,081 at December 31, 2025, and $18,541 at December 31, 2024  894,408  751,612 
Inventories  505,167  406,662 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  50,478  40,382 
Total current assets  1,634,795  1,598,974 
        
Right of use assets  271,396  189,146 
Property and equipment, net  291,556  266,992 
Goodwill  3,045,227  2,112,259 
Other intangible assets, net  1,351,612  557,689 
Other assets  10,726  10,366 
Total assets $6,605,312 $4,735,426 
        
LIABILITIES       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $440,214 $456,446 
Current portion of long-term debt  62,500  48,750 
Accrued liabilities  249,361  191,786 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  86,170  68,713 
Short-term finance lease liabilities  6,571  1,487 
Total current liabilities  844,816  767,182 
        
Long-term debt  2,784,197  1,327,159 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  387,594  240,343 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  58,681  57,700 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  200,729  129,360 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  11,020  2,618 
Other liabilities  2,115  1,446 
Total liabilities  4,289,152  2,525,808 
        
EQUITY  2,316,160  2,209,618 
Total liabilities and equity $6,605,312 $4,735,426 
        
  As of December 31, 
  2025 2024 
Other Financial Data       
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $959,361 $701,828 
Net sales, acquisition adjusted † $6,214,054 $5,409,852 
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  15.4%13.0%
        
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
 
        


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
       
  Year Ended December 31,
  2025  2024 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:     
Net income $521,727  $622,602 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  169,372   140,491 
Share-based compensation  16,644   16,579 
Loss on sale of assets  1,080   1,014 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  3,616   2,881 
Provision for bad debt expense  14,498   15,742 
Provision for inventory obsolescence  8,917   7,586 
Impairment losses  9,442    
Deferred income taxes, net  (14,613)  (3,462)
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:      
Receivables, net  79,774   56,017 
Inventories  17,089   (41,723)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,643)  (3,143)
Accounts payable  (65,427)  (30,420)
Accrued liabilities  (798)  (5,816)
Other, net  (2,359)  (2,322)
Net cash provided by operating activities  756,319   776,026 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (59,431)  (69,349)
Acquisition of businesses, net of $7,853 cash acquired  (1,932,229)  (136,767)
Proceeds from sale of assets  1,219   2,593 
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,990,441)  (203,523)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt  2,000,000    
Repayment of long-term debt  (515,625)  (47,039)
Excise taxes paid on share repurchases  (9,444)   
Payment of debt issuance costs  (17,429)   
Proceeds from revolving credit facility  178,000    
Repayment of revolving credit facility  (178,000)   
Principal payments on finance lease obligations  (3,597)   
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (5,759)  (6,107)
Exercise of stock options  2,772   3,226 
Repurchase of shares of common stock  (434,151)  (966,352)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  1,016,767   (1,016,272)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  1,779   (4,478)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (215,576)  (448,247)
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period  400,318   848,565 
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $184,742  $400,318 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:      
Interest $88,460  $69,975 
Income taxes      
U.S. Federal  136,514   164,000 
U.S. state and local  37,841   47,974 
Canada  12,569   7,510 
Total cash paid for income taxes  186,924   219,484 
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $102,496  $50,502 
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities  642    
Accruals for property and equipment  773   1,023 
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock  4,074   9,444 
       


TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                     
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,    
   2025   2024 Change   2025  2024  Change 
Installation Services                    
Sales $798,377  $788,554  1.2 % $3,182,853 $3,294,630   (3.4)%
                     
Operating profit, as reported $137,675  $149,445     $589,494 $649,162     
Operating margin, as reported  17.2 % 19.0%     18.5% 19.7 %   
                     
Rationalization charges           7,223      
Acquisition related costs  338   92      942  456     
Operating profit, as adjusted $138,013  $149,537     $597,659 $649,618     
Operating margin, as adjusted  17.3 % 19.0%     18.8% 19.7 %   
                     
Share-based compensation  61   258      993  976     
Depreciation and amortization  29,247   19,214      93,346  75,230     
EBITDA, as adjusted $167,321  $169,009  (1.0)% $691,998 $725,824   (4.7)%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  21.0 % 21.4%     21.7% 22.0 %   
                     
Specialty Distribution                    
Sales $755,444  $601,830  25.5 %$2,523,323 $2,340,837   7.8 %
                     
