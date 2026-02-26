B5 Fuel Industry Report 2026: $22.91 Bn Market Growth Spurred by Emission Regulations and Engine Compatibility, Despite Feedstock Volatility Challenges - Global Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B5 Fuel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global B5 Fuel Market is projected to expand from USD 22.91 Billion in 2025 to USD 32.19 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.83%

Support for the market is largely derived from strict government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and the fuel's seamless compatibility with standard diesel engines, allowing fleet operators to adopt it immediately without mechanical changes. Highlighting this strong regulatory-driven demand, Clean Fuels Alliance America reported in 2025 that the United States biomass-based diesel sector was on course to exceed 5 billion gallons in annual consumption.







Despite this growth, the market faces significant hurdles due to the volatile availability and fluctuating prices of agricultural feedstocks like soybean oil and animal fats. Because production relies on commodities essential to the global food supply, supply chain interruptions or poor harvests can trigger sharp increases in production costs, rendering the fuel less economically competitive than unblended diesel. Consequently, this persistent instability in raw material costs creates uncertainty for producers, acting as a barrier to more aggressive expansion within the global B5 fuel sector.



Market Drivers



Government mandates and renewable fuel policies act as the primary engines driving the Global B5 Fuel Market, as regulatory frameworks increasingly enforce minimum biodiesel inclusion rates to meet decarbonization goals. These laws secure a consistent baseline demand for B5 blends by requiring fuel suppliers to incorporate biomass-based diesel, thereby stabilizing market uptake and reducing risks associated with voluntary adoption.

The global push toward higher compulsory usage is evident in reports such as the 'Indonesia: Biofuels Annual' from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service in August 2025, noting Indonesia's mandate increase to 40% (B40), and the 'Brazil: Biofuels Annual' in September 2025, which highlighted Brazil's rise to a 15% (B15) blending requirement.



Simultaneously, the escalating global demand for environmentally friendly energy solutions is accelerating market expansion, with fleet operators seeking fuels that provide immediate greenhouse gas reductions through compatibility with existing engines. This shift toward sustainability is driving manufacturers to scale operations to meet the needs of the transportation and industrial sectors. For instance, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported in June 2025 that total U.S. biofuels production achieved a record 1.39 million barrels per day in 2024, illustrating the substantial manufacturing growth required to satisfy this increasing appetite for cleaner energy alternatives.



Market Challenges



The volatility of feedstock availability and the consequent instability of raw material prices represent the primary obstacles to the Global B5 Fuel Market's growth. Since B5 production depends heavily on agricultural commodities such as soybean oil and animal fats, it is inherently tied to the fluctuations of the global food supply chain, where variables like adverse weather and harvest variations can trigger sudden cost spikes. This unpredictability creates a challenging economic landscape for producers, making it difficult to maintain competitive pricing against conventional petroleum diesel, which typically enjoys more established and consistent supply networks.



The market's high sensitivity to agricultural output is driven by the sheer magnitude of its resource dependency. As reported by Clean Fuels Alliance America, the United States clean fuel production sector consumed over one billion pounds of soybean oil per month in 2024, indicating that even minor increases in commodity prices can drastically escalate operational costs. As a result, manufacturers grapple with uncertain profit margins and financial risks, which discourages the long-term capital investment necessary for aggressive market expansion.



Market Trends



The market is currently experiencing a pivotal shift toward waste-derived and second-generation feedstocks, changing procurement strategies to reduce dependence on food-based agricultural commodities. Major producers are increasingly utilizing used cooking oil (UCO), animal fats, and other residues to benefit from superior greenhouse gas reduction profiles and protection against volatile crop pricing, while also complying with standards that penalize first-generation crop-based fuels. This industry-wide realignment is exemplified by Neste's 'Annual Report 2024' from February 2025, which noted that waste and residue feedstocks constituted an average of 90% of the company's total renewable material inputs for the year.



Concurrently, the market is expanding significantly through the adoption of bio-blends in the maritime and off-highway sectors, where operators are under pressure to decarbonize immediately. Shipping companies and heavy industries are turning to biodiesel blends as a drop-in solution that eliminates the need for engine retrofitting, effectively creating new revenue streams beyond traditional on-road transportation. According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in its January 2025 '2024 Bunker Sales' report, sales of biofuel blends in the Port of Singapore rose to 0.88 million tonnes in 2024, highlighting the rapid uptake of these sustainable alternatives within the maritime industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $32.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Players Profiled in the B5 Fuel Market

Neste Oyj

POET, LLC.

ADM (Group) Limited

Cosan S.A.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell PLC

BP p.l.c.

ECB Group

Chevron Corporation

B5 Fuel Market, by Feedstock:

Vegetable Oils

Animal Fats

B5 Fuel Market, by Application:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Others

B5 Fuel Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl36ti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment