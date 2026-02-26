UK-China talks on Thermobalancing therapy for kidney stones, enlarged/inflamed prostate, back pain and joints problems

Oxford, UK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent months, a series of summits exploring new opportunities in life sciences and healthcare innovation have been held in the UK and China, including discussions on the impact of Thermobalancing therapy for kidney stones, enlarged and inflamed prostates, and back pain.

Tang Song and Ariana Adjani at the UK-China Forum; meeting on Thermobalancing therapy in China

As this collaboration continues, great potential for mutually beneficial results emerges through the practical implementation of innovative, US-patented Thermobalancing therapy (热平衡疗法) and Dr Allen's Device (艾伦医生理疗设备).

Thermobalancing Therapy: Roadshow in the UK and China

Beginning with meetings in London and Oxford with Mr Tang Song, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Foreign Investment Administration of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) of China, talks continued with healthcare professionals in Xiamen, Wuxi, Hefei, and Nanking.

The advantages of Thermobalancing therapy as a novel non-invasive medical technology for kidney stones, back pain, benign prostatic hyperplasia and chronic prostatitis, were presented by co-founder of Fine Treatment Ariana Adjani in the UK and China.

1. Meetings in London-Oxford were introductory with 25 participants from China.

2. The first meeting in China was held in Xiamen, also known as the “Gate of China,” where Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s devices were presented to the audience in China.

3. The second city was Wuxi, also known as the "Pearl of Taihu Lake.” Thermobalancing therapy was first proven to have efficacy in clinical studies by improving the well-being of people with back pain, kidney stone, enlarged prostate and chronic prostatitis.

4. The third city Hefei, is also known as “the National Pilot City in Science-Technology Innovation.” The safety issues of Dr Allen's device were discussed in the Institute of Advanced Technology at the University of Science and Technology of China.

5. The fourth city Nanjing or Nanking City is literally translated as the "Southern Capital.” A natural approach to long-term wellness is a benefit of Thermobalancing therapy.

Future Collaboration Opportunities

Christina Rayko, along with other members of the UK-China collaboration team, is working to support innovations in natural treatments for chronic prostatitis, kidney stones, low back pain, and enlarged prostate using Dr. Allen's device, as well as the commercialization of these initiatives.

Ongoing dialogue between Fine Treatment (UK) and Chinese healthcare professionals creates favourable conditions for further collaboration in areas such as joint research on innovative Thermobalancing therapy and the exchange of best practices in the treatment of chronic internal diseases.