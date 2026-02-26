|To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
26 February 2026
Company Announcement number 17/2026
Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold its Annual general meeting on the 16 March 2026 at 01.00 pm at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 København V, with the following agenda:
- Submission of the Annual Report 2025 for adoption
- Proposal for indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
- Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report
- Proposal for amendment to Realkredit Danmark’s Articles of Association to increase the number of Members of the Executive Management
- Submission of the Remuneration Policy 2026 and Remuneration Report 2025
- Election of members to the Board of Directors
- Appointment of external auditor
- Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders
The Executive Management
For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, on +45 21 55 87 42.
Attachment