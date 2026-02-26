Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025; and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the Fourth Quarter 2025

 | Source: Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A. Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $3.1 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $9.7 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $0.02 basic and diluted, compared to $0.07 basic and $0.02 diluted in the same quarter of 2024.

Time charter revenues were $52.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $57.1 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to the sale of two vessels in 2025 and the higher number of drydocking days during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of 2024, which decreased ownership days and the fleet’s available days for hire.

Net income for 2025, amounted to $17.8 million and net income attributable to common stockholders amounted to $12.1 million. This compares to net income of $12.7 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.0 million for 2024. Time charter revenues for 2025, were $213.5 million, compared to $228.2 million for 2024. Earnings per share for 2025 were $0.11 basic and diluted, compared to $0.06 basic and $0.05 diluted for 2024.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The cash dividend will be payable on March 18, 2026, to all common shareholders of record as of March 11, 2026. As of February 25, 2026, the Company had 115,789,435 common shares issued and outstanding and 16,202,921 warrants outstanding.

Fleet Employment (As of February 25, 2026)
         
 VESSEL
BUILT DWT
SISTER SHIPS*GROSS RATE
(USD PER DAY)		COM**CHARTERERSDELIVERY
DATE TO
CHARTERERS***		REDELIVERY DATE TO
OWNERS****		NOTES
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1DSI PhoenixA13,5004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.8-Aug-251/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/2026 
 2017 60,456      
2DSI PolluxA14,0005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva30-Sep-259-Dec-25 
 2015 60,446 14,7505.00%Stone Shipping Ltd9-Dec-251/Jan/2027 - 28/Feb/2027 
3DSI PyxisA13,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd8-Nov-2427/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/20261
 2018 60,362       
4DSI PolarisA12,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.1-Jul-2521/Jul/2026 - 21/Sep/2026 
 2018 60,404     
5DSI PegasusA14,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd15-Aug-2520/May/2026 - 20/Jul/2026 
 2015 60,508     
6DSI AquariusB13,3005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva6-Dec-247-Nov-25 
 2016 60,309 14,5005.00%7-Nov-251/Nov/2026 - 31/Dec/2026 
7DSI AquilaB14,5005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva12-Oct-2525/Feb/2027 - 25/Apr/20272
 2015 60,309       
8DSI AltairB15,7505.00%Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.28-Sep-2427-Dec-253
 2016 60,309 14,7505.00%Bunge SA, Geneva19-Jan-2615/Jan/2027 - 30/Mar/2027
9DSI AndromedaB14,0004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd28-Mar-2517-Nov-254,5
 2016 60,309 14,6005.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS7-Dec-251/Apr/2027 - 31/May/2027
5 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10LETO 12,7504.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva4-Apr-2516/Jul/2026 - 16/Sep/2026 
 2010 81,297     
11MAERA 8,4005.00%China Resource Chartering Limited15-Dec-243-Nov-25 
 2013 75,403 11,7505.00%CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore3-Nov-2520/Oct/2026 - 20/Dec/2026 
12ISMENE 11,0005.00%CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd.24-Apr-2520/Mar/2026 - 20/May/2026 
 2013 77,901      
13CRYSTALIAC13,9005.00%Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.4-May-2410/Mar/2026 - 20/Mar/20261
