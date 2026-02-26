Macerich to Present at Citi’s 2026 31st Annual Global Property CEO Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) (the “Company” or “Macerich”) today announced that Jack Hsieh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Swanstrom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a round table presentation at Citi’s 2026 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 2:55 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website, investing.macerich.com, and a replay will be available at the same location.

About Macerich

Macerich (NYSE: MAC) is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 39 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 38 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.



Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

