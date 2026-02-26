CENTFX receives Best ECN/STP Broker Award at IFX Expo 2026





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTFX has been named “Best ECN/STP Broker” at the iFX Expo 2026 in Dubai. The award recognizes the company’s ECN/STP execution model and technical infrastructure. The announcement comes as CENTFX advances its fintech roadmap, including the integration of the CentPay Visa payment system and the introduction of its native Cent Token project.

The “Best ECN/STP Broker” distinction reflects the firm’s implementation of an Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight-Through Processing (STP) framework designed to provide direct access to liquidity providers. This model supports transparent pricing, competitive spreads, and high-speed trade execution for retail and institutional market participants.

Bridging Trading and Payments: The CentPay Ecosystem

Central to its expansion is CentPay, a unified payment solution designed to bridge the gap between digital trading accounts and real-world commerce.

The ecosystem features physical and virtual Visa and Mastercard options, enabling users to spend their funds globally across millions of merchant locations. The CentPay App: A high-security mobile hub that allows users to manage multiple virtual cards instantly. The app facilitates real-time fund transfers between trading accounts and payment cards, alongside features such as instant spending alerts, biometric security, and comprehensive transaction tracking.

A high-security mobile hub that allows users to manage multiple virtual cards instantly. The app facilitates real-time fund transfers between trading accounts and payment cards, alongside features such as instant spending alerts, biometric security, and comprehensive transaction tracking. Global Utility: By offering both physical and virtual cards, CentPay provides a “digital shield” for online shopping while maintaining the convenience of physical spending for travel and in-store retail.



Future-Proofing the Ecosystem: Cent Token

Following the success of its hardware and software payment solutions, CENTFX is officially introducing the Cent Token project. This native utility asset is designed to serve as the economic backbone of the CENTFX environment.

Token holders will benefit from a tiered fee structure, loyalty rewards, and early access to new fintech features. Ecosystem Governance: The Cent Token will facilitate a transparent, blockchain-based framework for user participation in future platform developments.

The Cent Token will facilitate a transparent, blockchain-based framework for user participation in future platform developments. Scalability: Built on high-performance blockchain architecture, the token aims to elevate operational efficiency and transparency across CENTFX’s global services.



“The recognition at iFX Expo 2026 validates our technical core, while the rollout of CentPay and the Cent Token represents our future as a holistic fintech leader,” said a CENTFX spokesperson. “We are building an environment where trading, spending, and digital asset management exist in a single, secure, and regulated ecosystem.”

About CENTFX

CENTFX is a technology-driven fintech provider specializing in high-execution trading, secure payments, and digital asset innovation. With a focus on transparency and user empowerment, CENTFX delivers a comprehensive suite of financial tools to a global audience of retail and institutional clients.

Website: www.centfx.com

CentPay: https://centpay.io/

Contact

Centfx

Trusted by Traders Worldwide

media@centfx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37bb125b-4b1f-49f0-92f8-a0fef16f7ad4