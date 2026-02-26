KingKonree Expands ADA Sink Solutions to Support Inclusive Design Across North American Commercial Projects

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingKonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of solid surface sanitary ware and architectural surfacing solutions, today announced the expansion of its ADA-compliant sink portfolio for commercial and public facilities across North America.



This responds to the rising demand for accessible building products in projects that prioritize regulatory compliance and inclusive design. KingKonree's expanded sink solutions target architects, contractors, and developers working on high-traffic environments such as office buildings, hotels, schools, hospitals, and public facilities.



"As accessibility standards continue to shape building requirements across North America, we're providing regulation-ready handwashing systems that combine compliance with the durability these environments demand," the company stated.





Understanding ADA Compliance in Commercial Projects

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) establishes accessibility standards to ensure that public facilities can be safely and comfortably used by individuals with disabilities. For restroom installations, compliance involves meeting specific dimensional and installation guidelines that allow wheelchair access and proper maneuvering space. Bathroom sinks must meet specific height, clearance, and maneuvering requirements to allow safe and independent use for wheelchair users.

Most commercial developments require at least one accessible restroom per gender depending on occupancy and building type. Proper installation according to these guidelines is essential for regulatory approval and inclusive design.

KingKonree’s ADA compliant sinks products line includes vanity sinks, wall-mounted basins, and multi-user trough systems. These products are typically specified in workplaces, schools, and public restrooms where inclusive design is required to meet building codes and user expectations.

“Accessibility is no longer a secondary design consideration—it is a fundamental requirement in modern public space planning,” said a KingKonree representative. “Our expanded ADA sink solutions aim to help project teams meet compliance goals while maintaining durability and visual consistency across facilities.”





Solid Surface ADA Sink Solutions for High-Traffic Facilities

Rather than offering isolated products, KingKonree structures its accessible sink systems according to project type and usage demands.

- Educational Facilities

For schools and universities, KingKonree provides solid surface trough sinks designed for multi-user environments. Seamless one-piece construction supports high-capacity handwashing in student restrooms while maintaining accessibility standards. The durable, non-porous surface is engineered to withstand daily heavy use.

- Airports, Hotels, and Public Restrooms

In airports, hotel, resorts public areas, shopping malls, and office buildings, long wall-mounted trough basins and commercial cultured marble vanity sinks deliver a balance of accessibility, hygiene, and modern aesthetics. Seamless fabrication minimizes joints, supporting easier cleaning and maintenance in high-traffic environments.

- Healthcare and Medical Facilities

For hospitals and healthcare projects, KingKonree supplies wall-mounted solid surface sinks, including configurations with integrated grab handles and customized cabinet basins. These designs support accessible use while addressing the durability and hygiene expectations of medical environments.

Proven Project Experience in North America

KingKonree’s ADA sink solutions are supported by over 25years of solid surface manufacturing experience and already have many successful global projects across airports, public places in hotels, schools, public restrooms, hospitals, and shopping malls, including key projects in the United States and Canada.

To learn more, visit https://www.kingkonree.com/ada-compliant-sink.html

