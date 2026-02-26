Amphista Therapeutics presents new data demonstrating how its advanced Eclipsys® platform is delivering Targeted Glue™ degraders using novel E3 ligases into the clinic

Presentation showcases how Amphista’s Eclipsys ® platform is enabling the development of Targeted Glue™ degraders, which recruit diverse E3 ligases, describing for the first time the degradation of KRAS G12D by the functional recruitment of DCAF11

platform is enabling the development of Targeted Glue™ degraders, which recruit diverse E3 ligases, describing for the first time the degradation of KRAS G12D by the functional recruitment of DCAF11 Amphista’s proprietary target-centric approach enables the development of Targeted Glues™ with exceptional profiles with its first clinical candidate, AMX-883, a DCAF16-dependent Targeted Glue™ degrader of BRD9, set to enter the clinic in H2 2026 for the treatment of AML

Amphista has successfully developed its Targeted Glues™ into degrader-antibody-conjugates (DACs), demonstrating the versatility of its platform beyond traditional small molecule approaches







Cambridge, UK, 26 February 2026 – Amphista Therapeutics (“the Company” or “Amphista”), a leader in the discovery and development of next generation non-cereblon/VHL targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines, presented new data at the Keystone Symposia on Proximity Based Biology and Therapeutics: Targeted Protein Degradation and Beyond in Banff, AB, Canada, 23-26 February.

In an oral presentation titled “Expanding Targeted Glue™ Applications for Clinical Use by Recruiting Novel E3 Ligases”, Louise Modis, Chief Scientific Officer at Amphista, outlined the translation of Amphista’s Targeted Glue™ technology from discovery to clinical development. It showcased how the Company’s target-first approach and proprietary chemistry is delivering differentiated and advanced molecular glue degraders beyond traditional cereblon/VHL-based approaches.

The presentation built on insights shared at the TPD & Induced Proximity Summit in October 2025, demonstrated how Amphista is leading the rational discovery and development of molecular glue degraders functioning via novel E3 ligases, including DCAF16, FBXO22 and DCAF11 into clinically viable oral therapeutics.

Louise provided new data from Amphista’s Targeted Glue™ pipeline, which exemplifies the exquisite selectivity, deep and sustained target degradation, and exceptional degradation kinetics that can be achieved in vivo with this innovative approach. Amphista’s progress is underpinned by its proprietary Eclipsys® platform technology which combines high-resolution CryoEM of ternary complexes, geometric deep learning, advanced folding algorithms and cheminformatics to rationalize and enhance molecular glue degrader development. The therapeutic potential of Amphista’s chemistry is further expanded by its compatibility with degrader-antibody conjugate (DAC) approaches.

Louise Modis, Chief Scientific Officer of Amphista Therapeutics, said: “We have made significant progress in advancing our Targeted Glue™ technology toward clinical application. This presentation at Keystone demonstrates how Amphista’s mechanistically differentiated approach of recruiting the most structurally efficient E3 ligase - including DCAF16, FBXO22 and now DCAF11 - translates into exceptional molecular properties, tissue distribution and degradation of the target. We have now demonstrated that we can successfully and reproducibly harness multiple novel E3 ligases beyond cereblon/VHL with advanced drug-like degraders. We're excited to share data on AMX-883, our first clinical candidate, alongside innovations in degrader-antibody-conjugates and CNS-penetrant degraders that further expands the therapeutic opportunity for our Targeted Glue™ technology."

Presentation details:

Title: Expanding Targeted Glue Applications for Clinical Use by Recruiting Novel E3 Ligases Date and Time: Wednesday 25 February 2026, 8:00–11:00 AM MST (UTC-7) Presenter: Louise Modis, Chief Scientific Officer, Amphista Therapeutics





Ends

Amphista Therapeutics

At Amphista Therapeutics, we are focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, through the discovery and development of advanced, next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines. Amphista applies its proprietary Eclipsys® platform to generate unique, sequentially bifunctional Targeted Glue™ therapeutics with a differentiated mechanism and leading drug-like properties. Our portfolio offers the potential to deliver first- and/or best-in-class therapeutics with performance characteristics beyond the limitations of CRBN and VHL-based agents. Amphista was co-founded by Advent Life Sciences and is additionally funded by a premier group of investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, SV’s Dementia Discovery Fund and Eli Lilly. For more information, please visit: www.amphista.com

Amphista, Eclipsys, Targeted Glue, Targeted Glues and the Amphista logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Amphista Therapeutics Limited.

For more information please contact:

Amphista Therapeutics

John Goodall

Email: Info@amphista.com





ICR Healthcare

Namrata Taak, Emily Johnson

Email: Amphista@icrhealthcare.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5813