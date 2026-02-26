Juvenescence successfully completes Phase 1 clinical trial of PAI-1 inhibitor and strengthens clinical development leadership

PAI-1 Inhibitor (MDI-2517) demonstrates good safety and tolerability profile, with Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial planned for 2026 in patients with metabolic and fibrotic disease

Carmel Nanthakumar, PhD, joins as VP, Translational Biology, following recent appointments of Paul Russell as Chief Development Officer and Catherine McClinton as Head of Clinical Operations

Ramsey, Isle of Man, 26 February 2026: Juvenescence Limited, a clinical stage AI-enabled biotech company, today announces that its plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1 inhibitor) (MDI-2517) has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. The Company has also strengthened its clinical development leadership team with the appointment of Carmel Nanthakumar, PhD, as VP, Translational Biology.

In January 2026, Juvenescence’s small molecule PAI-1 inhibitor completed a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial, demonstrating a good safety and tolerability profile and a once-daily profile. This first-in-class treatment is a potent small molecule inhibitor of PAI-1, a key regulator of pro-inflammatory and pro-fibrotic processes. The PAI-1 inhibitor targets multiple fibrotic conditions with high unmet medical need, including chronic kidney disease and interstitial lung disease. The development program has been informed by compelling human genetic validation showing a 10-year lifespan extension in populations with reduced PAI-1.

A Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of Juvenescence’s PAI-1 inhibitor in patients with metabolic and fibrotic disease is planned to initiate later in 2026.

Several additional assets in development by the Company are all progressing on schedule and are expected to enter the clinic in the next 12 months.

Clinical development leadership team additions

Further enhancing its ability to develop assets from discovery through to the clinic, Juvenescence has appointed Carmel Nanthakumar, PhD, as VP, Translational Biology. Carmel joins from GSK, where she spent almost 18 years, most recently as a Senior Scientific Director focusing on respiratory and fibrotic disease. In this role, Carmel led drug discovery programs from target identification to candidate selection and previously spent five years as a Clinical Development Director, bringing significant expertise across the drug development process.

Carmel’s appointment follows other recent significant additions to Juvenescence’s development leadership team. Paul Russell joined Juvenescence as Chief Development Officer in late 2025, bringing over 27 years of pharma and biotech experience. Paul most recently served as Head of Development at Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd, where he led strategy for all development program activities, from candidate selection to Phase 2, where its lead candidate was subsequently acquired by Genentech. Prior to that, Paul was Director of Early Clinical Development and Project Leader at RespiVert, a small biotech unit of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). He also worked at GSK in various roles, culminating as Global Head of Respiratory Clinical Pharmacology Science & Study Operations, as well as Servier and AstraZeneca.

Catherine McClinton also recently joined Juvenescence as Head of Clinical Operations, bringing 30 years of clinical expertise, spanning clinical programs from Phases 1-3. Catherine brings a significant track record of driving high-quality data, regulatory readiness and on-target trial delivery, which will prove critical as the Company advances more programs into the clinic.

Dr Richard Marshall CBE, CEO of Juvenescence commented: "With our PAI-1 inhibitor advancing towards a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial following its successful Phase 1 completion, we are well-positioned to deliver value for patients and investors as we pursue our mission of extending healthy lifespan. Our PAI-1 inhibitor is the most advanced asset in our diverse pipeline of medicines addressing fundamental aging mechanisms, including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrotic disease, muscle wasting and rheumatoid arthritis. We look forward to providing further updates in due course.

“As well as our significant clinical progress, I am delighted to welcome Carmel to the team. Her appointment, coupled with recent significant additions of Paul and Catherine, further enhances our ability to expand and progress our pipeline of AI-enabled medicines, from discovery through to late-stage development."

About Juvenescence

Juvenescence is a clinical-stage AI-enabled biotech company developing novel medicines to extend healthy lifespan. Our approach centres around developing medicines that target core aging mechanisms to treat and prevent age-related diseases.

It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg Bailey and Dr Declan Doogan – with a track record of leading 2 of the 10 largest biopharma deals in the last decade, including the sale of Biohaven to Pfizer for $11.6bn. The Juvenescence team, led by Dr Richard Marshall CBE, consists of world-class R&D leadership that have previously been instrumental in the approval of medicines totalling $30bn in peak annual sales.

Powered by an unrivalled drug development team, Juvenescence leverages cutting-edge AI tools to unlock successful therapeutics. The company’s diverse, AI-enabled medicines pipeline of clinical and near-clinical stage candidates targeting core aging mechanisms are in development for cognition, cardio-metabolism, immunity and cellular repair. In addition, Juvenescence has investments in a number of cutting-edge companies and platform technologies focused on AI and regenerative medicine.