 2014 77,525      
14ATALANDIC10,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd8-Jun-2515/Jun/2026 - 15/Aug/20266
 2014 77,529      
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
15MAIAD11,6005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.9-Dec-2416-Jan-267
 2009 82,193 14,0005.00%16-Jan-265/Jul/2027 - 5/Sep/2027
16MYRSINID13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva26-Feb-253-Jan-26 
 2010 82,117 13,5005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.3-Jan-2620/Dec/2026 - 20/Feb/2027 
17MEDUSAD13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva16-Mar-2515/May/2026 - 15/Jul/2026 
 2010 82,194      
18MYRTOD12,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo23-Dec-241/Mar/2026 - 15/May/2026 
 2013 82,131      
19ASTARTE 12,5005.00%Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.2-Aug-2516/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/2026 
 2013 81,513      
20LEONIDAS P. C. 14,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo24-Sep-2515/Sep/2026 - 15/Nov/2026 
 2011 82,165      
4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
21AMPHITRITEE12,1005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg8-Jan-2512-Feb-268
 2012 98,697 16,5005.00%12-Feb-261/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/20279
22POLYMNIAE14,0005.00%Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG17-Aug-2510/Apr/2026 - 10/Jun/2026 
 2012 98,704      
23ELECTRAF14,0004.75%Aquavita International S.A.3-Jun-247-Dec-25 
 2013 87,150 14,0005.00%Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG7-Dec-251/Dec/2026 - 31/Jan/2027 
24PHAIDRAF9,7505.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore31-May-2526-Feb-2610
 2013 87,146 14,5005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo26-Feb-2620/Feb/2027 - 20/Apr/202711
8 Capesize Bulk Carriers
25SEMIRIOG16,6505.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong11-Feb-2515-Mar-2612
 2007 174,261 21,6505.00%15-Mar-2631/Jan/2027 - 15/Apr/202713
26NEW YORKG17,6005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore11-Jan-2527/Feb/2026 - 13/May/20261,14
 2010 177,773      
27SEATTLEH17,5005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong1-Oct-2324-Oct-2515,16
 2011 179,362 24,5005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore29-Nov-251/May/2027 - 30/Jun/2027 
28P. S. PALIOSH27,1505.00%Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd7-May-2415-Dec-25 
 2013 179,134 25,2005.00%Glencore Freight Pte. Ltd.15-Dec-2515/Nov/2026 - 15/Jan/2027 
29G. P. ZAFIRAKISI26,8005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo16-Sep-2416/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 
 2014 179,492     
30SANTA BARBARAI22,0005.00%Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.27-Dec-2427-Nov-2517
 2015 179,426 25,5005.00%Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S27-Nov-251/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027
31NEW ORLEANS 26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore31-Oct-251/Dec/2026 - 15/Feb/202717,18
 2015 180,960      
32FLORIDA 25,9005.00%Bunge S.A., Geneva29-Mar-2229/Jan/2027 - 29/May/20275
 2022 182,063      
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
33LOS ANGELESJ28,7005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo20-Jul-241-Nov-25 
 2012 206,104 24,0005.00%MOL Ocean Bulk Pte. Ltd., Singapore1-Nov-2510/Sep/2026 - 1/Nov/2026 
34PHILADELPHIAJ21,5005.00%Refined Success Limited29-May-259/Jun/2026 - 8/Aug/2026 
 2012 206,040      
35SAN FRANCISCOK26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore1-Mar-2525/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 
 2017 208,006      
36NEWPORT NEWSK25,0005.00%Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd.16-Jun-251/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026 
 2017 208,021    
         
