U.S. Dental Insurance Market Size to Surpass USD 126.5 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the U.S. dental insurance market size accounted for USD 97.7 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 99.9 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 126.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 2.62% from 2026 to 2035. The market is booming due to a surge in oral health awareness and a rise in the geriatric demographic.

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Highlights:

By Coverage: The Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (PPO) segment held the largest market share of 89.56% in 2025.

By Coverage: Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO) are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By Procedure: The Preventive segment contributed the largest market share of 50% in 2025.

By Procedure: Preventive care is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Demographics: The Adults segment captured the largest market share of 57% in 2025.

By Demographics: The Senior Citizens segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By End Users: The Corporates segment accounted for a major market share of 63% in 2025.



U.S. Dental Insurance Market Revenue, By Coverage, 2023-2025 (USD Billion)

Coverage 2023 2024 2025 Dental Preferred Provider Organizations 83.8 85.6 87.5 Dental Health Maintenance Organizations 5 5.1 5.2 Others 4.8 4.9 4.9

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Revenue, By Procedure, 2023-2025 (USD Billion)

Procedure 2023 2024 2025 Major 19.7 20.2 20.7 Basic 27.3 27.9 28.6 Preventive 46.6 47.5 48.4

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Revenue, By Demographics, 2023-2025 (USD Billion)

Demographics 2023 2024 2025 Senior Citizens 16 16.4 16.9 Adults 53.4 54.6 55.9 Minors 24.1 24.5 24.9

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Revenue, By End-user, 2023-2025 (USD Billion)

End-user 2023 2024 2025 Individuals 34.3 35 35.8 Corporates 59.3 60.6 61.8

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Overview

Dental insurance is a segment of medical insurance that covers the costs associated with dental treatments and procedures. In exchange for premium payments, dental insurance reimburses a portion of the treatment expenses. It typically covers preventive care, such as emergency treatments, cleanings, exams, X-rays, and fillings. Payments for procedures are made directly to healthcare providers (hospitals, clinics, etc.), subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.

There are various types of dental insurance coverage, including PPOs, indemnity plans, and HMOs. Dental insurance is designed to help cover the treatment costs for individuals and families. The growing prevalence of dental issues in the U.S., driven by an aging population and sedentary lifestyles, is propelling the growth of the U.S. dental insurance market.

According to the American Dental Association, overall health spending in the U.S. increased by 3.8% in 2024, while dental spending rose by 2.5%. National dental expenditures totalled USD 174 billion in 2023, representing 3.6% of total health spending.

Government spending on dental care has also seen a rise in recent years. From 2022 to 2024, government program spending increased by 18%, largely driven by Medicare. More than USD 3 billion of the USD 4 billion increase in U.S. dental spending was attributed to Medicare, while Medicaid contributed the remaining USD 1 billion.

How AI is Transforming the U.S. Dental Insurance Market

AI is revolutionizing dental claim processing, with insurance companies implementing two primary types of AI systems: machine learning and rule-based automation. These technologies enable insurance providers to enhance their algorithms for more efficient claim processing. AI benefits dental professionals by enabling rapid claims processing and identifying preventable errors early. By integrating AI into dentistry, administrators can achieve faster claims handling, as AI systems conduct initial triage to verify patient eligibility, ensure the correct treatment is provided, and confirm paperwork is complete.

What is Dental Insurance?

Dental insurance is a specialized health insurance policy or add-on covering oral care costs, including routine checkups and complex oral treatment procedures. It helps to minimize the out-of-pocket expenses for preventive or necessary dental treatment. The various aspects of dental insurance, like coverage level, which typically covers the total cost of basic procedures, and major procedure coverages change with the policy, inclusion, and exclusion, wherein most cosmetic procedures are excluded.

Most of the dental insurance plans emphasize preventing oral diseases by covering routine examination and scaling procedures. In the U.S., dental insurance is experiencing massive growth due to a rise in the aging population, who require more complicated and expensive dental procedures, which is boosting the demand for long-term dental coverage plans.

Market Opportunity

The U.S. dental insurance market focuses on bridging the gap between expensive, growing dental needs and the demand for accessible preventative insurance. The market is driven by employer-sponsored plans, individual, gig-economy, and retiree-focused plans, with a trend toward digitalization and AI-driven efficiency. The growth is boosted by heightened awareness of oral health, a surge in demand for cosmetic procedures, and the expansion of employer-sponsored plans. The market is further accelerated by advancements in digital dentistry, and the rise in the aging population increases the demand for comprehensive coverage.

Heightened awareness regarding the link between oral health and systemic diseases has led to a boost in demand for insurance coverage. The growth in dental service organizations has led to a more organized, efficient, and technology-driven market. Surges in cost for complex dental work have made insurance a vital tool for consumers.

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 97.7 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 99.9 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 126.5 Billion Market Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 2.62% Dominating Region North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Coverage, Procedure, Demographics, and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Segmental Insights

Coverage Insights

Which Coverage Segment Dominated the U.S. Dental Insurance Market?

The dental preferred provider organizations segment is projected to hold the major market share of 89.56% in 2025. It dominates this market due to its adaptability and cost-effectiveness. This market is driven by offering extensive coverage offers, cost-saving for in-network care, lack of referral requirement makes these plan a premiere choice for both employers and individuals. It provides flexibility of choice wherein a member can choose the dentist out of the network area, though it might be expensive, but then it is not as restrictive as other coverage segments. It provides transparency and preset fees for specific treatments.

