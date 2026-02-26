To

26 February 2026

Company Announcement number 17/2026

Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold its Annual general meeting on the 16 March 2026 at 01.00 pm at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 København V, with the following agenda:

Submission of the Annual Report 2025 for adoption Proposal for indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report Proposal for amendment to Realkredit Danmark’s Articles of Association to increase the number of Members of the Executive Management Submission of the Remuneration Policy 2026 and Remuneration Report 2025 Election of members to the Board of Directors Appointment of external auditor Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders





For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, on +45 21 55 87 42.

Attachment