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1 Based on latest information.
2 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from September 17, 2025 to October 12, 2025.
3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from December 27, 2025 to January 19, 2026.
4 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from November 17, 2025 to December 7, 2025.
5 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
6 The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period.
7 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (December 31, 2025), at a hire rate of 105% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC or the vessel’s present charter party rate whichever of the two is higher.
8 The charter rate was US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period.
9 The charter rate will be US$13,000 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period.
10 Estimated redelivery date from the charterers.
11 Estimated delivery date to the charterers.
12 Vessel off hire for drydocking from September 8, 2025 to November 1, 2025.
13 Estimated date.
14 The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period.
15 Charterers compensated the Owners, for any period in excess of the new maximum date (October 3, 2025), at a hire rate of 108% of the average of the Baltic Cape Index 5TC for the days exceeding the period.
16 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from October 24, 2025 to November 29, 2025.
17 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
18 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from September 20, 2025 to October 31, 2025.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)    
   Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
   2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
          
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
 Time charter revenues$52,054 $57,073 $213,541 $228,209 
 Voyage expenses 3,122  3,540  12,417  13,607 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,281  19,215  80,244  82,587 
 Net income 3,129  9,737  17,827  12,746 
 Net income attributable to common stockholders 1,687  8,295  12,058  6,977 
FLEET DATA  
 Average number of vessels 36.0  38.0  36.7  38.9 
 Number of vessels 36.0  38.0  36.0  38.0 
 Weighted average age of vessels 12.1  11.3  12.1  11.3 
 Ownership days 3,312  3,496  13,406  14,219 
 Available days 3,178  3,434  13,014  14,057 
 Operating days 3,181  3,423  12,969  14,009 
 Fleet utilization 100.0% 99.7% 99.7% 99.7%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS  
 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$15,397 $15,589 $15,454 $15,267 
 Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$6,123 $5,496 $5,986 $5,808 
          

Non-GAAP Measures

(1)     Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses for a period divided by the number of our available days for the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessel profitability.

(2)     Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13758558.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


(See financial tables attached)
 
 
DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
   Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
   2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
REVENUES: (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
 Time charter revenues$52,054 $57,073 $213,541 $228,209 
OPERATING EXPENSES        
 Voyage expenses 3,122  3,540  12,417  13,607 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,281  19,215  80,244  82,587 
 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 12,040  11,368  46,525  44,691 
 General and administrative expenses 8,972  8,322  34,099  33,435 
 Management fees to a related party 277  333  1,191  1,332 
 Gain on sale of vessels -  -  (3,663) (5,799)
 Other operating (income)/loss 103  (215) 538  (422)
 Operating income, total$7,259 $14,510 $42,190 $58,778 
          
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)        
 Interest expense and finance costs (10,366) (11,620) (42,951) (47,468)
 Interest and other income 1,728  2,361  7,505  8,369 
 Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments 30  461  (196) 274 
 Loss on extinguishment of debt -  -  -  (3,475)
 Gain/(Loss) on related party investments 2,982  (1,606) (1,072) (3,905)
 Gain/(loss) on equity securities 4,041  -  14,671  (400)
 Gain on warrants 255  5,519  490  719 
 Gain(loss) from equity method investments (2,800) 112  (2,810) (146)
 Total other expenses, net$(4,130)$(4,773)$(24,363)$(46,032)
          
Net income$3,129 $9,737 $17,827 $12,746 
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442) (1,442) (5,769) (5,769)
          
Net income attributable to common stockholders 1,687  8,295  12,058  6,977 
          
Earnings per common share, basic $0.02 $0.07 $0.11 $0.06 
          
Earnings per common share, diluted$0.02 $0.02 $0.11 $0.05 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 110,820,174  119,087,512  110,459,096  115,956,249 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 111,959,217  119,685,417  110,497,640  118,655,243 
          
   Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
   2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Net Income$3,129 $9,737 $17,827 $12,746 
Other comprehensive income (Defined benefit plan) 23  4  23  4 
Currency translation adjustment (50) -  3,313  - 
Comprehensive Income$3,102 $9,741 $21,163 $12,750 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA  
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)  
      
   2025  2024 *
ASSETS (unaudited)  
      
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits$122,255$207,166**
Investments in equity securities 118,194 -
Other current assets 22,426 18,443
Fixed assets 826,663 880,145
Investments in related parties and equity method investments 53,875 47,240
Other noncurrent assets 26,779 18,024
 Total assets $1,170,192$1,171,018
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
      
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs$636,109$637,525
Other liabilities 31,670 28,436
Total stockholders' equity 502,413 505,057
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,170,192$1,171,018
      
*The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements on that date.
**Includes time deposits of $64 million.


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)    
   Three months ended December 31,  Year ended December 31,
   2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
          
Net cash provided by operating activities$7,309 $15,144 $47,507 $83,530 
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 39,212  (30,660) (32,009) (39,783)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities$(18,125)$7,377 $(36,909)$(21,673)
             

Corporate Contact:
Margarita Veniou
Chief Corporate Development, Governance & 
Communications Officer and Secretary 
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100 
Email: mveniou@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com
X: @Dianaship

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero 
Capital Link, Inc. 
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540 
New York, N.Y. 10169 
Tel.: (212) 661-7566 
Email: diana@capitallink.com


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading