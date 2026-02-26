Good Supply Cannabis Brand Expands High-Potency Portfolio with New Spring Lineup Across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage and wellness industries, today announced that Good Supply, one of Canada’s most recognized cannabis brands, has launched its spring product lineup, a new seasonal product release designed to accelerate growth across high-performing formats, including high-potency vapes, flower, and expanded pre-roll offerings.

Good Supply’s latest product lineup delivers approachable cannabis experiences backed by strong potency, consistent quality, and familiar flavour cues, while expanding consumer choice across multiple categories that continue to drive engagement and repeat purchase behaviour in the Canadian adult-use market.

As industry demand increasingly shifts toward high-THC products and trusted brand consistency, Good Supply’s Spring portfolio introduces new offerings designed to perform at retail, deepen consumer loyalty, and strengthen the brand’s category mix.

Blair MacNeil, President Canada, Tilray Brands, stated, “Good Supply continues to execute with discipline at the intersection of innovation, potency, and accessibility. The brand’s latest product release builds on strong consumer demand for flavour-forward, high-quality products across vapes, flower, and pre-rolls, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering consistent experiences that drive velocity, expand portfolio depth, and support long-term brand growth.”

High-Potency Vape Innovation

Leading the Spring lineup are two new 1g 510 vape cartridges, formulated for smoothness, bold flavour, and elevated THC content — reinforcing Good Supply’s momentum in one of the industry’s most competitive segments.

• Berry Blurry 510 1g Vape

Packed with notes of strawberry, raspberry, and creamy yogurt, Berry Blurry delivers a sweet, nostalgic flavour profile reminiscent of a classic swirl treat. This hybrid cartridge clocks in at 91–97% THC, offering a potent yet balanced experience.

• Cherry Lime Blast 510 1g Vape

A bright, sativa-leaning option, Cherry Lime Blast opens with bold cherry-lime flavour and a hint of raspberry sweetness. With 91–96% THC, it delivers smooth, powerful draws designed to elevate without compromising flavour.

Cannabis Flower and Pre-Rolls: New Genetics, Limited Drops, Expanded Formats

Good Supply’s spring product lineup also expands its flower and pre-roll portfolio with new strains, fan-favourite genetics, and limited-edition releases.

• Blueberry Donuts | 28g Flower & 10 x 0.35g Pre-Rolls

A West Coast exclusive, this in-house indica blends classic blueberry genetics with powdered donut notes for a berry-forward flavour that is subtly sour, rich, and satisfying.

• Façade | 7g Flower & 7 x 0.5g Pre-Rolls (Limited Edition)

Crafted from Eye Candy x Apples & Bananas, Façade is an uplifting hybrid delivering 24–30% THC with bright citrus, floral, and musky notes. Dominant terpenes include beta-caryophyllene, d-limonene, and linalool, making this limited drop ideal for long days, social moments, and easy-going experiences.

• Ice Cream Rntz | 7g Flower, 14 x 0.5g Pre-Rolls & 10 x 0.35g Pre-Rolls

Selected through Good Supply’s beta program, Ice Cream Rntz is a decadent indica showcasing layered flavours of cake, creamy vanilla, and subtle popcorn. Featuring 26–32% THC and a terpene profile rich in beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool.

National Rollout Supporting Retail Performance

Good Supply’s Spring Lineup is now rolling out at retailers across Canada in select formats and limited quantities. Availability may vary by province.

For more information on Good Supply products and where to find them, visit www.goodsupply.ca

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and has been recognized for its best-selling flower, and pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic cannabis strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we’re always up for a good time.

Along with its renowned products, Good Supply reduces environmental impact with sustainable packaging, hemp mouthpieces and reforestation efforts through their partnership with Printreleaf™1.

To learn more about Good Supply and its latest product launches, visit www.goodsupply.ca.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

1 Good Supply reinforces ‘Green You Can Feel Good About’ through its sustainable packaging and has diverted +925,000kg of plastic from landfills and +2,800 trees reforested, while offsetting +230,000lbs of paper with PrintReleaf™.