The dental health maintenance organizations segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. This segment is gaining a lot of traction in this market due to affordable premiums paired with stable, low-cost care. It often provide full or very less cost coverage for preventive dental care. Firms are utilizing affordable dental benefits to attract and retain staff in a competitive market. As the U.S. population ages, there is a surge in demand for dental care, which led to the adoption of these plans, which further boosts the market.

Procedure Insights

How did the Preventive Segment hold the Largest Share in the U.S. Dental Insurance Market?

The preventive segment held the largest share of around 50% in the U.S. dental insurance market in 2025. It leads this market due to its affordability, accessible routine oral care, and focus on preventing expensive complex procedures. It is cost-effective, as many insurance services provide preventive care at lower premiums, making it highly attractive to consumers. Many insurance plans cover the total or almost total cost of preventive care, leading to higher utilization and regular dental vi

sits, which boosts this segment. This market is further driven by heightened awareness about oral health care, a surge in aging demographics, and employer-sponsored plans.

The procedure segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This segment is witnessing tremendous growth due to the rise in the aging population, increased awareness regarding oral health linking to systemic wellness, the surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological advancement. There is a surge in demand for flexible, comprehensive dental insurance tailored to freelancers, gig workers, and retirees. This segment is further propelled due to the shift in the market from basic coverage from preventive care to incorporating more extensive service coverage to meet the patient demand.

Demographics Insights

Why Is the Adults Segment Dominating the U.S. Dental Insurance Market?

The adult segment dominated the U.S. dental insurance market with approximately 57% share in 2025. It dominates this market due to the surge in demand for restorative procedures in the aging population, the rise in awareness of the link between oral health and systemic wellness, and the rise in employer-sponsored plans for working adults. This market is further driven by a surge in demand for cosmetic procedures and growing independent coverage for seniors. Government initiatives like Medicaid expansion increase the accessibility for dental benefits, which further fuel its dominance.

The senior citizens segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. This segment is expanding rapidly due to the surge in the aging population, the high need for complex care, the surge in oral systemic health awareness, and the adoption of Medicare gaps and private insurance. This market is further propelled by a surge in demand for stand-alone dental insurance plans as many seniors lose their employer-sponsored plans.

End-User Insights

Which End-User Segment held the Largest Share in the U.S. Dental Insurance Market?

The corporate segment dominated the market with the largest share in the market share of 63% in 2025. It is governing this market majorly because employer-sponsored plans are the main component of benefit packages used to attract and retain talent. By utilizing group buying power for negotiated, cost-effective, and flexible coverage, combined with high demand, further solidifies the market leadership. Corporate plans cover a wide range of services from preventive to complicated procedures, which drive the demand. The corporate segment is dominant as the market also benefits from a surge in awareness of oral health and rising disposable income.

The individual segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the market during the foreseen period. The growth of this market is driven by the surge in individual responsibility for oral care, the expansion of freelancing work, and the increased affordability of independent insurance plans.

Country-level Insights

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Analysis

The growth of the U.S. dental insurance industry is fueled by increasing awareness of oral health's link to systemic health, the expansion of preventive care, and a rise in individual dental insurance plans. In June 2025, Delta Dental made a significant investment of $119 million to enhance oral health across all 50 states, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., impacting over 15 million lives. Key U.S. federal programs include expanded Medicare coverage, benefits for kidney disease, AI regulation, and bans on virtual credit cards.

In September 2025, LightSpun raised $13 million in Series A funding to revolutionize dental insurance administration with AI. Additionally, the American Dental Association (ADA) reported the passage of 37 new dental insurance laws across 18 states. The ADA's State Public Affairs program has also been offering grants to dental societies that advocate for these changes.

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Companies

Ameritas Mutual Holding Company: PrimeStar Complete, PrimeStar Boost, Basic/preventive plans, employer group benefits.

PrimeStar Complete, PrimeStar Boost, Basic/preventive plans, employer group benefits. DentalPlans.com Inc: Dental savings plans and dental insurance plans.

Dental savings plans and dental insurance plans. Spirit Dental: Pinnacle PPO 5000, Preferred PPO 3500, Preventive Plus PPO 1500, Spirit Flex Plans.

Pinnacle PPO 5000, Preferred PPO 3500, Preventive Plus PPO 1500, Spirit Flex Plans. UnitedHealth Group: Basic and premium dental plans, dental savings/discount plans, and UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plans.

Basic and premium dental plans, dental savings/discount plans, and UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plans. Principal Financial Group: EHB Principal Dental Essential Plus, ACA accompanying solutions, funding options, principal dental access plan, alternative and discount offerings.



Recent Development

In March 2025, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® is expanding access to individual dental and vision products and launching a refreshed individual accident insurance policy.

In December 2025, DDMA, the largest dental insurance carrier in Massachusetts, focused on the performance of chairside saliva-based screenings during oral exams or evaluations for periodontal disease and saw an improvement in scores by over 33% on average for returning DDMA patients

Segments Covered in the Report

By Coverage

Dental Preferred Provider Organizations

Dental Health Maintenance Organizations

Others



By Procedure

Major

Basic

Preventive



By Demographics

Senior Citizens

Adults

Minors



By End-user

Individuals

Corporates

