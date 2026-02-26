Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025; and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the Fourth Quarter 2025

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $3.1 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $9.7 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $0.02 basic and diluted, compared to $0.07 basic and $0.02 diluted in the same quarter of 2024.

Time charter revenues were $52.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $57.1 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to the sale of two vessels in 2025 and the higher number of drydocking days during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of 2024, which decreased ownership days and the fleet’s available days for hire.

Net income for 2025, amounted to $17.8 million and net income attributable to common stockholders amounted to $12.1 million. This compares to net income of $12.7 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.0 million for 2024. Time charter revenues for 2025, were $213.5 million, compared to $228.2 million for 2024. Earnings per share for 2025 were $0.11 basic and diluted, compared to $0.06 basic and $0.05 diluted for 2024.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The cash dividend will be payable on March 18, 2026, to all common shareholders of record as of March 11, 2026. As of February 25, 2026, the Company had 115,789,435 common shares issued and outstanding and 16,202,921 warrants outstanding.

Fleet Employment (As of February 25, 2026) VESSEL

BUILT DWT

SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE

(USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY

DATE TO

CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO

OWNERS**** NOTES 9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers 1 DSI Phoenix A 13,500 4.75% Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 8-Aug-25 1/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/2026 2017 60,456 2 DSI Pollux A 14,000 5.00% Bunge SA, Geneva 30-Sep-25 9-Dec-25 2015 60,446 14,750 5.00% Stone Shipping Ltd 9-Dec-25 1/Jan/2027 - 28/Feb/2027 3 DSI Pyxis A 13,100 5.00% Stone Shipping Ltd 8-Nov-24 27/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026 1 2018 60,362 4 DSI Polaris A 12,250 4.75% Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 1-Jul-25 21/Jul/2026 - 21/Sep/2026 2018 60,404 5 DSI Pegasus A 14,250 4.75% Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd 15-Aug-25 20/May/2026 - 20/Jul/2026 2015 60,508 6 DSI Aquarius B 13,300 5.00% Bunge SA, Geneva 6-Dec-24 7-Nov-25 2016 60,309 14,500 5.00% 7-Nov-25 1/Nov/2026 - 31/Dec/2026 7 DSI Aquila B 14,500 5.00% Bunge SA, Geneva 12-Oct-25 25/Feb/2027 - 25/Apr/2027 2 2015 60,309 8 DSI Altair B 15,750 5.00% Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd. 28-Sep-24 27-Dec-25 3 2016 60,309 14,750 5.00% Bunge SA, Geneva 19-Jan-26 15/Jan/2027 - 30/Mar/2027 9 DSI Andromeda B 14,000 4.75% Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd 28-Mar-25 17-Nov-25 4,5 2016 60,309 14,600 5.00% Western Bulk Carriers AS 7-Dec-25 1/Apr/2027 - 31/May/2027 5 Panamax Bulk Carriers 10 LETO 12,750 4.75% Cargill International SA, Geneva 4-Apr-25 16/Jul/2026 - 16/Sep/2026 2010 81,297 11 MAERA 8,400 5.00% China Resource Chartering Limited 15-Dec-24 3-Nov-25 2013 75,403 11,750 5.00% CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 3-Nov-25 20/Oct/2026 - 20/Dec/2026 12 ISMENE 11,000 5.00% CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd. 24-Apr-25 20/Mar/2026 - 20/May/2026 2013 77,901 13 CRYSTALIA C 13,900 5.00% Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. 4-May-24 10/Mar/2026 - 20/Mar/2026 1 2014 77,525 14 ATALANDI C 10,100 5.00% Stone Shipping Ltd 8-Jun-25 15/Jun/2026 - 15/Aug/2026 6 2014 77,529 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 15 MAIA D 11,600 5.00% Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd. 9-Dec-24 16-Jan-26 7 2009 82,193 14,000 5.00% 16-Jan-26 5/Jul/2027 - 5/Sep/2027 16 MYRSINI D 13,000 4.75% Cargill International SA, Geneva 26-Feb-25 3-Jan-26 2010 82,117 13,500 5.00% Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd. 3-Jan-26 20/Dec/2026 - 20/Feb/2027 17 MEDUSA D 13,000 4.75% Cargill International SA, Geneva 16-Mar-25 15/May/2026 - 15/Jul/2026 2010 82,194 18 MYRTO D 12,000 5.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 23-Dec-24 1/Mar/2026 - 15/May/2026 2013 82,131 19 ASTARTE 12,500 5.00% Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd. 2-Aug-25 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/2026 2013 81,513 20 LEONIDAS P. C. 14,000 5.