Operating profit, as reported $79,311  $90,569     $322,966 $352,431     
Operating margin, as reported  10.5 % 15.0%     12.8% 15.1 %   
                     
Rationalization charges     80      7,143  (476)    
Acquisition related costs  919   511      969  525     
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)  11,426         11,426       
Operating profit, as adjusted $91,656  $91,160     $342,504 $352,480     
Operating margin, as adjusted  12.1 % 15.1%     13.6% 15.1 %   
                     
Share-based compensation  (45)  358      1,238  1,545     
Depreciation and amortization  24,543   15,156      69,701  60,157     
EBITDA, as adjusted $116,154  $106,674  8.9 %$413,443 $414,182   (0.2)%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  15.4 % 17.7%     16.4% 17.7 %   
                     


TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                     
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,    
  2025  2024   Change 2025  2024   Change
Total net sales                    
Sales before eliminations $1,553,821  $1,390,384      $5,706,176  $5,635,467     
Intercompany eliminations  (68,574)  (78,178)      (297,090)  (305,664)    
Net sales after eliminations $1,485,247  $1,312,206   13.2% $5,409,086  $5,329,803   1.5 %
                     
Operating profit, as reported - segments $216,986  $240,014      $912,460  $1,001,593     
General corporate expense, net  (23,733)  (9,807)      (66,647)  (65,416)    
Intercompany eliminations  (13,606)  (12,757)      (53,880)  (49,834)    
Operating profit, as reported $179,647  $217,450      $791,933  $886,343     
Operating margin, as reported  12.1 % 16.6 %     14.6 % 16.6 %   
                     
Rationalization charges     80       14,556   73     
Refinancing costs            226        
Acquisition related costs †  16,223   1,607       32,905   8,109     
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)  11,426          11,426        
Acquisition termination fee               23,000     
Operating profit, as adjusted $207,296  $219,137      $851,046  $917,525     
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.0 % 16.7 %     15.7 % 17.2 %   
                     
Share-based compensation  2,524   3,174       16,644   16,579     
Depreciation and amortization  55,355   35,714       169,152   140,491     
EBITDA, as adjusted $265,175  $258,025   2.8% $1,036,842  $1,074,595   (3.5)%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  17.9 % 19.7 %     19.2 % 20.2 %   
                     
Sales change period over period  173,041          79,283        
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  7,150          (37,753)       
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  4.1 %        NM       
                     
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments
 
NM Not meaningful                    
                     


TopBuild Corp.
 
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
 
(dollars in thousands)
 
              
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Net sales             
Same branch:             
Installation Services $670,046  $788,554  $2,933,318  $3,294,630  
Specialty Distribution  581,549   601,830   2,303,338   2,340,837  
Eliminations  (68,367)  (78,178)  (296,879)  (305,664) 
Total same branch $1,183,228  $1,312,206  $4,939,777  $5,329,803  
              
Acquisitions (a):             
Installation Services $128,331  $  $249,535  $  
Specialty Distribution  173,895      219,985     
Eliminations  (207)     (211)    
Total acquisitions  302,019      469,309     
Total net sales $1,485,247  $1,312,206  $5,409,086  $5,329,803  
              
EBITDA, as adjusted             
Same branch $221,024  $258,025  $963,483  $1,074,595  
Acquisitions (a)  44,151      73,359     
Total $265,175  $258,025  $1,036,842  $1,074,595  
              
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales             
Same branch (b)  18.7 %    19.5 %   
Acquisitions (c)  14.6 %    15.6 %   
Total (d)  17.9 % 19.7 %19.2 % 20.2 %
              
As Adjusted (Decremental)/Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales             
Same branch (e)  (28.7)%    (28.5)%   
Acquisitions (c)  14.6 %    15.6 %   
Total (f)  4.1      NM    
              
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
 
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
 
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
 
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
 
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
 
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
 
NM Not meaningful
 
              


TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                     
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,    
  2025 2024 Change  2025 2024 Change 
Residential:                    
Same branch (a) $718,133 $839,041  (14.4)% $3,074,976 $3,448,340  (10.8)%
Acquisitions  25,172        51,724      
Total Residential sales  743,305  839,041  (11.4)%  3,126,700  3,448,340  (9.3)%
                     