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 24-Sep-25 15/Sep/2026 - 15/Nov/2026 2011 82,165 4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 21 AMPHITRITE E 12,100 5.00% Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg 8-Jan-25 12-Feb-26 8 2012 98,697 16,500 5.00% 12-Feb-26 1/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027 9 22 POLYMNIA E 14,000 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG 17-Aug-25 10/Apr/2026 - 10/Jun/2026 2012 98,704 23 ELECTRA F 14,000 4.75% Aquavita International S.A. 3-Jun-24 7-Dec-25 2013 87,150 14,000 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG 7-Dec-25 1/Dec/2026 - 31/Jan/2027 24 PHAIDRA F 9,750 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 31-May-25 26-Feb-26 10 2013 87,146 14,500 5.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 26-Feb-26 20/Feb/2027 - 20/Apr/2027 11 8 Capesize Bulk Carriers 25 SEMIRIO G 16,650 5.00% Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 11-Feb-25 15-Mar-26 12 2007 174,261 21,650 5.00% 15-Mar-26 31/Jan/2027 - 15/Apr/2027 13 26 NEW YORK G 17,600 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11-Jan-25 27/Feb/2026 - 13/May/2026 1,14 2010 177,773 27 SEATTLE H 17,500 5.00% Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 1-Oct-23 24-Oct-25 15,16 2011 179,362 24,500 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 29-Nov-25 1/May/2027 - 30/Jun/2027 28 P. S. PALIOS H 27,150 5.00% Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd 7-May-24 15-Dec-25 2013 179,134 25,200 5.00% Glencore Freight Pte. Ltd. 15-Dec-25 15/Nov/2026 - 15/Jan/2027 29 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I 26,800 5.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 16-Sep-24 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 2014 179,492 30 SANTA BARBARA I 22,000 5.00% Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. 27-Dec-24 27-Nov-25 17 2015 179,426 25,500 5.00% Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S 27-Nov-25 1/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027 31 NEW ORLEANS 26,000 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 31-Oct-25 1/Dec/2026 - 15/Feb/2027 17,18 2015 180,960 32 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00% Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 5 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 33 LOS ANGELES J 28,700 5.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 20-Jul-24 1-Nov-25 2012 206,104 24,000 5.00% MOL Ocean Bulk Pte. Ltd., Singapore 1-Nov-25 10/Sep/2026 - 1/Nov/2026 34 PHILADELPHIA J 21,500 5.00% Refined Success Limited 29-May-25 9/Jun/2026 - 8/Aug/2026 2012 206,040 35 SAN FRANCISCO K 26,000 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 1-Mar-25 25/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 2017 208,006 36 NEWPORT NEWS K 25,000 5.00% Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd. 16-Jun-25 1/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 Based on latest information. 2 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from September 17, 2025 to October 12, 2025. 3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from December 27, 2025 to January 19, 2026. 4 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from November 17, 2025 to December 7, 2025. 5 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years. 6 The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period. 7 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (December 31, 2025), at a hire rate of 105% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC or the vessel’s present charter party rate whichever of the two is higher. 8 The charter rate was US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period. 9 The charter rate will be US$13,000 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period. 10 Estimated redelivery date from the charterers. 11 Estimated delivery date to the charterers. 12 Vessel off hire for drydocking from September 8, 2025 to November 1, 2025. 13 Estimated date. 14 The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period. 15 Charterers compensated the Owners, for any period in excess of the new maximum date (October 3, 2025), at a hire rate of 108% of the average of the Baltic Cape Index 5TC for the days exceeding the period. 16 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from October 24, 2025 to November 29, 2025. 17 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years. 18 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from September 20, 2025 to October 31, 2025.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 52,054 $ 57,073 $ 213,541 $ 228,209 Voyage expenses 3,122 3,540 12,417 13,607 Vessel operating expenses 20,281 19,215 80,244 82,587 Net income 3,129 9,737 17,827 12,746 Net income attributable to common stockholders 1,687 8,295 12,058 6,977 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 36.0 38.0 36.7 38.9 Number of vessels 36.0 38.0 36.0 38.0 Weighted average age of vessels 12.1 11.3 12.1 11.3 Ownership days 3,312 3,496 13,406 14,219 Available days 3,178 3,434 13,014 14,057 Operating days 3,181 3,423 12,969 14,009 Fleet utilization 100.0 % 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.7 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 15,397 $ 15,589 $ 15,454 $ 15,267 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 6,123 $ 5,496 $ 5,986 $ 5,808

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses for a period divided by the number of our available days for the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessel profitability.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13758558.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

REVENUES: (unaudited) (unaudited) Time charter revenues $ 52,054 $ 57,073 $ 213,541 $ 228,209 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage expenses 3,122 3,540 12,417 13,607 Vessel operating expenses 20,281 19,215 80,244 82,587 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 12,040 11,368 46,525 44,691 General and administrative expenses 8,972 8,322 34,099 33,435 Management fees to a related party 277 333 1,191 1,332 Gain on sale of vessels - - (3,663 ) (5,799 ) Other operating (income)/loss 103 (215 ) 538 (422 ) Operating income, total $ 7,259 $ 14,510 $ 42,190 $ 58,778 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Interest expense and finance costs (10,366 ) (11,620 ) (42,951 ) (47,468 ) Interest and other income 1,728 2,361 7,505 8,369 Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments 30 461 (196 ) 274 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (3,475 ) Gain/(Loss) on related party investments 2,982 (1,606 ) (1,072 ) (3,905 ) Gain/(loss) on equity securities 4,041 - 14,671 (400 ) Gain on warrants 255 5,519 490 719 Gain(loss) from equity method investments (2,800 ) 112 (2,810 ) (146 ) Total other expenses, net $ (4,130 ) $ (4,773 ) $ (24,363 ) $ (46,032 ) Net income $ 3,129 $ 9,737 $ 17,827 $ 12,746 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (5,769 ) (5,769 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 1,687 8,295 12,058 6,977 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.06 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 110,820,174 119,087,512 110,459,096 115,956,249 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 111,959,217 119,685,417 110,497,640 118,655,243 Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income $ 3,129 $ 9,737 $ 17,827 $ 12,746 Other comprehensive income (Defined benefit plan) 23 4 23 4 Currency translation adjustment (50 ) - 3,313 - Comprehensive Income $ 3,102 $ 9,741 $ 21,163 $ 12,750





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2025 2024 * ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 122,255 $ 207,166** Investments in equity securities 118,194 - Other current assets 22,426 18,443 Fixed assets 826,663 880,145 Investments in related parties and equity method investments 53,875 47,240 Other noncurrent assets 26,779 18,024 Total assets $ 1,170,192 $ 1,171,018 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 636,109 $ 637,525 Other liabilities 31,670 28,436 Total stockholders' equity 502,413 505,057 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,170,192 $ 1,171,018 * The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements on that date. ** Includes time deposits of $64 million.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,309 $ 15,144 $ 47,507 $ 83,530 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 39,212 (30,660 ) (32,009 ) (39,783 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ (18,125 ) $ 7,377 $ (36,909 ) $ (21,673 )