Commercial/Industrial:                    
Same branch (a) $465,095 $473,165  (1.7)% $1,864,801 $1,881,463  (0.9)%
Acquisitions  276,847        417,585      
Total Commercial/Industrial sales  741,942  473,165  56.8 %  2,282,386  1,881,463  21.3 %
Total net sales $1,485,247 $1,312,206  13.2 % $5,409,086 $5,329,803  1.5 %
                     
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
 
                     


TopBuild Corp.
 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
 
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
 
              
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Gross Profit Reconciliation             
              
Net sales $1,485,247  $1,312,206  $5,409,086  $5,329,803  
              
Gross profit, as reported $404,562  $392,033  $1,568,997  $1,624,918  
              
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)  11,426      11,426     
Rationalization charges        12,506     
Gross profit, as adjusted $415,988  $392,033  $1,592,929  $1,624,918  
              
Gross margin, as reported  27.2 %29.9 %29.0 %30.5 %
Gross margin, as adjusted  28.0 %29.9 %29.4 %30.5 %
              
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation             
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $224,915  $174,583  $777,064  $738,575  
              
Rationalization charges     80   2,050   73  
Refinancing costs        226     
Acquisition related costs  16,223   1,607   32,905   8,109  
Acquisition termination fee           23,000  
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $208,692  $172,896  $741,883  $707,393  
              
Operating Profit Reconciliation             
              
Operating profit, as reported $179,647  $217,450  $791,933  $886,343  
              
Rationalization charges     80   14,556   73  
Refinancing costs        226     
Acquisition related costs  16,223   1,607   32,905   8,109  
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)  11,426      11,426     
Acquisition termination fee           23,000  
Operating profit, as adjusted $207,296  $219,137  $851,046  $917,525  
              
Operating margin, as reported  12.1 %16.6 %14.6 %16.6 %
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.0 %16.7 %15.7 %17.2 %
              
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation             
              
Income before income taxes, as reported $143,514  $202,721  $703,583  $840,788  
              
Rationalization charges     80   14,556   73  
Refinancing costs        226     
Acquisition related costs  16,223   1,607   32,905   8,109  
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)  11,426      11,426     
Acquisition termination fee           23,000  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  171,163   204,408   762,696   871,970  
              
Tax rate at 26.0%  (44,502)  (53,146)  (198,301)  (226,712) 
Income, as adjusted $126,661  $151,262  $564,395  $645,258  
              
Income per common share, as adjusted $4.50  $5.13  $19.77  $21.03  
              
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  28,135,351   29,485,271   28,541,263   30,679,660  
              


TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income, as reported $104,515 $150,540 $521,727 $622,602
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:            
Interest expense and other, net  36,133  14,729  88,350  45,555
Income tax expense  38,999  52,181  181,856  218,186
Depreciation and amortization  55,355  35,714  169,152  140,491
Share-based compensation  2,524  3,174  16,644  16,579
Rationalization charges    80  14,556  73
Refinancing costs      226  
Acquisition related costs  16,223  1,607  32,905  8,109
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up) 11,426    11,426  
Acquisition termination fee        23,000
EBITDA, as adjusted $265,175 $258,025 $1,036,842 $1,074,595
             
Pro forma acquisition EBITDA(a)        105,100   
Pro forma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted       $1,141,942   
             
(a) Represents the trailing twelve months pro forma impact of acquisitions completed in 2025.
             


TopBuild Corp.              
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
 2025 Year Ended
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 December 31, 2025
Net sales$1,233,278 $1,297,403 $1,393,158 $1,485,247 $5,409,086
Acquisitions pro forma adjustment † 289,594  308,195  194,047  13,132  804,968
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,522,872 $1,605,598 $1,587,205 $1,498,379 $6,214,054
               
               
† Sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
               


TopBuild Corp.
 
2026 Estimated Guidance Range (Unaudited)
 
(in millions)
 
          
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2026 
  Low  Mid  High 
Estimated net income$446.0 $507.0 $568.0 
Adjustments to arrive at estimated adjusted measures:         
Interest expense and other, net 149.0  146.0  143.0 
Income tax expense 157.0  178.0  199.0 
Estimated EBIT, as adjusted 752.0  831.0  910.0 
Share-based compensation 23.0  21.5  20.0 
Depreciation and amortization 230.0  227.5  225.0 
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$1,005.0 $1,080.0 $1,155.0 
          

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading